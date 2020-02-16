Datadog - Anything But A Dog So Far

This is to be applauded and is recognised by the market, as the 2020 outlook looks soft, but likely its conservative.

Datadog (DDOG) has proven to be anything but a dog since it went public in September of last year.

When I looked at the shares in September, I noted that continued growth was required in order for shares to avoid being a dog. Strong growth, modest losses and a huge potential market made that investors were rightfully upbeat on the prospects for the stock. While I certainly like the business and the business model, a more than 30 times annualised sales multiple made that momentum was getting a bit too hot for me to consider. This was especially the case shares rose from $27 to $40 on their opening day, with the preliminary trading range set around $20 per share.

With exception of a big pullback towards the $30 mark in the weeks following the public offering, shares have steadily moved higher and currently trade near their highs at $47.

The Business, The Thesis

Datadog develops monitoring and analytical solutions for dev, ops and businesses. Through its SaaS platform, it allows for automated infrastructure monitoring across the entire technology spectrum. This allows for monitoring, fixing issues, automation, among others. Typically this results in shorter time frames for trouble shooting items and improve the time-to-market.

With developer teams often not being involved as much with other parts of the business, getting these teams involved in engineering early in the development process should prevent issues later down the road. With the company offering low barriers of entry to its customers to try the solution, Datadog has obtained more than 9,000 clients nearly a decade since it has been founded.

Valuation Thoughts

At the time of the IPO, Datadog raised $648 million in gross proceeds with the offering as the 290 million shares were valued at $11.6 billion at $40 on their opening day. Including net cash, operating assets were valued at $10.8 billion.

The company essentially doubled revenues to $198 million in 2018 as it reported an operating loss of $11 million, quite modest by all means and certainly not posting a danger given the cash raised with the IPO.

First quarter sales for 2019 grew 76% to $70.1 million, as second quarter revenue growth rates accelerated to 82%, with revenues amounting to $83.2 million. With sales running at an annualised rate of $333 million, shares were valued at 32 times annualised sales at $40. Investors furthermore found comfort as it turned out that Cisco (CSCO) reportedly made a $7 billion offer for the company.

In November it became apparent that momentum was ever getting stronger. Third quarter sales were up 88% to $96 million, with percentage growth accelerating three quarters in a row. The GAAP operating loss of $4.2 million remains peanuts of course with cash holdings totalling $771 million following the release of the third quarter results. Losses are quite modest as well in relation to the revenue base of the company.

Datadog guided for fourth quarter revenues of $101-$103 million, suggesting the run rate already exceeds $400 million per annum. With operating assets valued at $10.8 billion at $40 following the IPO, annualised sales multiples had already compressed from 32 times to 27 times, still a steep multiple of course.

In February of this year it became apparent that momentum is far stronger than even anticipated, as perhaps the outlook for the final quarter of 2019 was a bit conservative. Revenues came in at $113.6 million or the final quarter, a 85% increase compared to last year, although annual growth rates are no longer accelerating, which obviously does not come as a surprise. Furthermore, the GAAP operating loss narrowed to $2.3 million. Note however that given the sizeable net cash balances, the company is actually reporting a small net profit as a result of net interest income.

Reporting a diluted share count of 327 million, shares are awarded an equity valuation of $15.4 billion at $47, or $14.6 billion if net cash balances are included. With sales now running at $455 million a year, multiples have increased to 32 times annualised sales again.

The company guides for 2020 sales of $540 million, plus or minus $5 million, with GAAP operating losses seen between $20 and $30 million. Based the outlook, sales are seen up 49% year-over-year, but compared to the current run rate, growth is much more modest as undoubtedly management is again very conservative in its guidance, both in terms of the revenue and margin guidance. If we believe the 2020 guidance at face value, operating assets now trade at 27 times forward annualised sales, yet I see room for revenues to come in above the issued guidance.

Some Further Thoughts

I must say that I am quite compelled with the accelerating sales growth performed by Datadog throughout 2019 as this has really been a great achievement with real improvements seen on the bottom line as well.

Truth be told, the current sales multiple is now the same at is was at the time of the IPO and while it is evident that revenue growth has only accelerated, the same can not be said for 2020, at least not based on the guidance. While the company is probably conservative in the near term guidance, I find myself more or less reiterating my somewhat cautious stance as I held following the IPO at $40, although management has certainly delivered on two impressive quarters ever since.

The rapid growth, and the fact that the company is rapidly obtaining real scale, makes that larger and cash rich targets undoubtedly would like to buy a piece of this growth. That said, the price tag is rapidly getting more expensive with the current valuation already roughly twice the valuation which Cisco was willing to attach to the business over the past year.

While Datadog has not been around very long, it has seen some volatility. In fact, shares fell from $40 to $28 in the immediate aftermath of the public offering. That was quite a move if we consider the substantial net cash position as well, implying that operating asset valuations fell from levels in the low thirties to levels in the low twenties. While this is far from very compelling, it highlights that we perhaps further buying opportunities might arise. Furthermore, one might see appeal at a low twenty times sales multiple with growth being as high as it is at the moment, while the addressable market is this large.

Hence I am patiently waiting for a dip to buy around 20 times sales as an unexpected sell-off tho levels in the mid-thirties of high-thirties might create a relatively interesting entry point given the growth and potential for the company out here.

