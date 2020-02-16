Cisco Systems: Is It Worth Holding The Stock?

This analysis shows that investors do not need to worry yet as the revenue decline is a consequence of cyclicality, which has repeated itself many times in the past.

On 02/13/20, Cisco Sytems (CSCO) disappointed investors, again, with its weak revenue guidance for Q3 2020 (-2.5% midpoint). I read that many investors are getting frustrated and worried about Cisco's growth prospects. In this article I will try to forecast if these headwinds are secular or only temporary, which is an important question to crack. I find that for now, there are few reasons investors should panic. Top-line growth should recover at the end of 2020 given the cyclicality of IT investments and expected growth from 5G and 400gig read-outs. Moreover, Cisco is able to keep increasing its margins and keeps buying back shares, increasing EPS even during tougher periods. Cisco proves to be an interesting investment in the current expensive market environment. Trading at 13.5x its free cash flow, Cisco looks to be very attractive for long term shareholders.

Cisco's Q2 2020 numbers analysed

The quarterly numbers weren't that bad as the 4% decrease in revenues was in the mid point of its quidance and non-GAAP EPS was at the highest point of guidance, primarly contributed by the strong gross margins of 66.4%, being up 230 bps year-over-year. Together with $900mln spend in capex, Cisco managed to grow EPS by 5% last quarter.The metrics I want to focus on are deferred revenues, Remaining Performance Obligations ("RPO") and operational cash flow ("OCF").OCF, the main metric which shows the cash generation which can be used for dividends, buybacks and M&A, increased slightly YoY to $3.8bln. Deferred revenues and RPO, indicators including revenues which will be booked later that show how well its software business is performing, increased by 8.3% and 12% YoY. Lastly, Cisco guided for a 2.5% decline in revenues together with a 4% increase in non-GAAP EPS. These numbers are not great, but in the next section I will explain why investors should not worry about the revenue decline. Overall, I believe the numbers are not that bad as some headlines report.

Source: Cisco's Q2 2020 earnings call slides

Why this decline is temporary and investor should not worry

The cyclicacity of IT investments

While overall the importance of IT is increasing, it's in businesses their nature to have periods of higher and lower IT investments. As you can see below, over the last years Cisco has had very consistent periods of growth and slowdowns. At this moment, it looks like enterprises are performing a careful wait-and-see approach because of macro-economic risks and new disruptive technologies which will be rolled out over the coming quarters. However, if history repeats itself, this downtrend should be temporary and Cisco should be able to return to growth at the end of 2020.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company disclosures)

At the forefront of new IT investments

2021 looks to be a major year for the IT sector as 5G and 400 gig are expected to be enrolled. These major advancements are the biggest reason for the current lower spending as businesses are preparing for these huge investments. As CEO Chuck Robbins stated, Cisco will benefit from these advancements:

The 8000 series will be a fundamental backbone product for 5G networks and I will tell you that we have early wins on IP infrastructure to support 5G rollouts in over 30 customers around the world. As we've said, we believe that will start in 2021 where we could begin to see some of that pick up. So we think the 400 gig transition as well as the 5G build-out will be the drivers that we'd be looking for over the next couple of years.

Cisco's margin improvement

For most businesses, a slowdown in revenues cause earnings to drop even more. In contrast, Cisco was able to improve margins sequentially, reporting a staggering 66.4% gross margin. As you can see on the chart, Cisco has been able to grow operating and FCF margins sequentially over the past years. Main reasons for these improvements are the increase of high-margin software revenues and cost efficiencies. In the last conference call, CFO Kramer mentioned that this margin improvement is very likely to persist in the future, which will bode well for Cisco shareholders.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company disclosures)

Investor takeaway

As discussed in this article, there is a big chance that the dip in Cisco's revenues is only temporary. Furthermore, in 2021 Cisco will likely bear fruits from their significant investments in software, which could be a big catalyst for its valuation. At the current price/free cash flow of 13.5, Cisco can be called cheap, especially if you compare it with the broad market. I believe that in the long term, investors who buy Cisco at this dip will see strong returns. For now, I will hold my shares, bought at $46 last quarter. In my opinion, there is no need to worry unless Cisco will not be able to return to growth at the end of 2020. I will update on this advancements accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.