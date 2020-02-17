Margins And Accretive Acquisition Make Digital Turbine More Attractive Than Ever

FQ3 results missed on the top line due to weakness in new Android device sales, but improving margins allowed the company still to pull through on the bottom line.

Introduction

Digital Turbine (APPS) develops a suite of products used in advertising and app installation in smartphones on a global scale. The company works with OEMs like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and carriers like AT&T (NYSE:T) to pre-install apps on new smartphone devices upon purchase. The company has also developed a single tap installation advertisement feature that allows users to install apps straight from the ad with a single tap. This significantly reduces the friction experienced by advertisers in bringing users first to the app store, then having the user hit the install button, then returning to the user's original application. The company has various other complimentary products as well, which readers can learn more about on the company's website.

Source: Digital Turbine Mobile Delivery Platform Web Page

At its core, Digital Turbine offers advertisers better ways to advertise and get their apps installed on user's devices. The application advertising industry alone is huge, with estimates in the range of well over $50 billion. Digital Turbine only needs to capture a tiny fraction of this market to do well. TTM sales for the company are $126M, and the company has a market cap approaching just $600M. Clearly, the TAM is many many times larger.

FQ3 Earnings Recap

Digital Turbine reported GAAP EPS of $0.04 for the 2020 fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2019, up from -$0.01 the same period the year before. This was in line with analyst expectations. Revenue, however, missed coming in at $36.016M vs. $37.7M expected. The company also announced the acquisition of Mobile Posse, which I'll get into more below.

Digital Turbine ran into greater-than-expected weakness in Android device sales with carriers this quarter, causing the top-line miss. Revenue per device made progress though, increasing to $3.00 from $2.50 in the prior-year quarter.

Taking a deeper look at the income statement shows a better story despite revenue growth of just 18.4%. Gross profit saw a substantially larger 31.5% increase. Gross profit is the number I think Digital Turbine investors should pay attention to over revenue as the company operates with a revenue-sharing model with carriers using their products. Operating income came in at $4.1M, up 68% year over year. For the nine months ended December 31, operating income grew by nearly 7 times.

The company posted net income of $3.28M compared to a loss of $1.35M in the previous year quarter. I have left this off the image below as the items from operating to net income were quite messy. Investors can see the full results in the company's quarterly 10-Q filing here.

Source: Digital Turbine FQ3 2019 10-Q SEC Filing

On the conference call, CEO Bill Stone highlighted opportunities going forward with OEMs like Samsung, especially in the Brazil market, and new partnerships globally with LG, and in Mexico with AT&T. Ongoing discussions with Chinese manufacturers are making progress, but there's nothing specific yet.

Overall, it was a quarter that disappointed on the top line but impressed on margins. The company is seeing operating leverage come to fruition. Given that Android weakness is likely temporary (I don't see Android losing market share anytime soon), I believe the company will bounce back in future quarters on revenue which will only amplify margin improvements.

Mobile Posse Acquisition

Digital Turbine also announced the acquisition of Mobile Posse for $66 million in cash. Digital Turbine will use a combination of $41.5M of existing cash, plus debt and future cash generated to finance this acquisition. While Mobile Posse's numbers weren't fully disclosed, management mentioned on the call that Mobile Posse has grown annual revenue from $10 million to $55 million over the last six years. On top of that, Mobile Posse's revenue is entirely recurring. Here's what Bill Stone had to say regarding the acquisition on the conference call:

Mobile Posse has many different mobile products that are complementary to our App install products. They have a minus one screen that you swipe left off the home screen for content, a product that powers the mobile operators content portals, home screen products, and also a product similar to our Media Hub product that curates news, weather, sports, and other content through an application and or a widget on the home screen. They monetize these products by way of programmatic advertising. And their platform works with the largest advertisers such as highly recognized recognizable names like Google, The Trade Desk and Rubicon to name a few. That is their demand and their source of revenues. And similar to us, they then to pay their supply partners via revenue share, such as T-Mobile, MetroPCS, Boost, AT&T, Blue and Cricket. We're excited about this transaction for many reasons. First it is immediately accretive and being fully funded with our existing cash and debt resources. There is no dilution to Digital Turbine’s shareholders. Secondly 100% of Mobile Posse’s revenue are recurring, and therefore will dramatically increase the overall percentage of our combined revenues that we derive from more predictably recurring revenue sources. Third, we're excited about the revenue synergies. Specifically, we believe our ability to cross market their differentiated products to our vast set of distribution partners and conversely cross-sell our DT products to their unique distribution partners, along with the opportunity to establish the combined entity as more of an advertising powerhouse with more products, and more partners can improve the revenue per device on Mobile Posse’s existing business.

Digital Turbine paid 1.2 times revenue for this business, and can hopefully unlock some key synergies and networks for Mobile Posse, leading to further future growth. 1.2 times sales for a recurring revenue business appears to be at first glance to be a very solid deal, but we'll have to wait for a few more quarters to really see what this acquisition can do.

Conclusion

Digital Turbine is a growing software company with significant further opportunities for growth. The company currently develops technology for mobile devices but also sees opportunities in the television market. I believe the contracts the company has with large OEMs and carriers give the company a significant moat that can't easily be replicated. Even with a top-line miss this quarter, the company took advantage of the operating leverage in the business model to put up impressive operating income numbers. With the stock valued at less than 5 times sales, the stock price is more than reasonable for a software growth company. The future remains bright for Digital Turbine.

