An Opportunity In Kraft Heinz

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

On Friday, both Fitch and S&P cut the credit ratings of packaged food maker Kraft Heinz (KHC) from the lowest rung of investment grade (BBB-) to the highest rung of below investment grade territory (BB+). The downgrade was driven by the company's poorly received earnings announcement, its decision to maintain its current dividend policy, and a delay from the new management team in unveiling its turnaround plan. The downgrade pushed bond ratings down into "junk" territory and credit spreads responded by moving meaningfully wider.

The chart below shows the change in yield for the KHC 6.5% 2040s over the past year. This is the bond in Kraft Heinz's debt complex that trades at the widest spread over similar maturity Treasuries. Note the large pop in yield after the earnings call and ratings downgrades late this week. The yield on this particular 20-year bond climbed by 75bp in 2 days as the price of the bond fell by 11 points.

Source Bloomberg

For the Kraft Heinz stock, there is concerns about the secular changes in consumer tastes and the impact on the company's flagship brands. There is concern that the cost-focused management team from 3G Capital has failed to cut its way to growth and faces the challenge of redirecting declining cash flow to reinvesting and reinvigorating brands. Equityholders should certainly be wary that the dividend is cut again given mounting concern over the balance sheet.

From a bondholder's perspective, there is still $33B of equity market cap subordinate to the debt. While that is a far cry from the $110B market cap at the end of 1Q17, it still speaks to a solid cushion and a notable distance to default. Operating cash flow is still several billion dollars per year; more than enough to satisfy the debt if that became a leading priority. The company has brands that are divisible, which could be sold to pay down debt if desired.

Part of the sell-off in Kraft Heinz's bonds was likely due to a technical factor, and not fully a market reaction to a change in default risk on the bonds. Kraft Heinz bonds have become "fallen angels". What are fallen angels? The term is a bond market colloquialism for bonds that have been downgraded from investment grade to below investment grade. Since some mandates for investment grade corporate bond portfolios limit holdings of below investment grade or junk bonds, this leads to a forced selling pressure that can temporarily move these bonds below their intrinsic value.

In The High Yield Bond Trade for the Long Run, I demonstrated that BB securities, which are the highest rated below investment grade bonds, have historically outperformed their lower rated cohorts. This outperformance is likely a function of the often stark market segmentation between investment grade and speculative grade. While a BB+ rated bond may have only incrementally more default risk than a BBB- bond, the spread differential is relatively wide, given constraints on would-be buyers of the lower rated bond.

Fallen angels tend to be good investment opportunities, driving higher returns than the broader high yield bond index. In the graph below, I compare an index of Fallen Angels versus a broad high yield corporate bond index and the S&P 500 (SPY) over a time horizon spanning back more than two decades.

Source: Bloomberg

Fallen angels have outperformed the broad high yield bond market by nearly 3% per annum over this long time horizon. This strategy of buying recently downgraded bonds has also outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over that horizon. Kraft Heinz, which has around $30B of debt outstanding, will represent just under 2% of the broader high yield bond index.

As the largest "fallen angel" since the domestic automakers in 2005, Kraft will be a much larger part of any strategy that tracks fallen angels. For those interested in pursuing such a strategy, the iShares U.S. Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) or the Van Eck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) might be such vehicles. The latter fund tracks the index from the previous graph.

There could be continued technical selling pressure on Kraft Heinz bonds through the end of the month. The second downgrade from S&P came late on a Friday prior to a holiday weekend. In a dealer-driven market, there will be some fixed income portfolio managers who come back to their desk next week with a need to sell a newly non-conforming in their investment grade-focused mandate. Most forced sellers who must own investment grade rated bonds in their mandate will need to exit the position by the end of the month. While Kraft Heinz will need to show a renewed focus on addressing its balance sheet, I expect that the high yield bond market will ultimately favorably receive a "self help" food/beverage business with tremendous scale and the ability to generate cash flow. Yield-focused investors may look to buy Kraft bonds into near-term pressure. For investors who do not want as much concentrated idiosyncratic risk, owning the "Fallen Angel" bond ETFs may be a way to play the story while also investing in a part of the market that has seen structural outperformance over time.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.