Falling Rates Are Gold's Biggest Ally

While gold’s forward progress has been temporarily halted after hitting a peak last month, the metal continues to enjoy strong institutional and retail support. What’s more, renewed coronavirus fears have lately given gold a renewed safety bid, while the global interest rate outlook is even more supportive for bullion prices. In this report, we’ll discuss these main supporting factors, which argue in favor of gold making new highs in the coming weeks.

After spending the first two weeks of February below the Jan. 31 peak, gold and gold ETF prices are showing signs of life once again. While coronavirus fears briefly abated during the second week of February, they quickly revived again after the World Health Organization on Feb. 13 reported 60,329 cases and 1,369 deaths globally from the virus. Officials in China also announced “a 7-fold increase in the number of new cases of the virus,” according to MarketWatch.

The latest report of the contagion’s pernicious progress resulted in a fifth day of gains for gold in the last six sessions (as of Feb. 13). Mainstream media observers are unquestionably attributing gold’s latest gains to persistent health crisis fears, which have enhanced gold’s safety appeal.

The metal’s continued safety bid is reflected in the following graph of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold-tracking ETF. As you can see, IAU’s price is still trending above its rising 50-day moving average – which many traders regard as a key trend line for gold. But the gold ETF is also now within reach of its late January high, and that should make short sellers very nervous. Indeed, a breakout above IAU’s Jan. 31 closing high of 15.17 would likely result in some heavy short covering, potentially propelling the gold ETF to its next closest long-term “resistance” benchmark at the January 2013 highs between the 16.00 and 16.25 levels.

Source: BigCharts

But it isn’t just the global health threat that’s allowing the bulls to maintain control of gold’s interim trend. Falling interest rates, both in the U.S. and globally, have also increased gold’s appeal as a hedge against another global economic slowdown and are perhaps gold’s biggest ally. For lower rates suggest that investors aren’t optimistic about global growth prospects right now, and that in turn bolsters gold’s appeal as an alternative to riskier equities. Moreover, lower rates also mean that non-yielding bullion has less competition from U.S. sovereign bonds, which are another favored asset among safety-minded investors.

Along those lines, in his latest blog, economist Ed Yardeni noted that in his Feb. 11 testimony before congress, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave investors some assurance that the central bank remains vigilant against further risks to the global growth outlook and stands ready to provide additional liquidity to financial markets when needed. Powell told Congress:

Some of the uncertainties around trade have diminished recently, but risks to the outlook remain. In particular, we are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy.

To illustrate how attractive gold has become, let’s examine the next chart exhibit. It features the 6-month performance of the 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yield, which has gone negative in recent weeks. On a relative strength basis, gold is quite attractive when compared against the falling TIPS yield.

Source: Treasury Department

The fact that so-called “real” yields are negative highlight the fact that investors are still on high alert over unexpected events or bad news that might threaten the global economy. Historically, a negative 5-year TIPS yield has corresponded with a rising trend for gold prices. This also underscores the increased safety-haven demand for the yellow metal right now.

Further, a negative TIPS yield is a sign that inflation expectations are on the wane and that participants are expecting a sluggish economy in the coming months. This is music to the ears of gold investors since it could necessitate a further fed funds rate cuts and more liquidity injections, which in turn would be good for gold’s future prospects.

In summary, there’s still plenty of potential support for gold in the coming weeks, both from falling interest rates and also from the continued global health scare. The likely outcome from the market’s heightened fears over coronavirus is that there should be additional liquidity in the form of central bank interventions in the months ahead. This is unequivocally good news for gold since non-yielding bullion tends to outperform in an ultra-low interest rate environment characterized by abundant liquidity. Accordingly, investors are justified in maintaining long positions in gold bullion and gold ETFs as a hedge against sluggish global growth.

On a strategic note, while intermediate-term and long-term investment positions in gold and gold ETFs are warranted, I recommend that traders using the iShares Gold Trust treat the 14.73 level (the Jan. 14 intraday low) as a stop-loss guide for short-term trading positions. A decisive intraday violation of this level would force me to reassess my bullish near-term outlook for the ETF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.