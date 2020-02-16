Carlisle Companies Inc.: 'Vision 2025' Supports A Dividend Growth Outlook

Carlisle has increased its dividend annually for 43 consecutive years and likely to continue supported by an expectation of higher earnings.

Carlisle Companies Inc. (NYSE:CSL) with a market cap of $9.2 billion manufactures a diverse range of industrial products including construction materials, electronic wiring/cables, process finishing equipment, and parts for use in several industries. The company has grown steadily over the past decade supported by a long history of strategic acquisitions and its consolidating market position in key segments. Carlisle just reported its latest quarterly report highlighted by firming profitability despite ongoing macro challenges. We think the stock is a quality pick in the industrial sector with a positive outlook and strong dividend growth profile.

CSL Q4 Earnings Recap

Carlisle reported fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings on February 6th with GAAP EPS of $1.81, $0.20 ahead of expectations. Revenue of $1.14 billion was up 6.2% y/y. Notably, the growth was driven by the boost from acquisitions representing 6.4% while organic sales were down by 0.2%. The story here is accelerating earnings and margin expansion beyond the revenue growth numbers. Operating income in the quarter grew by 23.3% while EPS was up 21.5% compared to $1.49 last year.

The more tepid organic revenue figures were blamed on continued global headwinds, including ongoing pressures from the US-China trade negotiations through Q4, Brexit uncertainty, and overall weak demand from industrial production. In the press release, management also highlighted the reduced sales to a "significant commercial aerospace customer," alluding to Boeing SA (BA) given its grounded MAX 737 fleet and halted production as pressuring quarterly results.

The company is organized across four main operating segments. Carlisle Construction Materials ("CCM") includes product categories like roofing systems and spray foam insulation. CCM currently represents 67% and also a profit driver with the highest operating margin at 17.8%. Interconnect Technologies ("CIM") as 20% of the business with products like wires/cables, connectors sever end markets like commercial aerospace as components of aircraft along with medical technologies, and general applications. Fluid Technologies ("CFT") and the Brake and Friction ("CBF") segments are smaller and currently represent about 13% of the business with parts for industrial users.

Results this quarter by segment were driven by CCM with total growth of 11.4% y/y and up 5.1% y/y on an organic basis. The company noted continued strength in U.S. roofing construction demand. The segment operating income increased by 31.1% driven by a 250 basis point margin expansion to 16.9% on pricing and volume mix.

The results from CCM were strong enough to balance a 3.1% y/y decline in organic revenue from CIT given the challenges in aerospace as mentioned. A more disappointing decline in the CFT and CBF segments, each with an organic decline in revenue of 16.1% and 16.6%, respectively, was blamed on weaker trends in the automotive industry and pressures from China.

The company has a long history of M&A activities and in 2019 made 7 deals spending a total of $420 million which added $166 million in revenue this year. Carlisle's strategy in acquisitions is to seek synergies to the core business with companies that are generating between $100 and $500 million in revenue. In Q4, the company announced an agreement to acquire Draka Fileca SAS, described as a:

"leader in highly engineered interconnect solutions for harsh environments, providing high-end cable solutions to important European Aerospace, Space and Defense customers."

The company's balance sheet appears solid with a cash position of $351 million compared to $1.6 billion in total debt. The net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio at 1.4x is expected to decline going forward as cash flow generation remains strong.

2020 Guidance

For 2020, the company offers guidance in terms of growth by segment along with expected amounts for restructuring and related charges. Firm-wide the target is for plus mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth "+ MSD" with the CIT segment up in the high-single-digits "+ HSD" while CBF sales are expected to decline in the mid-single digits "- MSD". We also note that free cash flow conversion target around 120% supports the overall positive outlook.

In terms of consensus estimates, the market is forecasting EPS growth of 11% for the fiscal year 2020 to $8.90 per share which is estimated to again increase to $10.04 per share and up 12.8% in 2021. Total expected revenue growth averaging 4.5% for the next two years is consistent with guidance.

Longer term, management has laid out a bold 'Vision 2025' plan highlighted by a target for EPS growth averaging 11% per year from the 2019 result through 2025. The company thinks it can double revenue to $8 billion by 2025 while expanding the operating margin across all segments to a firm-wide target of 20% from 12.4% in 2019. The Fluid Technologies ("CFT") segment is expected to be the earnings growth driver and represent 15-25% of the overall business by 2025, up from 6% in 2019.

During the conference call, management commented on the progress made towards the plan which was first introduced in 2018. A key component is returning capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. The target for EPS of $15.00 by 2025 remains a key focus.

"On capital deployment, our free cash flow and strong balance sheet continues to offer us both strategic optionality and financial flexibility. When we introduced Vision 2025, we envisioned a balanced approach of organic growth investments, acquisitions and returning significant capital to shareholders. For the past three years, we have been opportunistic buyers of our stock, spending over $1 billion in share repurchases, notably exceeding the total level contemplated in our Vision 2025 plan. Going forward, we will remain balanced yet opportunistic in our approach with driving $15 of EPS by 2025 the key focus for our vision."

A Dividend Growth Stock

It's important to note that Carlisle is an interesting dividend grower as the company is currently on a 43-year streak of consecutive annual increases to the quarterly rate. The company last hiked the dividend by 25% y/y to $0.50 per share in August of 2019 and we expect another increase this year. The current dividend yield of 1.2% is in the context of what is still an earnings growth story.

Considering the expectation for earnings growth over the next several years in line with the company's 'Vision 2025' plan, Carlisle could hike the dividend rate at a composite annual rate of 11% and maintain a consistent payout ratio. The current quarterly dividend rate annualized to $2.00 per share represents a payout ratio of 22% on the 2020 consensus EPS estimates of $8.90. This compares to an average payout ratio of 24% over the past 5 years. We believe the dividend is well supported in the current operating and financial environment.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

2019 was defined by higher earnings through pricing gains and margin expansion even as otherwise tepid organic sales growth was more disappointing. As explained by the company, the challenging macro environment last year, including U.S.-China trade dispute tensions, weak global industrial production particularly among the automotive sector, and the untimely stoppage of Boeing 737 Max aircraft were all headwinds last year. While there is a consensus that some of these factors will rebound going forward, the first quarter of 2020 is now being defined by the emergence of the Coronavirus outbreak that has added a new weak point in the global outlook.

By this measure, Carlisle's business exposed to global cyclical trends faces higher risks given the renewed uncertainty of the economic growth outlook. We take a more cautious view on shares of CSL with thinking that the current set up makes management's long-term growth outlook more difficult to achieve at the margin. The potential that the automotive sector doesn't rebound as expected or even the construction materials market slows, represents near-term risks to the company.

In terms of valuation, we highlight that the multiples including a forward P/E of 18.4x on 2020 consensus EPS and a current EV to EBITDA multiple of 12x are at about the 10-year average for the company. On the other hand, the price to free cash flow multiple of 15.3x is a strong point. We see these levels as overall fair balancing the earnings growth outlook with the more tepid top-line sales growth expectations that are expected to trend under 5% per year.

Verdict

Carlisle has benefited from a consolidating market leadership while growing through strategic acquisitions. In 2019, the company was able to grow earnings despite a difficult macro environment and some weaker trends in key segments. We balance the overall positive outlook and reasonable valuation against our view of a more challenging growth environment to rate shares of CSL as a hold. Essentially, we believe the next 10 years for Carlisle will be more difficult than the previous decade in terms of maintaining momentum. To the downside, beyond the risk of deterioration to the global economic outlook, monitoring points for the company will be the operating margin levels which can infer trends in pricing power and market demand.

