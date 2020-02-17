JPC: An Interesting Proposition For Income Investors, But Not The Best Fund Around

Funds may be the best way to invest in the class as they are much more liquid than most preferred stock and may be able to deliver better yields.

An excellent investment class for income-focused investors is preferred stock. This is also an asset class that we do not hear very much about in the financial media and as such it is somewhat underrepresented in the portfolios of many investors. Fortunately, there are some funds available to make it easier to access these assets and many of these funds are much more liquid than any of the preferred stocks that they are invested in. In addition, in the case of closed-end funds, they are frequently able to boast higher yields than the underlying assets actually pay. One such fund is the Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC), which will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About Preferred Stock

As preferred stock is not exactly an asset class that many investors are familiar with, let us take a few minutes to discuss exactly what it is. In short, preferred stock is something of a hybrid between debt and equity. It sits above a company's common stock in its financial structure but it is generally junior to most of the firm's other securities as well as its bank debt. This means that should the issuing company go bankrupt then the owners of the preferred stock must receive their money back before the common stockholders receive anything. Of course, in most bankruptcies, there are not enough assets available to completely make the debtholders whole (who have a senior claim to the preferred stockholders), so in most cases the preferred stockholders end up getting wiped out too. Nonetheless, this is still an advantage that preferred stock has over common stock.

One of the characteristics that preferred stock has in common with debt is that the dividend paid by the shares is generally fixed at issuance. In many cases, it is simply a flat payment fixed at the time of issuance that is designed to simply guarantee an investor paying the issue price a certain dividend yield. In other cases, the preferred stock pays a dividend that is designed to give an investor paying the issue price a dividend yield that varies with interest rates. The important thing is that the dividend will be determined at the time of the security's issuance and does not generally depend on the performance of the issuing company.

The fact that preferred stockholders do not generally participate in the success of the underlying company also extends to their share prices. As is the case with bonds, these securities tend to trade based on interest rates and not on the market's perception of the company's potential to grow its earnings. Thus, we will not usually see preferred stock deliver the same kind of capital gains that common stock has the potential to. In order to compensate for this, the yield on preferred stock is almost always significantly higher than the dividend yield on the common stock of the same company. In addition, the yield is also generally higher than the interest rate paid by the same company's bonds due to the preferred stock being junior to (and thus riskier to own) the company's debt.

The preference that preferred stockholders enjoy over the common stockholders does not only apply in the event of liquidation. It also provides them with a superior claim on the company's cash flows. In short, the owners of a company's preferred stock must receive their dividends before the owners of the common stock are eligible to receive one. In addition, if the preferred shares are cumulative (as most issues are) then the company must make any missed dividends to the preferred stockholders before it can make any payments to the owners of the common stock. As many companies tend to be very protective of the dividends that they pay to common stockholders, this rule means that the company will usually go out of its way to avoid missing a payment to the preferred stockholders. In practice, this means that the dividends on these stocks tend to be quite safe. With that said, skipping a dividend payment to preferred stockholders does not force a company into default like missing a required payment to its creditors.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Nuveen Preferred and Income Opportunities Fund has the stated objective of providing a high level of current income with a secondary goal of maximizing total return. This is not an especially unique objective for a closed-end fund as many of them have a stated or implied primary objective of producing a high level of current income. As the name of the fund implies, it seeks to achieve this objective by investing in a portfolio of preferred stock and other income-producing securities. This is also not something that is particularly unique as there are numerous closed-end funds out there that invest in preferred stock, some of which I have discussed in previous articles here at Seeking Alpha. One thing that is a bit unique is that up to 20% of the fund's portfolio can be invested into common stock and taxable corporate and municipal debt. The overwhelming majority of the fund is invested in preferred stock, however.

One thing that we immediately notice here is that the fund is quite well-diversified. Overall, it has 226 individual holdings, although naturally some issuers account for a greater proportion of the fund than others do. Here are the largest issuers in the fund along with their percentage weighting:

Source: Nuveen

One thing that we do immediately note here is that a sizable percentage of the fund's assets are invested in the financial sector. In fact, Land O' Lakes and CHS Inc. (CHSCP) are the only two companies in the top-ten holdings that are not financial companies (both are farming collectives). Across the entire fund, approximately 57.8% of the total assets are invested in some aspect of the financial industry. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Nuveen

This is not particularly unusual for a preferred stock fund, although the heavy exposure to financials may cause some investors concern. The reason that this is not unusual is that the financial sector is one of the largest issuers of preferred stock. One of the reasons for this is banking regulations. In many countries, a bank is able to consider the money raised by the issuance of preferred stock as Tier-1 capital just like common equity. In the eyes of regulators, this is the safest form of bank capital as there is no requirement to pay the money back nor is there a requirement to make the money available to an investor on demand as there is in the case of deposit accounts. Thus, banks can effectively use the issuance of preferred stock as a way to raise safe capital without the need to dilute the common stockholders.

As my regular readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I do not generally like to see any individual asset account for more than 5% of a fund's total portfolio. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the overall market. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if an asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not and if that asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then it will drag the entire fund down with it. Fortunately, that does not appear to be a problem here as there is no single asset that accounts for more than 5% of the total portfolio. Thus, we do not need to worry about this and can conclude that the fund appears to be adequately diversified.

One other thing that we notice when looking at the largest positions in the fund is that not all of them are American companies. In fact, JPC is a global fund so we will see assets from both American and foreign companies. As is often the case with global funds, the overwhelming majority of the fund's assets are American issuers. We can clearly see that here:

Source: Nuveen

As I have noted in a few past articles, global funds have a tendency to weight the United States much heavier than its actual percentage of the world economy. We see that here as well as the country does not account for anything close to 72.4% of the global market. This percentage is certainly not out of line with the weighting possessed by most other global funds. One advantage that the fund's international exposure has is in the area of diversification, even if it is a bit heavily-weighted towards the United States for my tastes. Basically, if some problem occurs that is localized only to one country it should not have an outsized impact on the fund. Of course, the United States would be an exception to this. With that said, the global economy is highly interconnected today, so the truth is that problems in any one nation will likely spread to other nations and the fund will likely be impacted regardless.

Performance

As already mentioned, preferred stocks tend to have relatively limited potential to deliver capital gains. As such, the returns that preferred stock investors receive generally are the dividends that the stock pays out. Therefore, we can expect that the fund's overall returns over the past decade will be somewhat less than that of the S&P 500 index (SPY), which has been on a tear over the period. This is indeed the case, as we can see here:

Source: Nuveen

Over the past ten years, JPC has returned 12.35% annually on average based on its share price performance. The fund also returned 10.19% on average annually based on net asset value. This is a bit lower than the 13.85% annually that the S&P 500 has averaged over the same period. The flip side to this is that the preferred stock fund will likely hold up much better in weak market environments but we have not had that in the past decade. Regardless, this is certainly not horrible performance for a preferred stock closed-end fund.

Unfortunately, JPC has had a very disappointing performance year-to-date compared to competing funds. We can see this here:

Source: CEF Connect

This makes me somewhat inclined to prefer a fund like the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) or even the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunities Fund (PFO) over JPC. Of course, past performance is no indication of future results but the fact that JPC has underperformed all of its peer funds so far this year could be a red flag about its management.

Distributions

Preferred stocks tend to have relatively high dividend yields, at least when compared to many other asset classes. As such, we might expect JPC to also have a reasonably high distribution yield. This is indeed the case as the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.610 per share, which gives the fund a 6.90% distribution yield at its current price as of the time of writing.

One thing that might appeal to potential investors is that none of these distributions are classified as return of capital. Rather, all of the fund's distributions are classified as dividends for tax purposes. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this could be appealing to potential investors is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money off of its investments to cover its distribution. Therefore, it may be returning the investors' own money back to them. Obviously, this scenario is not sustainable over any kind of extended period. Fortunately, we do not need to worry about that here since all this fund is doing is passing out the money that it receives off of the preferred stocks that it invests in.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This includes relatively defensive closed-end funds like JPC. The reason for this is that overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund was immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of February 13, 2020 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), JPC had a net asset value of $10.66 per share but shares of the fund actually trade hands for $10.61 per share. This represents a 0.50% discount to net asset value, which is a discount but it admittedly is not much of one and you can find other funds that are cheaper than this based on net asset value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, preferred stock can offer a lot to an investor that seeks to preserve their capital and still generate a high level of income off of it. The best way to access this asset class may be through funds as preferred stock can be relatively illiquid and hard to access. While the Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is one way to do this, it is not one of the best funds in the area to my mind. The fact that the fund has been bouncing between a premium and a discount over the past week is another strike against it. Overall, there are better ways to invest in the asset class.

