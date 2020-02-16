Bond Market Week In Review For 2/10-2/14

The Treasury market was more or less unchanged this week.

Fed presidents are publicly stating that rates are on hold, barring a major change to the incoming data.

Investment thesis: With the Fed on hold regarding interest rates (see below), there is no trading effect from central bank activity. The Treasury market still has a strong safety bid caused by the coronavirus. This will, at a minimum, provide a modest floor underneath prices. But with the 10-year trading near 0% on an inflation-adjusted basis, it's hard to see a strong move either. At best, expect modest moves in either direction, but no solid up or down move.

As for the non-Treasury market, expect the upward trend to continue as investors continue to reach for yield

This week, Chairman Powell gave his semi-annual presentation on monetary policy to Congress. His opening remarks contained several key observations.

First, the economy is in a good place when considered against the Fed's dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability (emphasis added):

The economic expansion is well into its 11th year, and it is the longest on record. Over the second half of last year, economic activity increased at a moderate pace and the labor market strengthened further, as the economy appeared resilient to the global headwinds that had intensified last summer. Inflation has been low and stable but has continued to run below the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) symmetric 2 percent objective.

Here are charts of the two key Fed numbers: Data from the St. Louis FRED system; author's calculations

The above chart shows the three, six, and 12-month moving average for the monthly change in payrolls, which was 211,000, 206,000, and 171,000, respectively. Those are all solid numbers for an economy in its 10th year of expansion.

Inflation is well-contained:

Both measures of PCE inflation are below 2%.

As a result, rates are on hold:

The FOMC believes that the current stance of monetary policy will support continued economic growth, a strong labor market, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective. As long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with this outlook, the current stance of monetary policy will likely remain appropriate.

This means that interest rates are more or less at the mercy of market forces for now.

Philly Fed President Harker gave an upbeat assessment of the economy (emphasis added):

Let’s start with the economy. Overall, I think the economy is in good shape. The health of the labor market [see chart above], especially when it comes to paychecks, is key to my economic outlook since consumer spending accounts for about 70 percent of the U.S. economy. The news in general continues to be good for the consumer sector. Thanks to the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years and growth in wages, consumers are upbeat about the economy. Consumer confidence is high, and the optimism should support household spending this year. My positive view about the consumer contrasts with concerns about business investment. Spending on new plant and equipment and intellectual property is lagging, and the uncertainty attached to fiscal and other policies has continued to hold spending back. So, too, have international developments, including the global slowdown, trade uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions.

As a result, he sees no need to alter the Fed's current rate policy.

St Louis Fed President Bullard argued that the Fed has successfully engineered a soft landing - which means the US has returned to its potential growth rate (emphasis added):

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard discussed how actions by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) have changed the outlook for shorter-term U.S. interest rates considerably since November 2018, ultimately providing more accommodation to the economy. “This has helped to create a reasonable prospect that the U.S. economy will achieve a soft landing in 2020,” he said during a presentation to the CFA Society St. Louis.

Let's look at this week's performance tables, starting with the Treasury market:

The entire Treasury curve was more or less unchanged.

Let's take a look at charts for these ETFs, starting with the one-year time frame:

The entire curve is near a one-year high across the board.

The two-month time frame shows that prices are consolidating gains near one-year highs.

Next, let's look at the rest of the bond market ETFs:

Like the Treasury market performance table, there's a fair amount of unchanged results for the week. We do see some gains in the international ETFs along with long-term corporates.

All of the one-year charts for the ETFs are in solid uptrends.

So, we have a Treasury market that will probably continue to move sideways while non-Treasuries benefit from investors reaching for yield.

See you next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.