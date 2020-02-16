Canadian All-Star Stocks: Dividend Increases - Week Of February 17

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

We are in the middle of earnings season, and once again it will be a busy week for dividend growth investors. This week, there are another five Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to announce a dividend increase. Most of which are expected to announced quarterly results towards the end of the week. Last week was the busiest of the year, so let’s recap those results before we jump into what to expect this coming week.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Recent dividend updates

Well that was a whirlwind.

Last week, there were eight Canadian Dividend All-Stars which raised dividends. From last week’s list, five of the six - Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)[TSX:BAM.A],Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)[TSX:BIP.UN], goeasy Ltd (OTCPK:EHMEF)[TSX:GSY], Toromont Industries (OTCPK:TMTNF)[TSX:TIH]and TC Energy Corp (TRP)[TSX:TRP]- came through with their annual raise.

The only company which failed to raise the dividend was Acadian Timber (OTCPK:ACAZF)[TSX:ADN].

Two other All-Stars, Great-West Lifeco (OTCPK:GWLIF)[TSX:GWO] and Restaurant Brands International (QSR)[TSX:QSR] also came through for investors.

Finally, Manulife Financial (MFC)[TSA:MFC] also delivered after failing to do so this past fall.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Brookfield Ass. Mgmt 11.09% $0.05 12.50% $0.02 $0.18 Toromont 14.81% $0.04 14.81% $0.04 $0.31 Brookfield Infrastructre ~6.00% $0.0275 6.97% $0.035 $0.5375 Goeasy 32.26% $0.10 45.16% $0.14 $0.45 TC Energy 9.33% $0.07 8.00% $0.06 $0.81 Manulife 12.00% $0.03 12.00% $0.03 $0.28 Restaurant Brands N/A N/A 4.00% $0.02 $0.52 Great West Lifeco N/A N/A 6.05% $0.025 $0.438

*BAM, BIP and QSR pay their dividend in USD

This week, let’s start with the ones we missed. Great-West Lifeco and Restaurant Brands International are both newcomers to the All-Star list. With their respective raises, they have extended their dividend growth streaks to six years.

Great-West’s 6.05% raise is right in line with the company’s one, three and five-year dividend growth rates. As such, there were no surprises here.

For its part, Restaurant Brands’ 4.00% raise was underwhelming as the company had averaged double-digit dividend growth. It is also less than half last year’s 11.11% raise.

Speaking of disappointment, Acadian Timber kept the dividend steady for the fifth consecutive quarter. As pointed out last week, Acadian has no discernible dividend growth pattern. Given this, investors should not panic as it is likely the company will raise at some point in 2020 as it has an impressive 17-year dividend growth streak.

It is a nice transition to Manulife. Like Acadian, Manulife kept the dividend steady for five consecutive quarters. At the time, I had surmised that the raise would come this February and it was simply a case of the company returning to historical raise patterns.

This proved to be correct as Manulife raised the dividend by 12% last Wednesday, in line with my expectations. The raise extends Manulife’s streak to seven years.

TC Energy’s 8% raise was short by a penny, but still represents decent growth. Of concern however, is that the company’s dividend growth rate has been on a slow and steady decline over the past few years.

For its part, Toromont’s 14.81% raise was exactly as expected. It was a little short of last year’s above average raise, but in line with expected earnings growth rate.

Turns out, I was a little too conservative in my approach for Brookfield Infrastructure and Brookfield Asset Management. I was swayed by the underwhelming dividend raises by Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)[TSX:BPY.UN] and Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP)[TSX:BEP.UN] which were announced earlier this year.

Brookfield Infrastructure announced a 6.97% raise which met company guidance. Brookfield Asset Management was the big surprise, delivering a robust 12.50% raise and a stock split. This is well above historical averages, and more than double last year’s 6.67% raise.

It appears all is well with the Brookfield family of companies.

Lastly, another big winner from last week was goeasy. This alternative lender shocked the markets by posting record results and increased the dividend by 45%!

The stock was halted on the news and the stock closed up by more than 10% on the day post-earnings. One of the newest additions to the All-Star list is proving itself as a reliable income play with an impressive dividend growth rate.

Expected Dividend Raises

Guardian Capital Group Ltd (OTC:GCAAF)[TSX:GCG.A]

Current Streak: 9 years

9 years Current Yield: 2.18%

2.18% Earnings: February 19, 2020

What can investors expect: Guardian Capital Group is an asset management company with over $30 billion in assets under management. Guardian has a reliable history of raising the dividend along with fourth quarter and year-end results.

Guardian Capital’s earnings fluctuate quite significantly. Although the current payout ratio looks high (83%), it is only 42% on a forward-looking basis. Over the past one, three and five-year periods, Guardian has averaged approximately 20% dividend growth.

Despite this, I am going with a slightly more conservative approach. Recently, the company has been making several acquisitions which may impact the level of dividend growth.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 16.67% $0.025 $0.175

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)[TSX:GIL]

Current Streak: 9 years

9 years Current Yield: 1.91%

1.91% Earnings: February 20, 2020

What can investors expect: Gildan Activewear is on the verge of achieving a decade worth of dividend growth. As a dual-listed stock, the company would also graduate from a Dividend Challenger (5-9 year streaks) to a Dividend Contender (10-24 year streaks). The company usually announces the annual dividend raise along with fourth quarter and year-end results. Of note, the figures are in USD.

Over the course of the company’s streak, it has reliably achieved double-digit growth. In fact, the growth rate has hovered around 20% for the entirety of its dividend growth streak. With a payout ratio in the high 20s, there is still plenty of room for double-digit upside.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 19.40% $0.026 $0.16

CCL Industries (OTC:CCDBF)(OTC:CCLLF)[TSX:CCL.B]

Current Streak: 18 years

18 years Current Yield: 1.15%

1.15% Earnings: February 21, 2020

What can investors expect: On Friday, CCL Industries looks to extend its industry-leading dividend growth streak. The company has a reliable pattern of also raising with fourth quarter and year-end results.

Although it has one of the highest dividend-growth rates on the All-Star list, it is very difficult to predict. The rate tends to jump quite significantly. That being said, investors should expect at least a double-digit raise.

Considering the company’s history, anything less would be a disappointing. This is especially true considering the payout ratio drops to 41% (from 54%) on a forward twelve month basis.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 17.65% $0.03 $0.20

Magna International (MGA)[TSX:MG]

Current Streak: 10 years

10 years Current Yield: 2.79%

2.79% Earnings: February 21, 2020

What can investors expect: Magna International is one of the largest auto-part manufacturers in North America. The company is expected to announce fourth quarter and year-end earnings before the bell on Friday, and a dividend announcement should accompany these results. Of note, the numbers below are in USD.

Despite significant industry headwinds, Magna has managed to establish itself as a reliable income stock. Since the company’s streak began, it has raised by double-digits.

Unfortunately, this may be the year when it doesn’t. The rate has been on a steady decline and last year’s 10.61% raise was one of the lowest in company history.

Slowing growth is not a surprise as the auto industry has faced (and continues to face) significant headwinds. Likewise, Magna is only expected to grow earnings by a low, single-digit annual average over the next five-years.

The only reason why it would raise dividends by double-digits is because it has plenty of room to do so thanks to an ultra-low payout ratio (~20%).

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 9.59% $0.035 $0.40

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)[TSX:RY]

Current Streak: 9 years

9 years Current Yield: 3.89%

3.89% Earnings: February 21, 2020

What can investors expect: Canada’s largest bank kicks off the bank earnings season on Friday. Since the Royal Bank began the current streak, it has reliable raised dividends twice yearly. Once in the first quarter, and again in the third.

It is however worth noting, that we may start to see a move towards annual raises. In the fall the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)[TSX:BNS] announced its intentions to move from bi-annual, to annual raises. They join Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)[TSX:TD] as they only Big Six banks to raise annually.

Typically, the big banks move in tandem and it will be interesting to see if the others follow suit.

Over the past nine years, Royal Bank of Canada has averaged 7-8% annual dividend growth. Recently however, the rates have been slightly decreasing. Considering earnings growth is expected to slow, an annual raise slightly below average seems likely.

It is also worth noting that like Gildan, Royal Bank will graduate to the U.S. Dividend Contender list with a raise in 2020.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2.86-3.81% $0.03-0.04 $1.08-1.09

Disclosure: I am/we are long EHMEF, TD, MFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.