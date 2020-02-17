Week 8 MDA Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges closed Friday at Positive 55 and Negative 31. The positive market buy signal resumed on February 11 at the close.

The streak of weekly selections gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 118 out of 144 trading weeks (81.94%).

This Week 7: the portfolio gained an average 10.30%, with ACM Research and GrowGeneration Corp. delivering double-digit returns and GrowGeneration Corp. closing up +19.62%. 3 stocks closed at highs for the week.

The MDA Breakout portfolio is up +31.69% YTD compared to the S&P 500 up 4.62% YTD in the first 7 weeks of 2020.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 144 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week - 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now publish 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80%, not counting the multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are up +31.69% worst case, buy/hold, equal-weighted returns through Week 7 compared to the S&P 500 4.62% over the same period. The best-case average weekly returns are 10.85% and worst-case 4.53% YTD, as shown below. These returns include trading during the Negative Momentum Gauge™ signal weeks. Week 7 closed with average gains of 10.30%, compared to 1.58% for the S&P 500.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These breakout picks skew highly positive for high-frequency short-term gains in less than 5 days as documented over the past 3 years.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Breakout Returns are up +134.62% since inception. These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.5x after three years using the signals. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge™ signals turned negative as shown within the four numbered monthly periods outlined on the chart below has greatly increased total returns to over 160% since inception.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

You can see how the 4 prior events numbered above relate to the Momentum Gauge tops shown below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in the following article:

Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Major Downturn Since The 2018 Volatility Shock: What's Next

The Momentum Gauges™ turned positive again during Week 7. Timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Momentum Gauge™ signals are also the basis of a significant new market-neutral trading model released here for subscribers to use with bull/bear ETF combinations or just to avoid significant market downturns:

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns (Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The bull/bear ETF trading signal page turned positive at the close on Tuesday, February 11.

MicroSecotors FANG+ 3x Index bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) +186.42% Direxion Daily S&P 500 3x bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) +105.27% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ ProShares SHort S&P 500 (SH) +31.15% Alpha Architect Intl Momentum (IMOM)/Dorsey Wright Short (DWSH) +36.82% ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq 3x bull/bear (TQQQ)/(SQQQ) +124.34% Direxion Daily 3x Small Cap bull/bear (TNA)/(TZA) +120.50% Direxion Daily 3x Biotech bull/bear (LABU)/(LABD) +71.76% Direxion Daily 3x Energy bull/bear (ERX)/(ERY) +135.73% MSCI 3x Emerging Market Index bull/bear (EDC)/(EDZ) +22.68% VIX Index 1.5x bull/bear (SVXY)/(UVXY) +97.44%

Market Conditions into Week 8

The Friday anomaly into 2020 is the complete opposite of the Friday anomaly throughout all of 2019, which so far represents by far the worst trading day of the week.

We can confirm the Fed easing in Week 7 with an intervention of +18.9 billion as shown on the Fed's SOMA page below. This brings the total easing to $246.6 billion in liquidity in just the past 16 weeks. Fed easing was a very positive condition for the markets between 2009 and 2017, and it has only returned in limited form since July 31, 2019.

Strong 2020 MDA breakout stocks

A small sample from recent weekly selections that may have some continued positive momentum without detailed analysis are:

Celsius Holdings (CELH) +29.36%

Orion Energy Systems (OESX) +75.37%

EverQuote (EVER) +9.27%

the Rubicon Project (RUBI) +15.88%

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) +38.30%

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) +14.09%

Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) +14.03%

Malibu Boats (MBUU) +18.32%

CareDx (CDNA) +21.95%

Pfenex (PFNX) +19.73%

System Open Market Account Holdings - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Weekly Momentum Gauge™ chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed-scheduled QT (light blue). The Weekly Momentum Gauge™ chart returned positive Week 7 with confirmation when the green line crosses above the red line on the chart.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge™ chart below is reserved for members and reflects the last 6 months. The Momentum Gauges™ closed Friday after hours at 55 Positive and 31 Negative. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - February 14: Fed Eased Another $18.9 Billion, Markets Hit Record Highs, Coronavirus Uncertainty Continues

V&M Breakout Morning Update - February 13: Reported Coronavirus Deaths Spike, S&P 500 Falls To 3,350 Support Overnight

V&M Breakout Morning Update - February 12: Coronavirus Deaths Top 1110, Fed Chairman Addresses Senate Today, Market Futures At New Highs

V&M Breakout Morning Update - February 11: Coronavirus Deaths Top 1000, Fed Chairman Speaks To Congress Today, Market Futures Heading Higher

V&M Breakout Morning Update - February 10: Coronavirus Exceeds SARS Deaths, US Markets Flat, Oil & Gas Declining

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 8 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 8 stocks consist of three Healthcare and one Technology sector stock. These stocks are always released in advance to members early Friday, and have already gained an average +2.87%, led by Epizyme (EPZM), up +5.02% from release.

Epizyme - Healthcare / Biotechnology Perion Network (PERI) - Technology / Business Software & Services

Epizyme - Healthcare / Biotechnology

EPZM is also a Positive Forensic pick from December up +46.85%

Price Target: $28.00

(Source: StockRover)

(Source: Finviz)

Epizyme, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States.

Perion Network - Technology / Business Software & Services

Price Target: $11.00

(Source: StockRover)

(Source: Finviz)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of websites and mobile applications.

The Dow pick for next week is:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart technicals are setting up for strong positive breakout ahead of the February 18 earnings announcement with high net inflows and positive sentiment. The stock is poised for a new 52-week high and a retest of the top of the price channel pending the earnings announcement.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high-frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections?



Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100 million market cap, and greater than 100k avg. daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high-volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest-duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The latest MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks for February have been released along with the Highest Positive and Negative Scoring Forensic stocks for February.

All the very best to you, and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

