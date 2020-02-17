Walmart: Long-Term Buy, Despite Modest Growth

While an equally compelling fundamentals-based argument could be made for and against investing in Walmart, I remind readers of the importance of the stock's diversification features.

Walmart is days away from reporting what will likely be low top- and bottom-line growth, along with the company's outlook for fiscal 2021.

The fiscal year is coming to an end for retail giant Walmart (WMT). The company will report not only the results of its fiscal 4Q20 on February 18, it will also offer investors its outlook for 2021 amid concerns over business disruptions in China that have not yet been put to rest.

Regarding the most recent period, analysts will be looking for top-line growth of 2.7% on US comps of 2.4% that I find respectable, even if not exhilarating. EPS of $1.44, if achieved, would also represent a low-single digit increase over fiscal 2019 levels, suggesting some analyst confidence in margin stabilization. Credit: Ad Age

Growth likely timid, margins still pressured

It is very likely that e-commerce will, once again, be the key factor supporting sales growth. The chart below illustrates how the online channel has been growing at a pace of 37% to 43% YOY for the past six quarters, which I find impressive. Contrary to what many may have thought only a few years ago, Walmart is proving to be one of the most effective retailers at shifting sales from brick-and-mortar to the digital platform, introducing free one-day delivery and in-store order pickup.

The weak spot in Walmart's numbers is most likely to come from the international side of the business. Mexico and China have been the outperformers outside Walmart's home turf, with the company recently committing to invest over $1 billion in logistics network upgrades in the Asian country. But it is hard to imagine the coronavirus debacle not having put a damper on China sales in fiscal 4Q20 and expectations for the new year. A bit less concerning for investors, FX pressures could also be a factor dragging sales down a bit in the most recent period.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

It will also be interesting to check on Walmart's margins. I find it reasonable that profitability will continue to be hurt by heavier online sales mix and a shift towards lower-margin produce and fresh products. On the other hand, tight opex management (ahead of a small-scale increase in wages), SG&A leverage and stock retirement that has been boosted by the recent reinstatement of Walmart's buyback program will likely serve as tailwinds to EPS growth.

Don't lose sight of diversification

I believe an equally compelling fundamentals-based argument could be made for and against investing in Walmart. On one hand, the company "is not going anywhere" and, better yet, has proven competent at maintaining price competitiveness while growing its digital channel at an enviable pace. On the other hand, total company top-line growth is likely to remain timid for the foreseeable future, while razor-thin margins suggest some level of fragility in the face of higher tariffs, rising wages and potential loss of scale caused by factors like the coronavirus spread.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

One cannot forget, however, perhaps the most valuable feature of Walmart stock: low correlation with the stock market driven by the cycle-agnostic nature of the business model. The table above depicts how WMT has performed substantially better than the S&P 500 (SPY) during times of distress: the 2000-2003 tech bubble burst and ensuing economic stagnation, the 2008-2009 Great Recession, and the 4Q18 "bear attack."

Better yet, I don't believe that this stock is particularly expensive at current levels. As the graph below illustrates, within its direct peer group, WMT is the only stock whose earnings multiple has remained flat over the past 12 months. Both Costco's (COST) and Target's (TGT) valuations have skyrocketed during the same period, alongside those of the broad market.

Data by YCharts

Given the above, and despite subdued expectations regarding top-line growth and margin expansion, I believe WMT is worth serious consideration - even if merely for the stock's more defensive characteristics. In my view, most stock portfolios, including growth-biased ones, should own at least a few high-quality defensive names like this one.

I do not own WMT because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.