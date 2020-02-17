Cisco Systems: Not Inspiring, But Cheap

I like the low valuations and potential for valuation multiple inflation, yet one has to recognise that Cisco has essentially been somewhat of a laggard for quite a while.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a large tech player which has long traded at modest multiples, and in fact still does. The current situation has perhaps somewhat been comparable to Intel (INTC). This semiconductor business long traded at low valuation multiples, as operational improvements in terms of revenue growth triggered the start of a huge run in the share price and thus re-rating through valuation multiple inflation.

In August of last year I noted that investors were back to square one. Shares fell back to levels in the high-forties and ever since have traded in a relatively tight $45-50 trading range, despite the market setting new records along the way.

Last year I observed that Cisco has been able to grow sales at mid-single digit percentages, although this was in part driven by deals. Worrisome is that the company guided for an imminent halt of top-line sales growth. Cisco reported a 5% increase in sales for all of 2019 as it reported adjusted earnings of $3.10 per share and GAAP earnings of $2.61 per share, as I pegged realistic earnings somewhere in between both earnings numbers at around $2.85 per share.

Despite the solid growth in 2019, and factoring in net cash holdings equal to about $2 per share, earnings multiples had contracted to 16 times as the company guided for first-quarter sales for this year anywhere between flat and minus 2%.

Based on those numbers, I believed that Cisco is more or less a GDP growth play at best, yet given the structural higher growth of the industry at large, it more or less confirms that Cisco is a relative underperformer and hence a valuation equal, or at a slight discount to the market seems reasonable. Nonetheless, I concluded to become a buyer at 15 times earnings, working down to a $45 entry target as indeed I bought a few shares at those levels this autumn.

Current Momentum

Fast-forwarding half a year into the future, the company has now reported its second-quarter results in February. After Cisco reported first-quarter results in November which still revealed 2% increase in sales, the second-quarter results were much weaker. Revenues fell 4% year over year and the company furthermore guided for third-quarter revenues to fall by about 2.5%.

Despite the pressure on sales, Cisco is actually being able to increase margins and thus earnings. Adjusted earnings are up four cents year over year to $0.77 per share, with adjusted earnings up fourteen cents to $1.62 per share in the first half of the year. Consequently, Cisco remains a very steady player which is underperforming the wider category, yet it's still on track to report realistic earnings at around $3 per share this year.

Despite the continued buybacks, a compelling dividend and bolt-on dealmaking, Cisco has managed to grow its net cash position to roughly $11 billion, boosting this net cash position to around $2.50 per share. With shares now down to $47, that implies that operating assets are valued at just around $45 per share, or at 15 times realistic earnings seen this year.

Important to realise in this business model is that while reported sales are down, note that Cisco is in a transition towards a SAAS business model, just like many of its smaller competitors. Deferred product revenues were up 8% year over year to $18.7 billion. This suggests about $1.5 billion in annual revenue growth being ''buried'' in the deferred revenue number. Given the annual revenue base of around $50 billion, that suggests that this transition shaves off about 3 points from the reported revenue numbers. If we add this back to the headline numbers, this suggests that sales are really flat at this point in time.

What Now?

With Cisco adding to its net cash balances and valuation multiples having compressed to 15 times earnings, I like Cisco despite the reported revenue declines. After all, the change in the deferred revenue balance reveals that Cisco is essentially reporting flattish revenue growth in an environment in which the dollar is very strong as well, not necessarily being helpful for Cisco.

Hence I am happy to hold on to a modest position here, not expecting great imminent returns, although I do see room for valuation multiple inflation. If the company could return to mid-single digit revenue growth (once the completion to a SAAS model has been completed), this could easily warrant a market valuation multiple. After adding back the net cash position, this could push shares up towards the $60 mark again, while the downside seems relatively limited here.

Hence I am sticking with a modest long position initiated last year around $45, with the dividend yield providing sufficient coverage and yield in the meantime until growth might arrive and valuation multiple inflation might become reality.

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.