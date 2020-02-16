Veeva: A Compelling Buy In The Niche Healthcare Cloud Sector

Veeva (VEEV) has been a leader of cloud-based compliance and software solutions for the growing life sciences industry. The business is comprised of two segments: Veeva Commercial Cloud and Veeva Vault. Commercial Cloud is Veeva's flagship product and provides features to customers, including customer relationship management ("CRM"). Veeva Vault, on the other hand, provides document and content storage and management. The company had a rough start after its IPO, but it has since turned out to be a fantastic investment, outperforming the overall market.

Veeva's niche product, which specializes in life sciences, has been a great success. The company's CRM solutions have already achieved a market share of about 80% across all global pharma. They are utilized by some of the most respected companies in the sector like Abbott (ABT), Amgen (AMGN), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), GlaxoSmithKlein(GSK), AstraZeneca(AZN), etc.

On Veeva's latest earnings report, it was highlighted that the company continued to expand its Commercial Cloud business with critical wins. A top 50 pharma selected Veeva CRM for their European markets based upon their success in the U.S. Another top 50 pharma selected Veeva OpenData in the U.S. to improve field force effectiveness. Veeva has managed to successfully penetrate a very niche market in the cloud industry with no turnaround on sight.

Financials and valuation

Veeva takes advantage of the recurring SaaS business model, which has allowed it to grow its turnover continuously. As you can see in the graph below, even though every quarter Veeva reports higher revenue than the one before it, what has been a concern of mine lately, is the deceleration of its growth.

Since its IPO, the company's revenue growth has diminished from around 70% to approximately 25%. While such deceleration is expected as a company matures and captures the majority of its potential market share, investors may be concerned that Veeva's current growth rate is not as impressive. Therefore its current share price not being justified, as a result. Despite its revenue growth deceleration, such a statement would not be accurate because Veeva trades on earnings rather than valuation.

The graph below illustrates the P/S ratio of several companies that utilize the recurring/SaaS model (I am not comparing their business models, as they operate in different sectors.) The question then becomes, why does Veeva trades at similar multiples with Atlassian Software(TEAM) and Paycom(PAYC.PK), which grow revenues at 36% and 31%, respectively?

The answer is that Veeva has displayed a significant ability to generate profitability. Its net income margin is nearly 30%. Salesforce(CRM), the CRM behemoth, reports the same metric at less than 5%, for comparison. The takeaway here is that even though Veeva's revenue has not been hyper-growing, its translation into earnings has been excellent. Therefore, investors should value Veeva based on its profitability, instead.

The stock's current price presents a decent entry for investors looking to initiate a position. Its current P/E ratio of ~77 is below its historical average, while the consensus estimate EPS for FY2020 and FY2021 are 2.18 and 2.51, respectively. This interprets to a forward P/E ~63. The valuation may not be cheap, by any means. However, considering Veeva's stellar customer base, strong profitability, and free cash flow generation, investors may find it hard to get a better buying opportunity in the future. Going forward, Veeva is positioned to lead the niche CRM healthcare sector as it acquires more customers and expands its portfolio products. The company's customer base has more than doubled since its IPO. What's more impressive, though, is that the average commercial cloud product per customer is increasing too. This means that the rate at which Veeva develops new tools is faster than its customer acquisition. As of Q2, each Veeva customer was subscribed to 3.43 products, on average. In my opinion, introducing new tools and going deeper into its already specific niche is vital for revenue growth. Since Veeva holds more than 80% of the sector's market share, it only makes sense that further slowdown will occur in terms of acquiring additional customers. Therefore introducing more solutions to existing customers should be the primary way of growing sales further. Finally, with more products being integrated into their systems, pharma companies become more and more reliant Veeva's tools, further strengthening its moat in its niche sector.

Risks

The primary risk that Veeva faces, along with every CRM firm, is the increasing competition in an already crowded sector. Cloud behemoths like Salesforce may turn out to be harmful to smaller firms like Veeva, as their economies of scale, as well as product bundling from their numerous acquisitions, may end up being a better deal for customers. However, despite operating in a relatively easy-to-enter sector with minimal barriers, Veeva's secret sauce has been its expertise on a very specif niche, that of healthcare. While it's true that Veeva may face steep competition going forward, there are no proven worrying signs, at least for now. Not only is Veeva growing its customer base and subsequently, its market share, which proves the point, but also Veeva's operating margins are continuously increasing, further reassuring the strength of its business model.

Conclusion

Veeva is an excellent SaaS play in the tech sector that specializes in life sciences solutions. As the CRM sector becomes more crowded, firms must specialize in a specific niche, to establish their identity and brand around a particular sector. This is precisely what Veeva has been doing, successfully dominating its niche market. While Veeva's valuation is not its most attractive feature, its profitability, increasing gross margins, and deep moat in its niche sector make for a compelling buy. The risk, however, remains. With heavy consolidation going on in the cloud space, product bundling and all-in-one solutions may pose a threat to Veeva's thin product diversification. The good news is that with an expanding solutions portfolio, Veeva integrates itself deeply into healthcare firms while also becoming a potentially attractive acquisition target, as well. Considering its valuation investors should be cautious, but I believe that Veeva deserves a small position, to those who are looking to add to their tech holdings.

