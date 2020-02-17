To Survive Philip Morris Must Innovate

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We own, and also trade around the core position, of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stock. That is a key advantage we employ to bolster our total returns in quality names. While buy and hold is just fine, there is nothing wrong with employing well-timed small lot trades around your core position. It works, especially in a name like Philip Morris which has swung with volatility in recent quarters.

We think on the next pullback, you should do some buying here. In the $70's this is a strong buy, and a solid buy under $85. You may recall that we last got very bullish when the stock dropped to nearly $70 a few months ago following the vaping hysteria in the United States. When the company called off a merger with Altria (MO), we felt the fundamental situation improved. As we enter 2020, the transition remains underway. To not only survive, but to grow, the company must continue to innovate. Performance remains strong and we want you in the name on the next pullback. The dividend remains strong, the company is performing very well in an anti-tobacco company environment, and both traders and investors alike are set to win. We want to discuss why we believe performance justifies owning a stock like this. Are you afraid of the economy being weak? Well this is one you want to own because it is a defensive high-yielding name for your portfolio. Let us examine the name and evaluate recent performance to understand where the company stands with its traditional tobacco versus heated products, and of course, the safety of the juicy dividend.

The transition continues in 2020

Let us be clear. For the last few years, the market has not liked the uncertainty around the future of many tobacco companies. Specifically for Philip Morris there were questions regarding whether heated tobacco products would work as substitutes for traditional cigarettes, and whether a merger with Altria would be a benefit. Both of these concerns, in our opinion, have been alleviated. The latter has been called off, and the former concern has dissipated given operational results. The transition into 2020 should see continued increases in heated tobacco product shipments and consumer use. There remain shipment volume concerns with traditional cigarettes. With Philip Morris operating internationally, however, we expect traditional tobacco to hold up a bit better compared to Altria. In addition, there is less vaping exposure. The decline of traditional cigarette sales seemed to be slowing, which is a positive sign. With earnings out, we think the stock is a buy as it transitions to a "tobacco products" type company. Again, the company must innovate. Our outlook is for continued strength in 2020. Let us discuss why we see the name as one to own.

Sales on the rise

Sales pressure began a few years ago when the stock was well over $100. Revenues faced pressure because the uncertainty with the future of tobacco was prevalent. Shipments were declining. New products were being created but had not become mainstream. That said, long-term traditional tobacco is still on the decline. Recently sales have begun to stabilize for the most part, though declines in traditional cigarette volume continues. However, there is positive momentum for both the traditional combustible tobacco and the company's smoke-free product portfolios, both of which drove total revenues to rose:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Overall, revenues were $7.71 billion, up 2.8% from a year ago. Volume gains drove a lot of this growth. Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume were down by 5.0% overall. Once again, traditional cigarette volume fell driving the overall volume reductions, as expected. The shipment data for traditional cigarettes is clearly to the downside:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While this is concerning, of course, it had previously appeared the pace of declines was slowing a bit, at least when we consider data from other quarters too. However, this quarter saw a sharp 8% decline. The trend remains negative. We will closely be watching this trend in 2020. It is still our belief that the trend will continue lower but will start to stabilize as new inroads are made into developing nations, while industrialized nations see higher volumes of innovative products. For Philip Morris to succeed in an environment of strong global public health intervention, new regulations, and tobacco tax challenges, it must stay innovative. The company is adapting to the market to keep sales going of their nicotine containing products. Heated tobacco volumes have been volatile, but make no mistake, the volume trend is positive. Heated tobacco unit shipment volume was up by 40.7% to 17.1 billion units.

With the strong volume of heated tobacco shipments, revenues have been bolstered, pretty much offsetting the decline of cigarette sales. As reported, revenues jumped 2.8%. However, revenues were actually up 6.3% year-over-year when we adjust for currency issues and look at things on a like for like basis. Currency is a major concern, given the international focus of the company, so seeing sales up 6.3% when adjusted is pretty bullish; however, currency is expected to weigh a bit more than before.

Earnings were strong on the back of these stellar revenues, but keep in mind expenses are also up, thanks to the cost to get heated tobacco products rolling. That said, GAAP earnings were down 15.4% per share, but making customary adjustments and factoring in related expenses and writedowns, the company saw adjusted earnings rise 4.3% to $1.22 (on a like for like basis, excluding currency). This decent growth, though the bears are of course quick to harp on the GAAP numbers and overall weak adjusted EPS growth. Still EPS was ahead of consensus expectations by a penny. In addition, it helps keep the dividend secure.

It is a safe dividend

The dividend is very generous and has been consistently raised. The company pays out a very large chunk of free cash flow to the dividend, and much of its earnings. However, the dividend is comfortably paid out. Should cash flow and EPS continue to deteriorate in coming years we will grow more concerned. For now, we simply are not concerned. That said, since the dividend gets raised each year, we need cash flows and earnings to move higher to keep the payout rising safely.

To be clear. We see no immediate risk to the dividend. So long as the dividend hikes are covered with better cash flows and earnings in the future, this is a fantastic income stock to own at these levels, with the likelihood we will see capital appreciation. Right now, there is a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per quarter or $4.68 per year. This means the yield is 5.5% again.

Cash flow remains strong. We are still looking for 2020 free cash flows of around $7.1-$7.8 billion, on operating cash flow of $10.3-$10.8 million. The company will pay dividends of over $6 billion. This means there remains a significant remainder of cash flow to pay a dividend increase, but bear in mind it is still a high payout ratio. While we see no risk to the payout, we would prefer to see less than 70% of free cash flow paid as the dividend. Given our outlook, we think PM will likely see a payout ratio around of over 80% on the year. For now, it is safe.

Looking ahead

Our 2020 expectation for revenues is $30.5-31.5 billion. We think it gets there, which would be slight growth from 2019. The key is expenditures, which looks like they will creep higher. The other issue is any volume declines in China as people hide from the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The other impact is from exchange rates. Still, we are targeting high single-digit adjusted EPS growth and are looking for at least $5.30 per share in earnings this year. Our overall outlook is for low single-digit revenue growth in 2020, as well as low single-digit adjusted EPS growth.

Take home

The name can be traded on the swings, but we like the name for an investment, not just a trade. We think shares remain a buy for dividend yield, especially if the stock falls back into the $70 range.

