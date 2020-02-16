PAX Global Technology: High Margin, Strong Growth And Cash Rich - Our Top Pick For 2020

Sky is the limit for PAX Global Technology. It is our top pick for 2020.

It is the most profitable, has the most impressive balance sheet and poised to post the strongest growth in the industry thanks to being a highly trusted POS provider in.

Investment thesis

Last year, Apple (AAPL) was our top pick, it gained a whopping 120%. This year, we believe PAX Global Technology ‘PAX’ (OTCPK:PXGYF) (0327.HK in the Hang Seng stock exchange) has the potential to outperform this feat.

We offer three reasons why this is the case. First, investing in PAX and you will own a top global point-of-sale (‘POS’) terminal manufacturer, whose role is crucial in the cashless economies, while enjoying double-digit industry growth in the medium term. PAX also happens to have the strongest fundamental profile you will find. The business runs profitably at a 15% operating margin, grows the fastest at 25% CAGR over the past 5 years and boasts a pristine balance sheet where its net asset is more valuable than the market cap, and cash is 70% of the market value.

This brings us to the second reason. For the profile above, you are just paying 2x EV/EBITDA, $3.60/share, again, of which $2.50/share is cash. Meanwhile, both PAX’s direct competitors, Ingenico (OTCPK:INGIY) and VeriFone (NYSE:PAY), were recently acquired for 15x EV/EBITDA and 9x EV/EBITDA respectively, representing 5-7 times larger multiple. The disparity of market valuation is so large that we yet to find any reasonable justifications. This has prompted us to write a lengthy piece to discuss potential weaknesses of PAX. We also discussed with analysts, PAX’s management and presented our case to a group of value investors in London. Still, we failed to find any fundamental issues.

This comes to our final reason. The more we read up on PAX the more impressed we were. In particular, when the proliferation of QR code and payment deregulation took place five years ago in China, PAX’s core market became cut-throat. Yet, the company was able to pivot successfully to become the only Chinese (specifically, Hong Kong) company to challenge the global POS market against Ingenico the European leader and number one global player, and VeriFone the US leader and number two global player. In fact, PAX is currently the number one POS provider in the highest growth market, Latin America.

In other words, PAX managed to break the duopoly and then surpassed the incumbents in terms of profitability, growth and balance sheet quality.

To sum up, we believe PAX has all the ingredients to be a top performer in 2020 and beyond. A strong underlying business that is unlikely to change in the next 5 years, strong growth, and a balance sheet that allows optionality for capital allocation and investment.

Upgraded guidance and capital allocation

Before diving in the details of the company’s operation, valuation, and favorable industry trends. The recent company trading update is major news. For background, please read our previous piece on PAX first.

A month ago, the company upgraded its FY2019 results guidance and disclosed share repurchase activities, which was welcomed by investors.

First, PAX expects its FY2019 profit to improve by no less than 20%, up from flat as guided in the interim FY2019 results last September 2019 (emphasis us).

the Group is expected to record an increase of not less than 20% in net profit for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 (the “Reporting Period”) as compared to HK$515 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2018, notwithstanding the share option expense of approximately HK$39 million arising from the share options granted by the Company in October 2019 and expected to be recorded in the Reporting Period.

This is a significant upgrade from the FY2019 interim update (Sept 2019), where PAX had guided flattish topline, gross margin of 36%-38% and operating margin of 13-15%. With an increase of at least 20%, we expect PAX’s margins to be at the top range and post HK$620 in operating profit. The expected results are eye-catching for a company that is HK$4B in market cap, of which three quarters is cash.

More impressively, those who know the company well will know that most of PAX’s growth is driven by the Latin America segment. Yet, for FY2019, growth is expected to come from (emphasis us)

the increase in market share in the Asia Pacific region (except for Mainland China) and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and the successful launch of Android-based payment terminals solutions in certain countries, coupled with improvement in the gross profit margins.

This means two things, one, the other segments of PAX are outperforming, and two, the China segment has stabilized. The latter is a very important development as the issue in China has been a major drag for PAX in the past few years. Now it seems to be no longer the case. For your convenience, below is the segmentation of PAX’s revenue from its corporate presentation.

Furthermore, PAX’s management has shown to be more receptive to rewarding shareholders by repurchasing 0.85% of the company’s outstanding share in 2020. This is particularly promising as the recent two block purchases are in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, demonstrating an opportunistic and strong belief that buying back shares at the current range is highly accretive.

Book value

Our jaw dropped when we first saw PAX’s enterprise value.

Market cap: $500M, share price $3.60 (5 th Feb 2020)

Cash (net of debts): $330M, 60% held in Euros and US dollars.

Enterprise value: $170M

A noteworthy footnote is the value of PAX’s inventory, they are non-perishable and currently valued at around $150M. Together with other current assets and liabilities items, PAX’s net asset is estimated to be $550M, thus, trading below book. This reminds us of another HK investment that traded below book and rapidly rerated once the market found out.

In terms of value per share;

Book value per share: $3.80 vs current share price of $3.60

Cash per share: $2.50

Inventory per share: $1.20

Valuation at an irrational level

To work out PAX’s valuation multiples, let’s look at PAX’s profitability. But firstly, we need to provide you some context.

Since 2015, PAX has been ramping up its overseas expansion, thus, understandably in the first few years, it had to contend with less favorable credit terms, longer distribution and fulfillment procedures. Additionally, as POS technology advances, products have also required more time to assemble. The implication on PAX has been a lumpy cash cycle, making estimation for free cash flow rather tricky. But that’s where the complexity stops.

The good news is PAX’s overseas operation is now more established, hence, the cash cycle is expected to be more predictable. The interim 2019 results have shown a fast stead improvement, with cash conversion day shortens from 184 to 148 days (see below). We expect the positive trend to continue if not improve even further.

Source: PAX’s 2019 Interim results presentation (blue marking us)

With that as a backdrop, we can reasonably assume that the FCF conversion will improve and will grow even higher from FY2019. We estimate PAX to generate between $40-$70M of cash for 2019. But don’t take our back of the napkin’s calculation too seriously, it’s a large range that left precision to be desired but you can be assured that PAX almost never fails to generate FCF generation since IPO in 2010.

Comparing the cash flow and earnings multiples with competitors show that PAX is undeniably undervalued.

P/CF P/E P/FCF Gross Margin Operating Margin PayPal 28 50 34 44 15 Square 48 - 55 40 0.1* Ingenico 15 39 23 35 10 Pax 5 6 6.5 37 15

*25% of operating expense is SG&A, thus highly inefficient compared to PAX.

PayPal and Square are not directly comparable. However, despite being less profitable, the market gives them a lot more love than PAX.

Let’s not forget that if you net off PAX’s enormous cash position, the company is trading at 2.5x PE. For a comprehensive list of valuation metrics, Reuters has it all.

High margin of safety

If a PE multiple of 2.5x doesn’t entice you then maybe the following two pieces of information will.

Firstly, VeriFone was acquired by Francisco Partner in 2018 for $3.4B at implied valuations of 20x PE and 9x EV/EBITDA.

Secondly, Ingenico was announced to be acquired by Worldline for €7.8B ($8.6B) at implied valuations of 40x FY2018 PE and 19x EV/EBITDA. The deal was announced on the 3 rd February 2020 and set to complete this year.

Granted VeriFone and Ingenico both dominate bigger and higher margins payment markets (EMEA and US), and some of their revenue comes from services. Nonetheless, their underlying profit margins are still lower than PAX. They are unlikely to grow as fast as PAX in the medium term. Thus, we are stubbornly convinced that it’s only a matter of time that investors will appreciate PAX and the stock will trade many times higher than the current multiple.

From a downside perspective, in three years, the additional cash that PAX would have generated would surpass the current market valuation of $500M. Therefore, just by waiting investors are getting the company and its upside for free. In other words, the downside is firmly protected.

Industry tailwinds

While we do not rely on the macroeconomics to work out for this investment to work out, PAX is highly likely to benefit the most from the high growth POS industry.

Source: PAX corporate presentation

First, the POS market is forecasted to grow more than 13% CAGR up to 2025. This is supported firstly by a higher replacement cycle of POS products in developed economies where more sophisticated and secured solutions are being upgraded. PAX’s product range is well-equipped to satisfy this growing demand.

Secondly, PAX is a force to be reckoned in markets where the cashless payment penetration is still only 30%. For example, PAX is the number one provider in Brazil. It is growing in presence in Mexico, Russia, India and other fast-growing markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam.

Thus, by 2025, at the market 13% CAGR, and just by being ‘average’, PAX’s revenue could double to $1B from FY2018 $564M. That is a conservative scenario. We know that PAX has been nothing but average, it has been growing in excess of 25% CAGR since 2013. Therefore, PAX could triple its revenue to $1.6B in five years and generate $240M in operating profit.

How a company that has cost advantages, a pristine balance sheet and the potential to triple in size is valued at 2.5x PE is beyond our comprehension.

Investment risks – are we missing anything?

We have discussed in our previous article a multitude of risks related to the POS market, risks in China, risks posed by the likes of Square and PayPal, the sustainability of growth in Brazil (PAX’s largest market) and amongst others. We concluded these risks as not significant. Thus, one must ask why PAX’s shareholders have not seen much return?

Consequently, we contacted PAX’s analysts, PAX’s management and even presented PAX as an investment idea in front of a group of investors in London to poke more holes. These engagements allowed us to conclude that the market was skeptical about PAX’s commitment to return capital to shareholders.

For an industry leader in the POS market, investors expect to see higher exposure of PAX in industry conversations, participating in more payment industry events and investors events. Granted, the under-following and low exposure have given us the opportunity to buy shares cheaply, we hope this is to change soon.

Secondly, for such a war-chest of cash, the company has been too modest in paying dividends (2%) and repurchasing shares (0.85% of stock repurchase thus far in 2020). Although recently the increased share buyback has been encouraging, the market expects the management to commit a larger capital return program and is clearly in a 'show me’ mode.

Takeaway

While the market has warmed to PAX’s recent guidance upgrade, pushing the stock price briefly to $4.20 in early January, the Coronavirus outbreak has forced a sell-off to as low as $3.53.

We took the opportunity to add to our position and stubbornly believe PAX to be undervalued. We assert that while the company is still underfollowed and buying back minimal shares investors can acquire a sizable position. Additionally, the downside is protected by the enormous cash value, implying a huge margin of safety.

Is PAX too good to be true? Let us repeat, direct competitors are priced at 20-30x PE, yet PAX’s stable and high margin business with 20%+ growth and a fortress-like balance sheet can be owned today at just 2.5x PE? PAX has no reason to be trading at this price. Act now before it’s too late.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PXGYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.