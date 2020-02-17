Alibaba Bares Its Heart; JD Logistics Enjoys Enormous Goodwill

Customers have expressed profusely their appreciation for JD.com and its pool of delivery workers. This episode would generate plenty of goodwill for the company.

JD.com received a lot of positive coverage thanks to its superior logistical capabilities. The e-commerce giant also made full use of the opportunity to highlight how it has been helping the country tide over the challenging period.

The management discussed extensively the impact of the novel coronavirus on its businesses. I laid out the bad, the ugly, and the bright spots.

The U.S. woke up to news on Thursday that the virus epidemic saw a huge leap in the number of confirmed cases. Turns out, it wasn't as bad as it seemed since the jump was attributed to China deciding to take into account cases diagnosed by doctors using clinical methods. Market players were also quickly distracted from the novel coronavirus by Alibaba Group's (BABA) 4Q 2019 earnings release.

Among the key holdings of the Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), video-streaming platform iQIYI (IQ) spiked up the most, jumping 9.3 percent for the week. Since the novel coronavirus outbreak captured global attention, iQIYI has been touted as a key beneficiary from the hundreds of millions of people holed up in their homes. It is thus not a surprise to see its share price climb higher for another week. In fact, the stock is higher than the mid-January level and is close to its 52-week high.

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) also had another week of big upward movement, rising 5.6 percent. Since China closed for the Lunar New Year festival, the stock has gained 22 percent. Although the physical classes of the education services provider have been affected by COVID-19, it seems investors are looking beyond the short-term difficulties and believing the company can leverage the opportunity to market its online packages. Its peers China Online Education Group (COE) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) have also done well amid the tumultuous period.

Gaming titans NetEase (NTES) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) being beneficiaries of the stuck-at-home phenomenon are also seeing big gains, rising 4.4-4.5 percent for the week. Investors could have also been cognizant of Tencent's major role in powering the massive remote working exercise happening in China.

The nearly 5 percent jump in JD.com (JD) can be attributed to several glowing local reviews of JD.com's logistical capabilities amid the severe disruption to the national transportation. On the other hand, shareholders of Alibaba appeared to be spooked by its tell-all session. More on Alibaba and JD.com in the subsequent sections.

Accordingly, the KWEB ETF closed in the positive, gaining 2.1 percent for the week. Stocks of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) remained rather resilient in spite of the ongoing chaos in China. Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM), formerly Ctrip.com) was lackluster given the obvious negative impact on its businesses as the fallout from the virus outbreak became more apparent with the drawn-out fight.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Alibaba earnings and guidance

Briefly, the following selected performance metrics were what greeted the market early on Thursday via the SA news feeds:

Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of RMB18.19 beats by RMB2.49; GAAP EPS of RMB19.55 beats by RMB7.96.

Revenue of RMB161.46B (+37.7% Y/Y) beats by RMB5.46B.

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 55.88B compared to the RMB 53.41 consensus.

Cloud revenue totaled RMB 10.72B, up 62% Y/Y and above the 10.68B yuan consensus.

Mobile MAUs beat estimates with 824M versus the 804.7M estimate.

The most eye-catching of these figures should be the strong beats whether on the EPS or revenue. For the behemoth that Alibaba is, the internet titan was able to score a nearly 40 percent increase in its revenue. The icing on the cake was the surpassing of the demanding consensus estimates where the analysts would have set high bars following the raft of record-breaking Singles' Day sales in November. Alibaba's cloud business, a notable growth engine for the company, did not fail to impress. It achieved a 62 percent jump in revenue and managed to exceed the consensus estimates by RMB40 million.

It would be frivolous to say that Alibaba's results for December 2019 are irrelevant to investors due to COVID-19 paralyzing the supply chain in China and beyond. Although the virus outbreak has severely impacted the daily lives of individuals and the operations of businesses in China, it is expected to be ephemeral and as Maggie Wu, the CFO puts it, a "one-off occurrence." As such, shareholders should still pay attention to what the internet titan has achieved prior to the 'public health incident' to understand the growth trajectory of Alibaba had the virus outbreak not happen.

Nevertheless, given the wealth of revelations that the Alibaba executives had shared during the earnings conference call regarding the impact on the company from COVID-19, it would be useful to discuss them here. I categorized the findings in three sections - the bad, the ugly, and the bright spots.

The bad

Alibaba has to come out with relief measures in support of SMEs, such as the suspension of certain fees across its platforms. The group’s logistics arm, Cainiao, offered two months of waived fees for warehouse rentals before the end of March. Local-services platform Koubei waived the commissions for merchants until the end of February or until the end of March for Wuhan-based businesses.

MYbank, operated by Alibaba's financial arm Ant Financial, announced interest-free and low-interest loans to Taobao and Tmall merchants registered in Hubei. The one-year loans will total RMB10 billion ($1.43 billion) and be interest-free for three months. These series of actions inevitably cost money for the company but should generate goodwill and helps lock-in customers in the long run.

For the first two weeks after the Chinese New Year holiday, Alibaba's commerce business was negatively impacted, as merchant operations had not returned to normal and a "significant number of packages" were not able to be delivered on time. (On a positive note, those packages still got delivered in the end!)

The ugly

Although the New Retail business Freshippo and Taoxianda's average basket size increased significantly as a result of consumer reliance on online purchasing of fresh food, groceries and a broader selection of daily necessities, limitations in delivery capacity prevented the order volume from fully recovering.

It might not be well known but Alibaba also has a travel booking service called Fliggy. The service received "material levels" of cancellations for air tickets, hotel reservations, and tour packages. Per government regulations, Fliggy provided unconditional and penalty-free cancellation to our customers.

Maggie Wu, the CFO, said: "some of our businesses that rely on physical means of production on [the] supply side would even show negative revenue growth for the quarter such as China retail marketplace and local consumer services."

The bright spots

Cainiao teamed up with its global industry partners to launch a fast-track logistics channels that facilitated the delivery of over 26 million units of medical supplies into Wuhan and other cities as of February 13, 2020. This is a demonstration of their emergency response capability and a validation of their logistics strength.

Its self-operated grocery chain Freshippo committed to a policy of remaining open for business while maintaining the prices and remaining well-stocked even in the epicenter of the outbreak - the 18 stores across Wuhan. Freshippo being the lifeline for many local residents has generated plenty of goodwill.

Alibaba is still able to deliver food and daily necessities/fast-moving consumer goods to the neighborhood from locally sited shops. The management is seeing "relatively rapid growth" in this category. At the same time, Daniel Zhang, the CEO, observed "increased uptake" by online users from the lower-tier cities or the less-developed regions of China to purchase daily necessities on its platforms, a good sign for the longer-term trend.

Its enterprise communication and collaboration app DingTalk has experienced explosive growth in DAU and the number of corporate users as businesses rely on the app's remote working features to maintain their operations and accelerate their digitalization efforts. DingTalk also enjoyed greater employment of virtual classrooms that helped schools shift the learning online via live-streaming classes.

DingTalk also introduced a digital health check-in feature to help companies maintain up-to-date health monitoring of their employees. In the short span since the launch, there have been more than 150 million daily health check-ins recorded in DingTalk. The strong momentum bodes well for the longer-term take-up rate for the app and ensures a loyal user base when the users become reliant on the app.

In short, the bad and the ugly are expected to pass in the coming months. On the other hand, the bright spots are pleasing shareholders with a long-term view of their investments.

Online grocery deliveries are doing roaring business

Contrary to the heavy dose of skepticism among global investors who read about lockdowns in many Chinese cities, online grocery deliveries have risen sharply. E-commerce companies like Alibaba and JD.com are even "scrambling" to find enough workers to fulfill orders. Fortunately for them, they were able to secure part-time staff who had been made redundant, at least temporarily, at small firms and restaurants, whose operations are curtailed or shutdown altogether amid the public health crisis and the associated restrictions.

The revelation helps assuage two concerns of investors, including readers who commented on my prior articles. First, for sure there have been disruptions but logistics was probably not as bad as we had assumed based on the mass media reports. Second, that the Chinese who were unable to return to their workplaces would have no income for spending, consequently affecting the revenues of the e-commerce companies. Technology companies coming in to hire part-timers would help to keep those keen on earning some income during this period viable options.

Regular readers of Chinese Internet Weekly would be aware that I have been upbeat about the tech giants in spite of the chaos in China in the past weeks. I am not a Panglossian and my optimism stems not from the possibility that Alibaba's or JD.com's first quarter 2020 results would not be affected by the aftermath of COVID-19 but that the investor community would sit up and notice the resilience in their systems as well as the digital transformation opportunities in China that the virus outbreak has brought.

Over the past week, JD.com and reporting agencies were active in showcasing how JD.com has been serving its customers through its superior logistics capabilities. Particularly for the virus-stricken city of Wuhan, JD.com's autonomous vehicle was deployed to deliver goods to the recipients. The following snapshots show one such vehicle arriving and a recipient verifying his order before retrieving his items.

Source: JD.com

Source: JD.com

JD.com has striven to reduce the fear of contagion that its delivery workers could bring when they pass the goods to the customers. They have done extensive publicity on various media on the protection the delivery workers were accorded, such as seen in the following photographs.

Source: JD.com

Source: JD.com

Customers have also gone online to express their gratitude to the delivery workers. Many were touched and "cried" with tears of joy with their supplies replenished by the delivery workers. The following snapshots are just two of thousands of such appreciation notes sent in the past weeks.

Source: JD.com

JD.com has also been receiving "urgent requests" from many local farmers, businesses, and even relevant government departments to facilitate the sales of fresh agricultural products otherwise soon-to-be-spoilt amid the logistical constraints. JD.com would mobilize its logistical network and marketing platforms to match buyers with sellers, helping to avoid the disaster of having thousands of tons of food turn into waste.

Source: JD.com

South China Morning Post, a publication owned by Alibaba, reported the story of a JD.com delivery worker who had to resort to express his love for his wife who is a nurse at a hospital treating coronavirus patients using a placard. The article mentioned that the delivery worker and his colleagues Zhang and his colleagues had been "unusually busy," "delivering far more parcels than he typically would during his daily shift."

Due to "mounting orders," he had to work as late as 10 pm at times, while his morning shift starts at 7.30 am. He had reportedly not met up with his wife for two weeks. Such positive stories generate plenty of free and effective publicity for JD.com.

Source: SCMP

The quick and effective responses of the Chinese technology companies should have given the government a clear signal that they are best left alone. It's debatable if the authorities could have done better in this coronavirus epidemic. I raised this point because a number of readers expressed their concerns in the comments section of my prior articles regarding the possibility of a government-takeover of the tech giants.

However, there is no doubt as to how beneficial the support companies like Alibaba, Tencent, and JD.com have provided in facilitating the population, and in particular, the medical personnel, to get their groceries and other essential products. Alibaba's DAMO Academy provided complimentary usage of its AI voice chatbot service to government and academic or prevention agencies to efficiently maintain a daily health record of those who might have close contact with infected patients.

Another longer-term benefit that I don't see anyone mentioning but I felt could be significant is the possible rise in the birth rate of the Chinese in the months to come, given the lockdowns in most parts of China. I'm being serious here: couples stuck at home could rekindle their passion and contribute to a mini-baby boom later this year. We are talking about a nation of 1.4 billion people - a spurt in childbirth could mean hundreds of thousands, considering that as many as 14.6 million babies were born in China in 2019 and that was the lowest level since the Communist country was founded in 1949.

I tested the idea with my closest Chinese friends and obtained anecdotal evidence of the phenomenon indeed happening. While noting it's a very small sample size, if it is true for the country, a population increase would correspond to higher consumption and the corresponding benefit to Chinese businesses, including the technology companies. Most importantly, it would not be a one-off effect. The hundreds of thousands of babies would continue to consume products and services throughout their entire lives.

Some readers might scorn at the idea of Chinese wanting more babies, given the past understanding that they have been content with just one kid, even after the relaxation of the one-child policy in 2015. However, it should be noted that an additional 5.4 million births were reportedly attributed to the new two-child policy in the first 18 months after it took effect. While it's true many Chinese couples want to stay childless or keep to only one kid, numerous Chinese couples do want another child but conditions (e.g. long working hours) hindered the plan. The mandatory lockdowns have incidentally created a conducive environment for it to happen. Do you agree?

