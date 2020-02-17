Plains All American Pipeline: Incredibly Cheap With A 9% Yield And Strong Dividends

Going forward, as the capital program winds down, the company can avoid increasing an already low debt load, while earning from the 9% yield.

The company's impressive dividend yield is supported by strong DCF, which in turn is supported by the company's massive investments in growth. The market cap/DCF ratio is <5.

Plains All American Pipeline has an almost double-digit dividend yield, with the stability provided by a >$10 billion market capitalization in the MLP space.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) is a more than $11 billion MLP oil company. The company has seen its share price drop >70% since the start of the crash as midstream companies and MLPs have been punished. However, as we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s strong growth, reliable cash flow, and capital allocation make it a quality investment.

Plains All American Pipeline History and Market

Plains All American Pipeline has a strong history of growth in a respectable market with strong attributes.

Plains All American Pipeline History - Plains All American Pipeline Investor Presentation

Plains All American Pipeline has achieved strong growth since 2009. The company has seen its fee-based segment adjusted EBITDA grow significantly, with a 10-Year CAGR of 13%. That’s significant growth that has turned the company into an enormous company with >6.7 million barrels/day in pipeline tariff volume. At the same time, the company has >100 million barrels of storage mainly in Cushing, Oklahoma.

The company has significant volume across other assets and forms of liquids (such as NGL). This impressive portfolio of assets spread across the United States and Canada highlights the company’s history of growth.

Top Oil Producing Countries - Plains All American Pipeline Investor Presentation

Going forward, the company operates in a region that has steady and consistent growth - both locally and globally. That steady growth is because energy drives the quality of life, the world population is at 7.5 billion people and growing. As the world becomes more industrialized, with 50% of people ranking low-to-medium on the UN HDI index, energy consumption will increase significantly.

For reference, the U.S. consumes roughly as much oil as India and China combined (each large and rapidly developing country in its own right). However, China and India combined have 10x the population. As these nations industrialize, oil and natural gas demand will increase, supporting the market that Plains All American Pipeline operates in. Especially as the U.S. grows and exports increase.

Plains All American Pipeline Capital Allocation

On top of having a strong history, with a focus on major emerging markets, Plains All American Pipeline has been focused on intelligent capital allocation to support its business. Plains All American Pipeline has focused on completing a sizable recent capital program, while reducing its capital program going forward. That reduction should significantly improve the company’s financial position.

Growth Projects - Plains All American Pipeline Investor Presentation

Plains All American Pipeline capital spending has decreased from $1.9 billion in 2018 to ~$1.4 billion in 2019. In 2020 it’s supposed to stay at ~$1.4 billion with meaningful reduction going into 2021. With the company’s 2018 capital program coming in at >15% of its market capitalization and the 2019 capital program coming in at ~12%, this meaningful reduction is important to see.

However, it’s worth noting that returns have been strong with fee-based adjusted EBITDA growing 25% from 2017 to 2020. That doesn’t even count the fact that the company, as is visible above, has a significant number of major projects coming online in 2020-2021. These projects will provide even further adjusted EBITDA growth as capital spending ramps down - supporting FCF and shareholder returns.

There’s one additional important thing worth paying attention to - the company estimates 96% of 2020 cash flow to be fee-based. That’s significant because fee-based cash flows are steady, and these steady cash flows mean steady dividend rewards for shareholders.

Plains All American Pipeline Shareholder Rewards

Plains All American Pipeline is using its strong capital spending plans and growth history in a growing market to reward shareholders.

Financial Targets - Plains All American Pipeline Investor Presentation

For a company with a dividend of more than 9%, Plains All American Pipeline is focused on an impressive financial strategy that will generate significant shareholder rewards. The company is targeting leverage of ~3.0-3.5x, a target it’s already passed with 3Q 2019 leverage at 2.8x. This would actually enable the company to utilize more debt if it chooses. Its debt is significantly below Kinder Morgan’s (NYSE:KMI) 4.5x goal, showing its impressive financial position vs. other companies.

The company is focused on an investment grade credit rating with unlevered returns of 3-5% > WACC. The company is also focused on a minimum 130% distribution coverage from its fee-based cash flow. That’s significant coverage for a company with a dividend yield of >9% and highlights the company’s cash flow strength. I expect this financial strength will translate to continued strong shareholder rewards.

Going forward, this financial strength will enable the company to continue rewarding shareholders.

Financial Picture - Plains All American Pipeline Investor Presentation

The above image shows how impressive the company’s financial portfolio is. We discussed the company’s leverage ratio above, which has dropped below the company’s goal. We have also discussed the company’s impressive goal for maintaining a minimum 130% coverage of its annual distribution, something that it has far exceeded in recent quarters (at 206%).

The company’s DCF strength is clear, with DCF growing from $1.31 billion in 2017 to $2.27 billion in 2019. This is especially significant when you account for two things, the first is that the company’s dividend is a mere $1.05 billion and the second is that the company’s capital spending has decreased significantly. In 2018, DCF barely covered capital spending, let alone the dividend, but that’s changed.

First, as the company’s capital spending ramps down, not only will benefits increase dramatically from 2020-2021, but capital cost will decrease. As we discussed above, forecast capital spending of ~$1.4 billion would leave ~$0.9 billion. That assumes no growth into 2020-2021, which is unlikely. Adding the dividend, the company’s net cash will be ~-$0.2 to $-0.1 billion.

That might not sound ideal, but it’s worth accounting for the fact that the company can actually increase its debt by $0.5-1.75 billion while remaining within its goals. That’s up to 15 years of negative cash flow at the above rates. It’s also worth noting that growing DCF should cover most of this (EBITDA is expected to increase ~$0.1 billion from 2019 to 2020, meaning ~$80 million in DCF increase).

Secondly, it’s worth noting that this slight negative cash flow is on the back of the company paying a dividend of more than 9% and spending ~14% of its annual market capitalization on growth, even at reduced rates. That continued ~23% annual investment in the business shows the strength of Plains All American Pipeline shareholder rewards.

Plains All American Pipeline Risks

Despite Plains All American Pipeline’s continued massive investment in its business and dividends, there are two major risks worth paying attention to. These two risks are the risk of a dramatic change in the U.S. energy policy along with the risk of lack of success in major projects.

The first risk is the risk of a dramatic change in the U.S. energy policy. Roughly 60% of registered voters think the Green New Deal is a good policy, including voters in key swing districts. Regardless of your political opinion, that’s worth paying attention to; the Green New Deal would have a strong negative impact on Plains All American Pipeline.

The second risk is the risk of success in major projects. Plains All American Pipeline has slowed down capital spending, but the company is still spending 14% of their annual market capitalization on projects. These significant projects mean that the shareholder returns could drop drastically if the capital results aren’t what’s expected. With pipeline projects increasingly running into regulatory burden, this is also a risk worth knowing.

Conclusion

Plains All American Pipeline is a more than $10 billion pipeline company, with significant potential. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and as it winds down its capital plan, there should be plenty of shareholder returns as the 9% dividend yield is comfortably supported by the company’s FCF. The company has a market cap to DCF ratio of 5.

The company’s debt to adjusted EBITDA is low, at less than 3, giving the company room to expand leverage. This, combined with decreasing capital spending and new capital projects coming online and generating cash from 2020-2021 should result in the 9% yield and $1.4 billion in capital spending being almost completely covered by DCF. This makes the company a strong investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.