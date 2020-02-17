Wirecard Nears Inflection Point, Could Break Out Soon

Nevertheless, there are also risks which investors should bear in mind.

Considering the strong fundamentals, ongoing KPMG review, record-high short quote as well as technical analysis a breakout seems inevitable and just a matter of time.

Despite a peak share price increase of around 40% year-to-date, the stock should have more room to run and seems near inflection point.

The company published its preliminary results for Q4 2019 and FY 2019 which indicate accelerating revenue and margin growth and also smashed analysts' revenue expectations.

1. Introduction

Considering the latest developments, I decided to write an update to my previous Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) (OTCPK:WCAGY) article from January 12, 2020 entitled "Wirecard: Why Patience Could Finally Pay Off In 2020".

Furthermore, the company published its preliminary results for Q4 2019 and FY 2019 last Friday which also smashed revenue expectations of the analysts.

Since my previous article, the stock price surged from €110.90 up to €146 on Friday after publication of the preliminary results which corresponds to a return of 32% in approximately one month and a peak increase of nearly 40% year-to-date. The stock closed Xetra trading at €138,9 on Friday.

While Wirecard was last year's worst performing stock in the Dax 30 index, it represents so far the best performing stock in 2020 together with Deutsche Bank (DB) outperforming the index by far (see figure below).

(Wirecard vs. Dax 30 index in 2020, in USD. Source. YCharts)

So, has the Wirecard stock exhausted its potential for 2020 now? According to my assumption, no! On the contrary, I assume that the actual outbreak is yet to come.

In this article, I want to discuss the preliminary results of Q4 2019 and FY 2019. Furthermore, in addition to my elaborations presented in my previous article, I want to discuss why the Wirecard stock could breakout soon despite a nearly 40% peak surge in 2020 based on fundamental reasons, recent short-selling data and technical analysis.

In this context, I would also like to thank some German stock market letters who used my calculations and elaborations for their own purposes without referring to my article. This confirms to me the high quality of my analyses and foresight of my investment ideas. Nevertheless, I would be more pleased in future if they make an appropriate reference. (Wirecard's mobile payment app boon. Source: Wirecard)

2. Preliminary results for Q4 2019 and FY 2019

According to the preliminary results, revenues increased by 46% year-over-year to €835 million in Q4 2019 (Q4 2018: €571 million) and smashed analyst consensus of €774 million by around 8% or €61 million. EBITDA increased by about 41% to €232 million in the corresponding period (Q4 2018: €165 million). Adjusted for extraordinary expenses for audit, advisory and legal services which were incurred in Q4, EBITDA was €241 million, representing an increase of around 46% and slightly above analyst consensus of €240.7.

Correspondingly, consolidated revenues rose by around 35% to €2.8 billion in FY 2019 (FY 2018: €2.0 billion) and EBITDA rose by around 40% to €785 million (FY 2018: EUR 561 million). Adjusted for extraordinary expenses for audit, advisory and legal services in Q4 2019, EBITDA amounts to €794 million, representing an increase of 42%.

Compared to FY 2018, the company has maintained its growth level of 35%, which is impressive considering the much higher revenue base. At the same time, EBITDA growth has actually increased, which speaks for an increasing scaling of the business and selling higher margin services to merchants (see for comparison FY 2018 figures below).

(Wirecard's FY 2018 results. Source: Wirecard)

On the one hand, the preliminary results show that Wirecard is full on track regarding its Vision 2025 and the company delivers unimpressed by several allegations raised through different media groups.

On the other hand, the preliminary results indicate that the earnings were reduced by another €9 million legal costs caused by the allegations. In my previous article I had already shown that the company was confronted with legal costs up to €9.7 as per Q3 2019 which reduced earnings per share by approximately €0.27 or 8.6%. Considering that the independent review by KPMG is still ongoing, further costs in Q1 2020 are to be expected.

In summary, the company had approximately €20 million additional legal and audit costs in FY 2019 in order to identify false bookings - not inflated sales as alleged - in the amount of €2.5 million based on the Rajah & Tann audit, so nearly ten times the amount of false bookings.

As already mentioned in my previous article, as long as this cat-and-mouse game with the allegations of the media and disproving of these allegations by independent reviews continues, these additional expenses have a material (long-term) impact on the company's earnings, shareholder value and shareholders' equity, according to my opinion.

Going forward, the company expects EBITDA in a range of €1.0-1.12 billion in FY 2020, corresponding to a growth rate of 27-43%.

3. Further potential factors for an inevitable breakout

a) Fundamental situation

In my previous article I already presented my (conservative) fair value based on DCF method amounting to €214.55, corresponding to a current undervaluation of the stock of 54%, and based on EPS method amounting to €198.72, corresponding to a current undervaluation of the stock of 30%.

The following chart from Ortex illustrates the over- and understatement of the share price in relation to EPS growth and analysts' EPS forecasts. The blue line represents the 12-months forward EPS based on analysts' estimates. The green line represents the stock price.

Accordingly, the share would be fairly valued at €195 (ratio of the current price and the 12-months forward EPS), which corresponds to an upside potential of at least 56% (under the condition, of course, that the company or the analysts reveal no downside guidance and downward revision).

(Wirecard chart in relation to EPS growth and analysts EPS projection. Source: Ortex)

b) Short-selling near potential inflection point

Turning to short-selling figures, it looks like short-selling is near a potential inflection point. The last time the short quote was similarly high was in January 2017 as a result of the so-called "Zatarra" allegations. As a result of the disproving of the allegations at that time as well as the resulting short covering and momentum, the share price more than quadrupled by September 2018 (which should not be understood that the share price will quadruple again after the current allegations have been disproved; see following figure).

(Wirecard short interest chart, shares on loan. Source: Ortex).

Additionally, as the chart below reveals, borrowing costs also increase which makes short-selling increasingly unattractive and expensive. Assuming that the price is the result of supply and demand, rising borrowing costs suggest that supply is diminishing and the shares are increasingly in the hands of hard-boiled investors, making it increasingly difficult to borrow stocks for short-selling purposes. Current borrowing costs stand at 4.77% and more than doubled since December 2019, according to data provided by Ortex (see figure below).

(Wirecard short interest chart, borrowing costs. Source: Ortex).

In April 2019, when borrowing costs were similarly high, the share price rose from €109 to over €150 by May 2019 (see figure below).

(Wirecard short interest chart, borrowing costs. Source: Ortex).

In summary, taking into account the current short quote and borrowing costs, it could become increasingly difficult to put pressure on the stock solely on the basis of speculation and without proven wrongdoing by the company.

c) Technical analysis

In terms of technical analysis, the stock is currently stuck between a horizontal and vertical resistance, according to Bastian Galuschka from Godmode Trader (see figure below). A breakout above €143 could result in a (short-term) upside potential to around €160 or even €198, which is why bears and short-sellers will try to defend this resistance. Instead, a drop below €126.9 could mean additional pain for long investors.

(Wirecard weekly chart. Source: Godmode Trader).

4. Conclusion

As presented in this article, Wirecard posted increasing revenue and margin growth in connection with its preliminary Q4 and FY 2019 results despite the allegations made by various media groups. So, CEO Braun is keeping its promise to shareholders regarding accelerating growth and increasing scaling.

Additionally to the strong fundamentals, it looks like the stock is near an inflection point considering the ongoing KPMG review, which could be published at any time, the record-high short quote and borrowing costs as well as the technical analysis.

Consequently, a breakout seems inevitable and to be just a matter of time once the allegations are disproved.

My (conservative) fair value based on DCF method still indicates an undervaluation of the stock of 54%, while my fair value based on EPS method indicates an undervaluation of at least 30%.

While I trust the Wirecard management and even if the share appears fundamentally undervalued, surprising events are always to be expected on the stock market and there is no guarantee of rising share prices. Investors should always bear in mind that stock prices are volatile and should not be influenced by price movements alone, but rather should pay attention to the underlying fundamentals. In this respect, investors should always pay attention to their individual risk tolerance.

Beyond that, I think that German authorities and financial supervisors (e. g. Bafin) should play a more active role to prevent potential misleading allegations and increase shareholder protection as well as market transparency by revision of capital market supervision, starting with the disclosure requirements for short selling and media coverage which could influence the share price.

As long as this cat-and-mouse game with the allegations of the media and disproving of these allegations by independent reviews commissioned by the company continues, the additional expenses have a material (long-term) impact on the company's earnings, shareholder value and shareholders' equity, which is not acceptable from a shareholder's point of view.

As outlined again in this article, the company had approximately €20 million additional legal and audit costs in FY 2019 in order to identify false bookings - not inflated sales as alleged by the media - in the amount of €2.5 million based on the Rajah & Tann audit, so nearly ten times the amount of false bookings.

