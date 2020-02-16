Aurora Cannabis: Awfully Ugly

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and its investors are not having a good time right now. In its latest press release, covering financial results for the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, the company made clear just how tough the market in Canada is. While the firm is very much a global business these days, with operations in at least 21 different countries, Canada is still the most significant playground for the firm. Significant headwinds there, and some shortcomings from Aurora on the whole, have created what some might call the perfect storm. While it’s too early to say what all the future will hold for Aurora, the screws are tightening on it and unless the market improves before too long, its situation will only worsen.

A Disclosure

All references to ‘$’ or dollars, unless otherwise stated, and even then on a case-by-case basis, will refer to Canadian dollars, not US dollars.

Everything was ugly… so very ugly

During its second quarter, Aurora reported almost nothing that was of a redeeming nature to it. Pretty much everything was worse than it was one quarter earlier. The first and most obvious discussion point here is the company’s net revenue. During the quarter, net revenue came in at $56.03 million. This represents a decline of 25.5% compared to the $75.25 million the firm reported a quarter earlier. Cannabis net revenue fell similarly, declining 25.6% from $70.78 million down to $52.68 million.

On the revenue side, Aurora is dealing with a flurry of issues. The first has to do with production. During the quarter, the company saw output of 30,691 kg. This was down from 25.9% from the 41,436 kg seen in the first quarter. In management’s defense, some decline should have been anticipated. As they explained in their press release, they made the decision late last year to begin focusing their efforts more on high-value, high-potency strains. These same strains happen to have lower yields. Perhaps more pressing though was the fact that while production dropped, so too did volumes sold. In the quarter, the company sold 9,501 kg. This was down 23.8% quarter-over-quarter from the 12,463 kg seen three months earlier.

Decreasing volume sales were not the company’s only problem though. Another big issue it had to contend with was a drop in pricing. During the quarter, weighted-average pricing for cannabis came in at $5.54 per gram. This was down from $5.68 per gram a quarter earlier. This pricing issue happened across the board as the image above illustrates. Medical pricing was the sturdiest, dropping only $0.01 per gram to $7.99. Consumer pricing tumbled though, dropping from $5.28 per gram to $4.76. Wholesale bulk took an even larger hit, declining from $3.46 per gram to $1.90. This doesn’t seem like much of a change when placed all together, but considering the volumes sold, it translates to $1.33 million in lost revenue (and therefore lost cash flow) right off the bat. If Aurora truly does end up producing and actually selling 150,000 kg worth of product per year from its facilities, this small fluctuation will lead to a missed opportunity worth $21 million annually, all of which is margin.

Not only did Aurora see pain on the top line, it saw a little on the bottom line. This was due in part to rising costs. Most notable was the increase in expense from $0.85 per gram to $0.88 per gram in the cash cost of cannabis production. The entire purpose of Aurora investing heavily into its big facilities over the past year or so was to drive costs down, not see them rise. Admittedly, the firm has done well in the past decreasing costs, and this one uptick is not a game-changer on its own. However, higher production costs at a time when volumes sold and pricing are both suffering is horrible to see.

As a result of these changes, Aurora did not have a pleasant bottom line for the quarter. According to management, the firm reported a net loss of $1.31 billion for the quarter. This was a huge change from the $239.64 million loss seen the same the same time last year. To be clear, the bulk of this loss came from non-cash impairments. Stripping these out, pre-tax profits for Aurora would have been around -$310.10 million. This is still worse than the -$209.97 million the company generated a year earlier. Another way to measure bottom line results is to look at operating cash flow. This showed a similar trend, coming in at -$229.62 million for the first two quarters of its 2020 fiscal year compared to the -$132.95 million seen in the same two quarters a year earlier.

Moving forward

To help address some of its concerns, Aurora is undergoing a significant cost reduction plan. In the second quarter, it saw SG&A (selling, general and administrative) costs come in at $99.9 million. The firm’s goal is to see this reduced to between $40 million and $45 million per quarter by the fourth quarter of this year. If the company can accomplish this, that’s great, but with volumes sold already declining and with Cannabis 2.0 having launched in late December, it’s the worst time imaginable to begin slashing some of these costs. Shareholders should hope that most of this cost cutting will occur on the G&A side as opposed to the selling side.

Despite the launch of Cannabis 2.0, the company does not have high expectations for growth near-term. They believe that in the third quarter this year they will see gross sales of around $65 million. This is only marginally higher than the $63.67 million in gross revenue the company generated in the second quarter. This is the complete opposite of confidence-inspiring at a time when some investors had hoped the space would light up with opportunity.

Takeaway

Right now, things could definitely be going better for Aurora. The company does still have $201.34 million in cash on hand (including $45 million in restricted cash), so it can burn more, but compared to rivals that have raised large amounts of cash, it’s more restrained. This means cash flows can only remain negative for so long before pain truly starts to affect operations in a more permanent manner. In the meantime, it’s important for investors and market participants to observe and see where the market goes, but for as long as uncertainty exists, the picture for Aurora doesn’t look all that pleasant.

