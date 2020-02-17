CAD/USD: Downward Pressure Remains For Now

While there could be eventual upside, I see downside for the CAD/USD at this time.

On January 27, I made the argument that I expect the CAD/USD to fall from here.

As expected, the currency pair has retreated significantly heading into February:

Source: investing.com

The reason for my argument was due to the fact that concerns regarding Canada’s household debt issue has resurfaced. Accordingly, this may impact whether the Bank of Canada can afford to keep interest rates where they are, and may be forced to cut rates at some point in the future.

With this being said, let’s take a longer term view of the CAD/USD. We see that on the whole, the CAD/USD showed a solid uptrend for last year.

Source: investing.com

However, given the current macroeconomic climate, it is hard to argue for a significant rebound in the currency pair in the near future. For one, the coronavirus is hitting the global economy hard – and Canada is no exception.

Source: investing.com

For instance, we can see that oil prices have taken a significant hit in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus, and this will understandably have an impact on Canada’s economy, which is a major oil exporter.

The Bank of Canada had anticipated at the end of January that growth in the first quarter of 2020 would come in at 1.3 percent, but it is quite likely that the effects of the coronavirus crisis will mean that the actual figure will come in below this.

With this being said, we can see that inflation in Canada currently stands at 2.2 percent, which is in line with the target range of between 1 to 3 percent as set by the central bank.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

That said, the Bank of Canada did state that “during the past year Canadians have been saving a larger share of their incomes, which could signal increased consumer caution”. In this regard, a combination of reduced consumer spending, along with lower oil prices could place downward pressure on the inflation rate in Canada.

Should this be the case, then it is more likely that the Bank of Canada would be forced to consider a rate cut to boost growth and bring inflation back in line with the target once again. Particularly, it is reported that the debt to net worth ratio in Canada currently stands at 20%, which is at the highest level since 2007, and only a bit below the high of 23.86% seen in Q1 2009.

In spite of the current macroeconomic pressures, let’s consider a bullish scenario for the CAD/USD for a moment.

Over a longer-term basis, we can see that exports have continued to rise significantly in Canada. This is significant as it indicates continued demand for the loonie, even in spite of the fact that the CAD/USD has been trading more or less stationary over the past five years, and the CAD has not needed to weaken excessively to promote exports.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Source: investing.com

Moreover, it is unknown as of yet whether the coronavirus will recede quickly or slowly. In the case of the former scenario, the Bank of Canada may not necessarily need to lower rates should inflation levels remain at the current level. Additionally, should the expectation for a rate cut diminish, then the CAD/USD is likely to see upside due to higher demand – the coronavirus crisis would be seen as an opportunity to “buy the dip” in this instance.

In conclusion, I expect that the CAD/USD will see more downside as a result of the coronavirus crisis. However, should this crisis be dealt with sooner rather than later, then we could also be looking at upside in spite of continuing concerns regarding household debt in Canada.

