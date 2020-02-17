Alteryx: Interstellar Growth Rates

Alteryx's revenue guidance for 2020 calls for only 33-35% y/y growth, which is highly conservative and sets out a path for a consistent "beat and raise" cadence.

For me, value-based investing and buying into technology stocks at reasonable prices has been a golden rule. But every rule has an exception, and Alteryx (AYX) is a big one. The big data software company, which helps its customers load and blend business data from different sources in order to prepare it for analysis, has jumped ~10% to fresh all-time highs after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. Year to date, Alteryx has jumped ~50%, vastly outperforming the S&P 500's ~3.5% rise and falling second only to Tesla (TSLA).

Data by YCharts

Ordinarily, I would caution against buying into such a hyped company with an overextended valuation. But I keep Alteryx in my portfolio for a couple of key reasons:

Near-term valuation multiples are nearly meaningless when the company in question is growing astronomically. Alteryx can no longer really be considered a startup. Next year, it's expected to generate well north of half a billion dollars in revenue. Yet by some miracle, Alteryx has managed to accelerate its revenue growth in Q4, up to an astonishing 75% y/y - one of the fastest-growing companies of its scale. For simple comparison, know that New Relic (NEWR) - another enterprise SaaS company of a similar revenue scale - is growing at only 25% y/y. With revenues virtually unstable, near-term forward revenue multiples that are so useful in judging other software companies aren't good guides in evaluating Alteryx.

This is one of the rare technology companies that is still in the infancy of transforming enterprise software. Executives in almost every industry are still waking up to the value of their internal data, and "data-driven decision making" has become a theme across corporate board rooms. But in order to unlock the value of the data that lies in different customer systems, internal portals, etcetera, tools like Alteryx are needed to piece all that information together. The fact that Alteryx has managed to generate 130%-plus net revenue retention rates speaks volumes to the value that customers are finding in Alteryx, which keeps them buying more.

Despite the strong year-to-date rally, I believe Alteryx still has plenty of steam left to rise higher. We note as well that Alteryx's 2020 revenue guidance is, to put it bluntly, a joke. Alteryx is projecting only 33-35% y/y growth for 2020, despite exiting Q4 at a massive 75% y/y growth rate. To me, there's at least fifteen points of y/y growth opportunity in this guidance outlook, which sets up Alteryx nicely to blow past expectations each quarter and raise its outlook (giving the stock plenty of bullish catalysts throughout the year).

Figure 1. Alteryx 2020 guidance update Source: Alteryx 4Q19 earnings release

Stay invested in this company for the long term.

Q4 download

Let's now dive into Alteryx's fourth-quarter results in greater detail:

Figure 2. Alteryx 4Q19 results Source: Alteryx 4Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 75% y/y to $156.5 million, absolutely demolishing Wall Street's expectations of $130.7 million (+47% y/y). The company added 474 net new customers in the quarter, bringing its year-end customer base total to 6,087, up 30% y/y.

Kevin Rubin, Alteryx's CFO, made the following comments on the Q4 earnings call regarding the huge revenue upside that Alteryx achieved this quarter:

Revenue upside in the fourth quarter was due to the following factors. First, we had another quarter of strong execution. As previously mentioned, our Q4 bookings grew 81% year-over-year. Second, we closed a record number of large deals with an over 150% growth and deals over $1 million and an over 80% increase in deals over 500,000. Third, we did see a modest sequential increase in contract duration. For the full year 2019, our average contract duration was exactly 2.0 years."

Equally important to note, as previously mentioned, is the fact that Alteryx has notched a strong 130% net revenue retention rate. This essentially means that the average Alteryx customer is expanding their purchase by 30%. For comparison, most other enterprise SaaS companies are seeing net retention rates in the low ~110s. Because expansion revenues are cheaper to attain than new business (it costs less sales dollars to upset an existing customer than to win a bakeoff with a new customer), this strength also drives Alteryx's profits.

To flesh out the idea that Alteryx is still at the tip of the iceberg, see the chart below which shows Alteryx's estimate of its TAM at >$70 billion. This suggests that Alteryx is currently less than 1% penetrated, and its expansion into new products can bring tremendous organic revenue growth:

Figure 3. Alteryx TAM Source: Alteryx 4Q19 earnings deck

As Alteryx has grown on the top line, its profits have soared as well. The chart below shows the company's evolution in margins over time. Note that Alteryx's pro forma gross margins of 92% are among the highest in the industry:

Figure 4. Alteryx margin trends Source: Alteryx 4Q19 earnings deck

In Q4, Alteryx's pro forma operating margins leaped three points to 33%, up from 30% in the year-ago quarter. Its long-term operating model calls for 35-40% in full-year operating margins (about double the current margin profile), suggesting there is still room for improvement.

Alteryx's pro forma EPS also doubled in Q4 to $0.64, also more than doubling Wall Street's expectations of $0.29. The company also grew operating cash flows by 45% y/y to $20.7 million.

Key takeaways

Each passing quarter provides yet more evidence that Alteryx is a rare asset in the technology sector, one that is deserving of its current ~16x forward revenue multiple (again, near-term revenue multiples are less meaningful when Alteryx's revenue growth is so large, and shouldn't be a detractor in investing in the company). Hold onto Alteryx for the long term.

