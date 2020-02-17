Agnico Eagle Mines: Digging Into FY 2019 Results

It's been a relatively mixed start to the Q4 and FY-2019 earnings season for the Gold Miners (GDX), with just over one-third of companies having reported as of last week. As it stands currently, only 33% of companies have beaten earnings estimates, 44% have beaten sales estimates, and the average sales surprise vs. estimates is in the negative. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) was one of the few names that smashed FY-2019 earnings estimates, but the significant revisions to FY-2020 production guidance have prompted earnings downgrades across the board for FY-2020. Given that the market is forward-looking and cares less what a company did for it yesterday and more for what's on the horizon, the market has rightfully punished the stock. The good news is that the 15% decline has taken some froth off of Agnico Eagle's valuation, but the bad news is that the stock is now in the penalty box temporarily on a technical basis. From my experience, I've found that it rarely pays to rush in after an 8% plus gap down in a stock. Based on this, while I remain positive on the stock long term, I am in no rush to buy the stock here.

(Source: Author's Table)

While Agnico Eagle Mines reported exceptional headline numbers for FY-2019, boasting the highest annual earnings per share (EPS) growth rate among the gold majors at 209%, the cut in annual production guidance for FY-2020 has overshadowed the otherwise positive results. As we can see in the below table, Agnico Eagle Mines cut its annual production guidance by 75,000 ounces at the midpoint for FY-2020, from 1.95 million ounces to 1.875 million ounces. Worse, the current all-in sustaining cost guidance for FY-2020 is $1,000/oz, and this would translate to a 7% jump in costs year over year from the $938/oz reported for FY-2019. Before digging into the FY-2020 outlook and the negative effect it had on earnings estimates, let's take a look at the company's FY-2019 results:

(Source: Earnings Call Presentation)

Agnico Eagle Mines saw annual gold production of 1.78 million ounces in FY-2020, smashing the company's estimates provided twelve months ago of 1.75 million ounces. When it comes to all-in sustaining costs, however, we saw a significant miss, with all-in sustaining costs more than $13/oz above the high end of guidance at $925/oz, and $38/oz or 4% higher than the midpoint of $900/oz. This was uncharacteristic for the company and a deviation from FY-2018 when the company guided for a midpoint for all-in sustaining costs of $915/oz and came in over 4% lower at $877/oz. Unfortunately, it looks like the company was a little too ambitious with a smooth ramp-up at the company's Nunavut operations. This is not a long-term issue, but the stock was deservedly punished after coming into the report more expensive than its peers and cutting forward guidance.

(Source: Mining.com)

As the company noted in its earnings call, FY-2020 is expected to be a higher cost year than FY-2019, and the company will have a slower first half to FY-2020. The ramp-up at Meadowbank was delayed due to excess water, with the entire pit pumped out in October. Unfortunately, this forced the company to work with a more limited mining footprint in Q4 2019, resulting in lower tonnage, lower grades, and a higher strip ratio. At the company's high-grade LaRonde mine, the company has decided to take a more conservative approach in FY-2020 and plans to beef up ground support as it heads towards the highest-grade West portion of the deposit. Agnico Eagle will be doing extra bolting, additional screening, and additional shotcrete, which should all be completed in Q1. This is due to noticing increased seismicity in the West mine area in December. Based on this more conservative approach, annual production at the LaRonde complex should drop more than 10% year over year. Meanwhile, while the ounces are still coming from Meadowbank as the company works on its ramp-up, the real production growth will be pushed into FY-2020.

(Source: Company Earnings Call Slides)

The good news is that these are short-term issues, and the recent plunge in the share price is more tied to guiding for incredible growth, being rewarded for it, and then reeling it in after the share price has been revised higher to reflect that growth. Not surprisingly, this drop in FY-2020 guidance has seen earnings estimates slashes, and therefore a good chunk of this drop is undoubtedly justified. If Agnico Eagle Mines was trading at $60.00 per share based on assumptions just shy of $2.00 in annual EPS for FY-2020, there's no reason it should be trading at $60.00 per share when those estimates get dragged down by nearly 20%. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see in the chart below, we've seen a clear divergence in the current annual EPS estimates for FY-2020 and FY-2021 vs. where they stood just two months prior. FY-2020 earnings estimates have dropped by nearly 15% from $1.88 to $1.62, and FY-2021 estimates have dropped from $1.98 to $1.52, a more than 25% drop. There seems to be lots of chatter that this is manipulation, and the market is unfairly punishing Agnico Eagle Mines. I would argue that it is not unreasonable for a stock to drop 10% when annual EPS estimates are revised 13% lower. Therefore, while the market may have overdone it a little on the downside with a 15% drop in the share price Friday, I fail to see why this is surprising. It should be clear to anyone that has traded the market for more than a couple of years that the market always overshoots to the upside and downside and is not efficient, and the market never trades on what is deemed to be a "fair valuation" short term. Instead, the market's goal is to deliver the most amount of pain to the most amount of people possible, and an underwhelming Q4 report with a guidance cut has provided an opportunity to do that.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The silver lining to this speed bump in Agnico Eagle's earnings trend is that it's done very little to damage the trend itself. As the chart below shows of annual earnings per share, we continue to see a clear trend higher, with a slight dip expected in FY-2021. Given that this dip of 5% is following a year of 209% annual EPS growth (FY-2019) and a projection for 68% EPS growth (FY-2020), I do not see this as an issue. In addition, while I do believe the annual EPS estimates for FY-2020 are quite reasonable at $1.62, I think the FY-2021 estimates for annual EPS of $1.52 are relatively conservative. In fact, I would be surprised to see Agnico Eagle report $1.65 or less in EPS for FY-2021.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Based on the fact that we continue to have an uptrend in annual earnings per share and 68% EPS growth expected for FY-2020, I do not believe this is a long-term issue or a deal-breaker at all for Agnico Eagle. However, I'm afraid I have to disagree with the chants that this is manipulation or unjustified. The market is masterful at working off excesses, and a sector leader trading at a significant premium to its peers cannot afford to cut guidance. The simple truth is that if the company has guided more conservatively, the share price would have likely never gone to $60.00, and wouldn't have needed to drop 15% or more. However, Agnico Eagle Mines guided for perfection, was priced in for near perfection and then missed on that perfection. When this occurs, no matter what the company, it's typically going to be placed in the penalty box short term. Let's take a look at the valuation below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Notes)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that the average forward P/E ratio of gold majors is 19.85, and Agnico Eagle Mines was trading at a forward P/E ratio of 40 heading into its FY-2019 report. This means that Agnico Eagle was trading at a 100% premium to peers ahead of the report, clearly priced for near perfection. Assuming the company had managed to put up a blow-out report and maintained guidance, the stock might have been able to hold its ground or inch higher slightly. However, given that production guidance was cut and earnings estimates were revised lower, a dent in the premium is absolutely justified.

(Source: YCharts.com)

As it sits currently, even after the 15% drop, Agnico Eagle Mines is still trading more than 60% above the median forward P/E ratio for the gold majors of 19.85. I believe a fair premium for the stock, given that it's a Tier-1 jurisdiction producer with the strongest annual EPS growth, is 45%. Therefore, all else equal, Agnico Eagle Mines should trade at 28.8x forward earnings (19.85 x 1.45) based on where the sector is currently valued. This does not mean the stock has to drop another 15% to head to this valuation; it merely means that this is what a fair premium would be based on its distinction as being the top growth name from an annual EPS standpoint.

In summary, while FY-2019 was a solid year for Agnico Eagle Mines on the production front, costs came in higher than expected, and FY-2020 is now expected to be an underwhelming year for the company with all eyes on the Nunavut operations. While investors are correct to view the current 15% correction is a more attractive valuation for the stock, I would argue that the stock was overvalued going into the report, hence why I have not been long the name. This recent correction has finally created an opportunity where the valuation is palatable on a relative basis to peers. Still, I see no reason to rush in and buy the stock here above $50.00 per share. This is because I've found that violent lows after gap-downs typically do not mark the final low, especially on gap-downs of 8% or larger. Therefore, while I am now monitoring the stock to see if a low-risk setup develops, I see no reason to be overly aggressive this moment at just over $50.00 per share.

