Arista: Immense Value In A Pricey Market

Revenue declined as expected, thanks to a spending pause from a large customer presumed to be Facebook. Still, Arista beat expectations on the top and bottom line.

At one point, Arista Networks (ANET) was an investor favorite. Analysts praised the company's strong growth - among the fastest-growing companies within enterprise hardware - and its proven technology leadership against longtime market incumbent Cisco (CSCO). Recent times, however, have hit Arista hard. In particular, its end-customer demand has been lumpy. Over 2019, Arista shares pulled back hard when the company announced that a certain large customer (presumably Microsoft (MSFT) was delaying its spend), and then yet again last quarter when another large customer (presumably Facebook (FB)) told Arista it would be materially reducing its purchases in the near term.

Now, the impact of these large spending gaps are being felt in Arista's financials. Arista's revenues declined for the first time in Q4, and though this was largely expected and revenue still landed above Wall Street consensus, investors sold off Arista post-earnings:

It would be an understatement to say sentiment is weak for Arista. Though the company doesn't provide full-year guidance, Wall Street consensus (per Yahoo Finance) is predicting the following for Arista this year:

Revenue of $2.39 billion , or -1% y/y

, or -1% y/y Pro forma EPS of $9.04, or -7% y/y

Savvy investors willing to take on risk, however, would know that weak sentiment often offers a great opportunity to buy shares of companies with strong moats at a deep discount. After all, Arista's hardware forms the infrastructure that powers the modern cloud. Though large customers like Microsoft or Facebook may have the discretion to cut capex spending in certain quarters, they must eventually spend in order to keep growing.

The fact that consensus is calling for contraction in 2020 means Arista has plenty of room to outperform - after all, its demand is incredibly lumpy thanks to its huge concentration of large-value enterprise deals, and it may suddenly return to growth in 2020 (we'll discuss the company's growth drivers shortly). In addition, on the profit side, we've seen evidence in the fourth quarter that despite revenue contractions, Arista has managed to at least maintain, if not even grow, its margin profile and earnings per share. So the fact that consensus is calling for a 7% EPS decline paired with essentially flat revenues isn't exactly supported by Arista's history.

Stay long here and buy the dip.

Technology leader in networking hardware, attacking a massive market

Forget the short-term noise about spending pauses and near-term revenue contractions for minute, and consider Arista's position in the networking space (essentially the hardware that connects corporate and institutional campuses and allows for modern computing infrastructure). Gartner, the leading technology industry analyst, has consistently named Arista one of the Leaders in its space. In the latest July 2019 edition of its so-called "Magic Quadrant" rankings, Arista beat out its longtime rival Cisco (CSCO) for the top spot in the quadrant (rankings to the upper-right of the square are most favorable):

Figure 1. Arista Gartner ranking Source: Arista Networks

To me, this technology leadership gives Arista a deep moat that gives the business durability despite down-cycles like the past several quarters.

We note as well that Arista has continued to take share from incumbent Cisco in its flagship market for data center switches. Since Arista's IPO in 2014, the company has gained about ten points of dollar-based market share, while Cisco has correspondingly lost more than twenty points:

Figure 2. Arista vs. Cisco market share

Source: Arista Q4 earnings deck

Arista's market opportunity is also still vast. Growing adoption of both public and private clouds has also driven the need for hardware spend, and by 2024, Arista expects its total TAM at $30 billion. This implies that its current revenue base of ~$2.4 billion is only ~8% penetrated in this market.

Figure 3. Arista TAM

Source: Arista Q4 earnings deck

Yes, enterprise companies that rely on huge deals will see revenue fluctuate from year to year. But as long as Arista's technology leadership is in place, it can continue winning share in this critical market. We note as well that Arista recently announced the acquisition of a company called Big Switch, which has complementary products that help enterprises monitor their network performance. The addition of Big Switch's product portfolio deepens Arista's ambitions to grow beyond hardware and provide a complete platform with software tools. The company expects Big Switch to become accretive to growth in calendar year 2021.

Despite revenue slide, profits hold up

There are two key facts to realize in parsing through the details of Arista's fourth-quarter results:

First, Arista's revenue decline was expected; in fact, Wall Street consensus had expected a deeper revenue contraction

Second, in spite of the revenue decline, Arista still maintained margins and even grew pro forma EPS, which was not expected

See the company's results below:

Figure 4. Arista 4Q19 results Source: Arista Q4 earnings release

Revenues contracted -7% y/y to $552.5 million, but came in one point ahead of Wall Street's consensus of $551.2 million. Ita Brennan, Arista's CFO, commented as follows on the demand landscape on the Q4 earnings call:

2019 has been a challenging year for our cloud business with significant volatility and an overall muted demand picture. As we look forward to 2020, we believe this trend continues with demand from this part of the business being flat to down on a year-over-year basis. This trend combined with tough year-over-year revenue comparisons due to the recognition of $118 million of product deferred revenue in the first half of 2019 will likely result in a meaningful decline in cloud revenue for 2020. Enterprise and financials are expected to grow healthily but are not yet large enough to fully offset the expected revenue decline from cloud, service provider and specialty cloud will likely remain sluggish for the year."

What we have appreciated in spite of this revenue decline, however, is the fact that Arista's profitability didn't plunge alongside its revenue growth - which will be a key differentiator for Arista in an investment climate that has become far more profit-centric.

The chart below compares Arista's margin from year to year. The company grew pro forma gross margins by 110bps to 65.2%, and Brennan noted that Arista expects to keep margins in the ~63-65% range. Arista also managed to keep pro forma operating margins at a rich 37.3%:

Figure 5. Arista margin trends Source: Arista Q4 earnings release

Meanwhile, pro forma EPS still eked out a slight gain to $2.29 (+2% y/y), squarely beating Wall Street's expectations for $2.09 (-7% y/y) - again giving us confidence that Arista can still grow its bottom line even if revenue is under pressure.

Key takeaways

I view 2019/2020 as trough years for Arista. The global slowdown in demand isn't unique to Arista, however - many businesses have cited geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, especially with the unknown impacts of the spreading coronavirus, and many have responded by cutting capex (including IT spend). While lumpy businesses like Arista may feel the impacts of temporary spending cuts more deeply than others, I believe Arista's technology leadership and continued innovation despite slow demand will give it an edge in the long run. In addition, its shrewdly-managed business has a proven ability to hold onto profits despite deteriorating revenues - which should help keep investors patient as they wait for Arista to rebound. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.