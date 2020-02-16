Mortgage Insurers: EPS Beats = Stock Price Declines. What Is Mr. Market's Problem?

I reiterate my enthusiasm for the MI stocks, but humbly recognize that getting Mr. Market to agree with me will be a long-term process.

The only potential negative trend is declining average insurance premiums. But that is largely a function of declining risk.

Is Mr. Market worried about slowing mortgage debt growth? Rising credit risk? Trapped capital? I give evidence that none is true.

The mortgage insurance stocks in Q4 continued a two year run of beating estimates, yet they have seriously underperformed year-to-date. Why?

In retrospect, it’s just sad. On December 26, I wrote a piece called “Buy The Mortgage Insurance Stocks MGIC, Radian And Essent. I Can't Wait For 2020”. I should have waited. Timing is clearly not my strong suit.

Here’s the mortgage insurers’ (the MIs) Q4 operating EPS versus expectations:

Sources: Company reports.

The reward for a job well done? In a market up nearly 5% year-to-date?

MGIC ↓ 4%

Radian ↓ 4%

Essent ↓ 6%

National Mortgage ↓ 11%

It’s not as if Mr. Market had big expectations for the MIs. Their P/E ratios on 2020 expected EPS are:

MGIC 7.5

Radian 7.5

Essent 8.1

National Mortgage 9.8

Sources: Yahoo Finance

These P/E ratios are all in the bottom 10% of the S&P 500. On average, at the 6% mark. Down with Macy’s. And life insurers. And cable companies.

(By the way, a shout-out to National Mortgage. After years of heady double-digit P/E ratios, it finally joined its peers in the single digit P/E bargain basement. A proud moment.)

What is Mr. Market so concerned about?

Is it mortgage growth risk?

The business of mortgage insurers is to do just that – insure home mortgages against default. Are there warning signs out there signaling that mortgage debt is about to sag, taking the MIs down with it? Here’s the data:

Sources: Federal Reserve, Bureau of Economic Analysis

The great bulk of the mortgage debt bubble has been worked off, and mortgage debt growth remains modest and sustainable. So no, that’s not it.

Is it credit risk?

Are mortgage defaults about to surge? That would be really bad for the MIs. Did Mr. Market see something in Q4 claims paid? Let’s look:

The new guys – Essent and National Mortgage, who started up after the housing bubble – paid a total of $5 million in claims during Q4. On $259 billion of insurance! That’s ¾ of 1 bp. When they price their insurance policies, the MIs assume about 10 bp of losses, so they are running at 7% of assumed losses.

The old guys – MGIC and Radian, who still are paying off bubble-era losses – saw their combined claims payments fall to $71 million from $102 million.

Again, nothing to see there. How about lending standards? Maybe the MIs and other lenders are easing up, and financing too much home construction? To measure that risk, I created a “housing risk index”, which combines mortgage underwriting risk with housing supply risk. Here’s what the index shows:

Sources: Urban Institute, Census Bureau.

The lowest housing risk in well more than two decades at least. Once again, no reason for Mr. Market to get worked up.

Is it trapped capital?

Financial companies generally need to retain capital to support growth. Could Mr. Market be upset by MIs signaling a need to hang on to their capital and not reward investors? Nope. In fact the opposite, as they said with their earnings reports:

MGIC added $300 million to its share buyback program, bringing it to $400 million, and promised to buy it all back by the end of next year. At today’s price that will reduce MGIC’s share count – and increase its EPS - by 8%. MGIC also reported that regulators allowed it to shift at least $900 million from its insurance sub to its holding company during ‘20/’21. So there’s another $500 million available to shareholders on top of the announced buyback.

added $300 million to its share buyback program, bringing it to $400 million, and promised to buy it all back by the end of next year. At today’s price that will reduce MGIC’s share count – and increase its EPS - by 8%. MGIC also reported that regulators allowed it to shift at least $900 million from its insurance sub to its holding company during ‘20/’21. So there’s another $500 million available to shareholders on top of the announced buyback. Radian raised its annual dividend to $0.50 from $0.01 and increased its buyback to $475 million from $200 million. That’s a 10% bump to EPS.

raised its annual dividend to $0.50 from $0.01 and increased its buyback to $475 million from $200 million. That’s a 10% bump to EPS. Essent raised its quarterly dividend to $0.16 from $0.15 and hinted at steady quarterly increases this year.

raised its quarterly dividend to $0.16 from $0.15 and hinted at steady quarterly increases this year. National Mortgage said that its still growing too fast to distribute capital.

Take this one off the table.

Is it price competition?

Aha! The big apparent negative in the earnings reports was a hint of new price competition. First, from National Mortgage’s Q4 conference call: “Reported yield for the quarter was 41.4 basis points compared to 43.1 basis points in the third quarter. We expect net yield to trend down to between 35 to 37 basis points by the end of 2020…”

And from Essent’s call: “So, 49, I would say, for 2020, I would expect it to come down. Probably in the mid-40s would be a good estimate.”

Mr. Market is on to something now, right? Wrong. Or at least very largely wrong. First, National Mortgage directly addressed the competitive issue: “We see the broad rate environment is being generally stable today…We are still pricing all of our business to achieve the same risk-adjusted return of 15-plus percent.”

All the MIs are experiencing average premium declines for these reasons:

Older and higher priced insurance is paying off. Insurance written before the 2018 corporate tax cut had 5-10 bp higher rates.

The MIs are actively reinsuring. The MIs are actively shifting their credit risk to other parties, which obviously must be paid for. In exchange, the MIs increase the stability of their future earnings and free up capital that is being returned to shareholders.

New business is getting even safer. Check out the trend in key risk characteristics for National Mortgage:

Less risk, so less premium. But roughly the same expected return on capital. So again less revenues, but less credit risk and more free capital.

So Mr. Market is simply wrong. But apparently over the long run.

I and my fellow MI shareholders have had a miserable start to the year. And I am humbled on my market timing call. But I still believe that in the long run the stock market is a weighing machine. And the MIs are seriously underweight:

They are selling at near market-bottom P/E ratios. Flipping to E/P ratios, MGIC and Radian are at 13% earnings yields, Essent 12% and National Mortgage 10%. If they never grow EPS again, they are great investments.

Flipping to E/P ratios, MGIC and Radian are at 13% earnings yields, Essent 12% and National Mortgage 10%. If they never grow EPS again, they are great investments. But they are growing EPS. Yahoo Finance shows that ’21 EPS growth ranging from 6% for Radian to 16% for National Mortgage. They will probably grow faster than the S&P 500.

Yahoo Finance shows that ’21 EPS growth ranging from 6% for Radian to 16% for National Mortgage. They will probably grow faster than the S&P 500. They are even cheap to liquidation value. According to my calculations, MGIC and Radian are selling at about 15% below their value if they shut the doors tomorrow. Essent is at only a 7% premium. Yes, National Mortgage’s stock price is at a heady 40% premium to liquidation value, but the difference is only three years of new insurance written.

According to my calculations, MGIC and Radian are selling at about 15% below their value if they shut the doors tomorrow. Essent is at only a 7% premium. Yes, National Mortgage’s stock price is at a heady 40% premium to liquidation value, but the difference is only three years of new insurance written. Cash paid to shareholders is rapidly increasing. Both dividends (cash in our pockets) and buybacks (EPS growth). See above.

The MIs are at least 50% undervalued. Mr. Market is apparently not getting us there anytime soon, but I’ll wait.

