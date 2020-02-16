The Best Stocks To Buy Now

The best sectors across large cap, mid cap, and small cap, plus the 10 highest-scoring stocks right now.

Don't get off the bus while it's moving, but stock picking is important as the risk of a sell-off increases.

Overbought signal is flashing caution signals again with nearly 45% of stocks trading at or over 5% above their 200 DMA.

Market resiliency due to seasonal tendencies and waning trade and war tensions have rekindled animal spirits, resulting in a shallow round of profit-taking prior to last week's march to new highs.

I wrote on Jan. 31 that "The ideal time to raise cash was during the run-up, though, not now," and "it's more likely we'll be shopping for bargain-bin buys than finding great opportunities to sell second-tier stocks we're no longer interested in owning."

But I also believed we would see greater selectivity in stock picking (we haven't), leading to a more pronounced decline in stocks trading 5% or more above their 200-day moving average. Instead, we only saw two weeks of narrowing, during which the percentage of stocks trading at least 5% above their 200 dma dropped to 40.2% from a peak near 55% (the highest since Q1 2018).

Last week, the measure re-accelerated, reaching 44.03%. At levels this high, risk of another pullback suggests reducing margin and exposure to second-tier stocks is prudent. Instead of pressing bets on stocks without fundamental underpinnings, sticking with top-rated stocks in the best sectors and industries makes the most sense.

The best sectors to buy

Weekly, we use our scoring system to rank over 1,600 widely-traded stocks. Our methodology is explained more here, but the factors used to rank stocks include forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Then, we aggregate those individual scores by sector for insight into the best sectors to over- and under-weight in portfolios.

Currently, the best large-cap sectors are healthcare, industrials, technology, and financials. The top mid-cap sectors are technology, consumer goods, services, industrials, and healthcare, while the best small-cap sectors are services, REITs, technology, healthcare, and industrials.

The top-scoring stocks to buy now

Because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme the highest-scoring stocks offer the best opportunity for upside.

There are more than 100 stocks that are buy-rated in our marketplace service currently, but these are the 10 highest scoring stocks by market cap.

LG CAP 2/13/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Centene Corporation (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 110 112.5 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS-GENERAL 110 110 Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 110 108.75 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 110 105 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) INDUSTRIALS RAILROADS 110 101.25 AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DISTRIBUTION 105 90 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 105 102.5 Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 102.5 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DISTRIBUTION 105 102.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 85 Mid Cap 2/13/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 110 111.25 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 110 100 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 110 108.75 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) BASIC MATERIALS OTHER INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINING 105 97.5 Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) HEALTHCARE HOSPITALS 105 101.25 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 105 102.5 Barnes Group Inc. (B) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 105 101.25 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) SERVICES LODGING 105 103.75 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) SERVICES RESORTS & CASINOS 105 102.5 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 105 105 SMALL CAP 2/13/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 110 110 Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) REITS REIT-OFFICE 110 100 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) TECHNOLOGY COMPUTER HARDWARE 105 107.5 Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) INDUSTRIALS INTEGRATED FREIGHT & LOGISTICS 105 98.75 MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 105 103.75 Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) HEALTHCARE HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES 105 98.75 The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 105 107.5 Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) INDUSTRIALS FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY 100 98.75 BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 97.5 BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 80

