Zogenix: Buying Opportunity

Fintepla is one of the most effective drugs in treating Dravet syndrome, and Zogenix is ready to sell it.

However, I believe this is an overreaction. Fintepla will likely be approved and commercialization will begin soon.

Thesis Summary

Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) is a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies for rare diseases. Recently, some “disappointing” data on Fintepla sent the stock tumbling over 30%. However, I believe that the market has overreacted to the results, which, in any case, won’t stop Fintepla from reaching the market. Zogenix is now ready to begin selling and has licensing and production agreements. Furthermore, by this quarter, we could also see Fintepla reach the European market. Therefore, at the current price, I believe Zogenix offers a buying opportunity.

Company Overview

Zogenix, formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, is in the process of bringing to market a low-dose fenfluramine associated with the treatment of Dravet syndrome. The drug, currently in Phase III, was recently resubmitted for approval to the FDA in November 2019. This sent the stock on a climb of over 20%, reaching $55/share. More recently, the stock has dropped to $30 after disappointing Phase III clinical trials.

As far as the balance sheet and income statement for the company are concerned, it is important to note that Zogenix didn’t generate revenues in 2018 and brought in some cash in 2019 through collaborations, but the company is not currently commercializing any drugs. This led to an accumulated deficit of over $1 million as of the last quarterly results.

(Source: 10-Q)

As we can see, despite the continued losses, Zogenix has maintained a light balance sheet in terms of liabilities and has funded its operations by expanding capital. The company does have a significant cash and ST investment position, but this will surely have to increase once Fintepla commercialization begins.

Product and Market

The value and earning potential of Zogenix right now boils down to its main bet, Fintepla. The drug is an amphetamine derivative in development for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. Dravet syndrome is a drug-resistant form of epilepsy. Unfortunately, it is a lifelong condition that begins as early as the first year of infancy.

Fintepla could also be used to treat Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which is quite similar to Dravet syndrome. Both have no cure, and treatments involve the right mix of medications. It is estimated that around 0.0064% of the population is affected by Dravet syndrome.

These diseases have been around for a while, and medication has been available for some time. In this regard, Zogenix does face some competition in this space. The main competitor here is GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH), which produces Epidiolex. This medication was approved by the FDA in June 2018 for the treatment of Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

The question we must answer is whether either of these drugs is statistically better. To answer this, we will look at the most recent clinical trials and their results.

Clinical Trials

The latest clinical data put forth by Zogenix was viewed as a disappointment. However, first of all, we must understand that these results were related to the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Fintepla was produced first and foremost to treat Dravet syndrome. In the latter, Fintepla remains a first-in-class drug.

Clinical trials on the efficiency of Fintepla at curing Dravet syndrome tested the change in the mean monthly frequency of convulsive seizures. Patients receiving a dose of 0.7 mg/kg/day achieved a 62.3% greater reduction compared to placebo.

(Source: Evaluate.com)

The table above shows results from a study done in 2017, and it is worth mentioning that given more recent results, these seem slightly skewed in favor of Fintepla. Nonetheless, this shows quite clearly and supports the idea that Fintepla is better at treating Dravet syndrome.

On the other hand, the results for treating LGS are quite different. The most recent trial showed patients receiving 0.7 mg/kg/day experienced a median reduction of 26.5% in monthly drop seizure frequency versus 7.8% for control. The proportion of patients with at least a 50% reduction in monthly drop seizures was 25.3% compared to 10.3% for placebo (p=0.0165). The same experiment carried out with 20 mg/kg/day of Epidiolex (cannabidiol) resulted in a 44% median reduction drop seizure frequency (vs. 22% for placebo).

Growth outlook

It seems quite clear that the market has overreacted to the clinical results for LGS. Perhaps Fintepla isn’t as effective as Epidiolex, but the drug is still far superior at treating Dravet syndrome. Furthermore, I believe the company is very well-positioned to begin to monetize the drug once it is approved.

Firstly, because in the first quarter of this year, we should expect a decision from the European Union to begin treating Dravet. Given that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for review, it is likely that Fintepla will soon enter the European market.

Furthermore, the company already has commercial agreements in place, such as the one with Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. (OTC:NPNKF) to distribute its product in Japan. Zogenix can benefit from these agreements, whereby it leaves the commercialization and distribution of its product to another company and shares the benefits.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Fintepla is a repurposed drug that was used in combination with others to treat obesity. This should facilitate production and distribution in the future.

Takeaway

Despite Fintepla being closer than ever in the process of getting to market, Zogenix is trading at the same levels as it was before the phase III trials even began. I am quite certain, given the results of clinical trials for Dravet syndrome, which is the primary endpoint, that the drug will get approved. If this does pan out as I expect, the price right now is a bargain. Therefore, I sustain that the recent fall in price is a great buying opportunity.

