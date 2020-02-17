Valero's High-ROIC Investments Present Opportunity

The refinery business primarily constitutes hunting for crack spreads, where companies like Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) try to leverage their facilities and flexibility as much as possible to capture premiums in the end-product markets or discounts in crude oils wherever they might exist, maximising the spread as reliably as they can. The factors that influence the crack spreads on oil products are well-documented, and can range from obvious impacts like the Coronavirus to more unexpected sources of distortion like fog and weather effects. The community on Seeking Alpha have already provided us with valuable insights into how one can trade into this position. Although we agree that the refinery sector should trade lower, we think that even at these prices Valero offers something to longer-term investors.

Crack spreads, although volatile in the short term, are quite robust in the long term, acting as a contrarian indicator to supply and demand shifts in the market, allowing refineries to generate the return they deserve for their value-add in the oil product supply chain. Additionally, the management has shown capital discipline, not only distributing income substantially and sustainably to shareholders through billions in dividends and buybacks, but also by making high-ROIC capital investments in renewable diesel. It's this established exposure to a cash-generative potential growth market that we would like to focus on for establishing why we think Valero should be on your watch list.

Renewable Diesel and Sustainability

Valero has made pronounced financial commitments to getting a foothold in the alternative energy business. Ethanol which is made from agricultural waste products was its first exposure in this business, contributing $3.6 billion to the company's top line, making it the second-largest ethanol producer in the US. However, its ailing margins as a result of a protracted oversupply and issues with EPA waivers the year before has made this business a negligible contributor to the bottom line this year. The ethanol segment isn't in any way dying though. Higher-compression ICE engines need higher octane fuel that ethanol provides at a low cost, and the RFS programme is still very much alive for the foreseeable future. Penetration of ethanol in the key US market is also minimal, with 21 million cars capable of running on 83% ethanol fuel without their owners even knowing. Nonetheless, the renewable diesel market is much more promising.

Renewable diesel is considered renewable because the chemistry dictates that it has a net zero carbon dioxide impact, as it only releases as much CO 2 as the animal tallow or plant material used to make it already contained. As opposed to biodiesel, renewable diesel doesn't gel at low temperatures. This means it can be transported through cold pipelines and the maximum blending requirement doesn't apply, meaning that diesel vehicles can run entirely on renewable diesel if they choose. It is a potential game changer for sustainable aviation, which would be a demand driver for renewable fuels for an estimated fourfold increase in capacity by 2030 with biojet legislation expected to come into play. This trend is especially robust given the inherent issues with electrifying aviation that aren't present in automotive markets.

The push for alternative fuel sources is becoming increasingly institutionalised, starting to gain traction in Europe as well as in the US as a legitimate pairing to the electrification trends we are already seeing in automotive. The Global CCS Institute has been added as a reference for Europe's 2050 targets to manage carbon emission with carbon capture systems, which is oil-friendly and complements plans governments might have for renewable diesel. In countries with special interests in oil and little infrastructure to support EV like Australia, renewable diesel and other alternative fuel blends are mandated (at least in certain regions) to make some push for sustainability. With renewable diesel, greenhouse gas, emissions can be reduced to up to 80%, and it takes advantage of trends in consumer eating preferences that are freeing up land for biofuel raw material production.

In emerging markets where diesel is more prolific and where oil & gas exploration is costly for local companies, renewable diesel is a cost-competitive option to fuel vehicles. Indeed, biofuel demand as a whole is on the rise, having grown 30% in volume since 2017 to almost 3 million gallons produced per day. With rising awareness of biofuels and a long penetration runway in key markets like North America, the entire industry is being valued by some sources at $219 billion.

High ROIC, High Barriers

Although promising, the previous section outlines assertions that have yet to materialise. Furthermore, much of this forecast growth rests on expectations that the comprehensive incentive regimes in key markets like the US continue. Programmes like the RFS and the re-instituted BTC have a massive bearing on the financials of pure-play renewable fuel companies like Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). But one of the big selling points of Valero is that even in a very pessimistic scenario, they are going to manage to generate shareholder value from their renewable diesel investments.

The graphic above comes from Valero's renewable diesel primer in its IR. As of right now, Valero has capacity for 275 million gallons per year. Based on its latest earnings call and the Q4 gallons figures, the capacity is actually almost 300 million given that's what the company seems to be able to produce at its stated run rates (844,000 per day). The CAPEX that resulted in the capacity so far is around $550 million, and from this the company is generating around $390 million in EBITDA, if you include the blended tax credit. This implies a payback period of less than 2 years and a massive ROIC of about 65% (net of tax, ignoring debt, ignoring D&A) on projects that are accounting for about 50% of its CAPEX. This implies a return on capital that is well above the cost of capital. Even if you worry about the state of the BTC, which has been a concern with the impeachment chatter in Washington reducing bipartisan cooperation, the annual EBITDA would still be around $250 million. To be clear, this is money that is already being made.

If you consider the BTC to be tenable and are comfortable assuming that the EPA will do what it is legally obliged to do and uphold renewable diesel volume requirements, Valero will be tripling its current capacity with these same returns on capital in the next few years. To be exact, Valero is expecting that once its 2022 expansions are done and the Port Arthur facilities are opened under the DGD joint venture with Darling Ingredients (DAR), it will be able to produce 1.1 billion gallons annually (3.6x capacity). If you assume refinery revenues continue to be weighed down as they were this year, that would make renewable diesel approximately 25% of Valero's operating profit in 2025 assuming BTC and other incentives remain.

This situation might seem too good to be true, and you'd expect that competitors would be interested in the renewable diesel opportunity as well. Rest assured that the major companies are all making substantial moves to increase their renewable diesel capacity. HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) recently launched a $350 million project to build out a renewable diesel unit. Its capacity will be less than half of what Valero produces right now and will only be operational in 2022. It also seems to be costing HFC more than what similar capacity cost Valero. Additionally, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) launched a project together with Renewable Energy Group in 2018 to build out renewable diesel capacity similar to what Valero has now. However, this project has been withdrawn citing permit uncertainties. Valero's initiative in a market that is evidently capitally-intensive and subject to bureaucratic barriers provides a competitive advantage that should be sustainable for at least a few years, especially given Valero's special relationship with Darling, which processes 10% of the world's meat byproducts (renewable diesel foodstock). Competitor interest in this sector, as well as their troubles in entering it help us rationalise the very high ROIC that Valero is getting on its renewable diesel assets.

Our Valuation

Now that we have a clearer idea of the renewable diesel sector and Valero's current incumbency, we can start to form the assumptions that will make our valuation. We'll proceed with a conservative attitude regarding the BTC, assuming that it will not be extended for periods after 2022. We are quite sure that it will hold up till then given that this is a very bipartisan initiative, supporting both farmers and environmental sustainability. Besides BTC, we are going to assume that other standards and incentives, such as RFS, remain institutionalised over our 6-year forecast period. With and without BTC, we assume the average over the last two years to get operating income per gallon, our first input.

Extrapolating from Q4 and other historical figures, we'll assume that the CAPEX to expand renewable diesel capacity is fixed at $550 million for every 300 million gallons per year. We will also assume that the D&A is $50 million annually for every 300 million gallons a year of capacity in operation and deduct it from CAPEX. We account for the fact that the CAPEX for the current capacity has already been made, and will assume that all CAPEX is done up-front and two years before capacity comes on-line. In periods with no exceptional expenditure to build out capacity, we will assume that CAPEX nets out with D&A to zero.

We are assuming that current capacity is 300 million gallons per year given Q4 run rates, and will take the figures given in management disclosures of 675 million and 1.1 billion for the capacity increases coming up.

We will also be assuming that in 2025, when the Port Arthur facility should be operational, the renewable diesel market will have its last year of growth. Thereafter, we assume a precipitous and perpetual decline in renewable diesel demand for our terminal value. These are very conservative assumptions given DCF's sensitivity to the terminal value. This scenario reflects the worst case that renewable diesel and other alternative fuels are not able to compete against alternatives like electrification. We will discuss all the possible reasons for this later.

We are assuming that renewable diesel capacity remains essentially fully utilised as it is now due to the lagging competition and the robust demand for renewable diesel as evidenced by the end-of-year segment results, maximum utilisation at these levels, and persistent growth of global biofuel production. Given market conditions, the bipartisanship of the regulations, and Trump's directions to the EPA to close the waiver loophole damaging American farmers, we attribute a 7% cost of equity to the renewable diesel business. The following is our valuation:

The outlook on the refinery business could be better, with management admitting that capacity will outpace oil demand in the medium term. However, in light of this year's depressed income, with the discounts on sour crude not having been locked in by the year's end, we'll take this year's throughputs and refinery margins and assume no growth in perpetuity. We are comfortable doing this because of our view on long-term crack spreads. We'll again use a 7% discount rate reflecting the safe capital structure (1.6x Net Debt/EBITDA excluding renewable diesel EBITDA), low interest rate environment, and quite low equity risk premiums. The following are the results:

Bringing these two analyses together, we compare our conclusions to the market doing a simple sum-of-parts:

Debt includes updated figures of debt as given in the earnings call, which we presume to include finance leases, with most recent operating lease figures coming from last year's 10-K. Cash and cash equivalents were given on the earnings call, and we deducted the 7% non-controlling interests in the calculation of the equity value. Against Valero's current market capitalisation which is around $35 billion, we are seeing that we have a margin of safety of almost 9% despite our worst-case scenario. This gives us confidence, since with a less fatal terminal growth assumption of 0%, we see that the discount rapidly widen to the following:

This could be the case in any scenario where we see renewable diesel staying for the long haul for the reasons we outlined in the previous section. Nonetheless, we prefer to make the decision here based on a worst-case scenario for reasons we will now try to explain.

Risks, Mitigants and Conclusion

Although we see promise in the future for renewable diesel, there are a lot of concerns. The main matter relates to carbon accounting, which is something that affects EV as well. Biofuel in general has been criticised for its negative environmental impact, where accounting for further factors related to the upstream production of biofuels, the carbon impact is actually negative. Some outlets have even claimed that the overall effect is more detrimental to the environment than fossil fuels. However, with renewable diesel, there are some mitigants. Although starch-based production, which has been the most criticised, is especially prevalent with ethanol, other modes of production exist that utilise inputs with better sustainability economics. Some promise has been shown by the use of pre-used cooking oil as a feedstock, which is consumed in millions of metric tons a year by American households alone. Valero utilises this as a feedstock for part of its current renewable diesel production. Animal tallow, the type that Darling Ingredients supplies to Valero, is also efficient from a sustainability point of view given the current state of the livestock business. Additionally, innovations like aeroponics may also help relieve any feedstock and land constraints, reducing environmental and ethical concerns about using them for fuel production purposes. However, the vertical farming business is still very nascent.

Unrelated to renewable diesel but still important to our thesis is that with the expectation of rising crude oil prices given OPEC oil supply cuts, shale oil producers who operate with much higher breakeven points may start to struggle. This could cause certain marginal producers to shut down, which would reduce refinery throughput to even lower levels. Additionally, non-fuel options like electrification may develop further that would reduce the need for refinery. At least Valero's renewable diesel exposure is somewhat of a hedge to the risks in refinery.

Overall, there are concerns about the adoption of renewable fuels, which is why we have taken very pessimistic growth rates in perpetuity for the decision criterion. We think that although long-term crack spreads are robust, the outlook on the refinery is not commensurate with the prices. The entire industry is trading at similar multiples to Valero, despite the fact that they don't share the same renewable diesel growth story. This is likely due to discounts locked in on sour crude oil that will be recognised next quarter. But the outlook on the refinery business is not excellent, so, although we are confident in refinery value-add, evidenced by stable long-term crack spreads, we think that it'll be possible to get into Valero at safer prices when the refinery sector overall is trading lower. However, if you're not going to risk making a type II error here, you could still go in with some margin of safety and a dividend backed by strong cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.