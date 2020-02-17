Dorchester Minerals: The '2120 South Michigan Ave' Of The Energy Sector

Dorchester Minerals has unique investment attributes which mesh together into an intriguing and profitable selection, much like the 1964 tune “2120 South Michigan Ave."

Dorchester Minerals (DMLP), in my humble opinion, is as underrated and overlooked as the 1964 classic tune “2120 South Michigan Avenue,” written by Nanker Phelge. Dorchester Minerals is an oil and gas royalty firm which lacks any sort of analysts’ coverage. It is so small and operates in a forgotten niche of the energy chain that most retail and institutional investors have never heard of them. I bet if you asked 1,000 people on the street if they had ever heard of Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX) or Dorchester Minerals, 999 would answer affirmative to the first two and negative to the last. However, I consider Dorchester Minerals a core oil and gas income holding and is the largest energy sector investment across my equities portfolios.

Dorchester Minerals has no debt and is not on the “treadmill of debt” like many of its E&P peers.

Dorchester Minerals is an oil and gas royalty firm structured as a master limited partnership. This means the firm owns land in oil and gas producing areas, leases the land to oil and gas producers, and gets paid a cut of the revenue of each producing well. Structured as an MLP, DMLP issues the “dreaded” K-1 but also offers corresponding tax advantages to its income stream. Within the energy business, I consider DMLP one of the best investments for energy income investors not scared off by the MLP implications.

Dorchester Minerals offers a few noteworthy basic investment characteristics:

Distributions are directly tied to the price of oil and gas. The higher the commodity price, the higher the quarterly distribution.

Distributions are variable – they go up and down with the commodity price and production volume on their land.

No debt. The balance sheet is pristine and will remain so as debt is discouraged by its charter.

Organic reserve growth. No cheaper way to find oil than on land you already own.

No Unrelated Business Taxable Income (UBTI). The General Partner is specifically requested to avoid any activities which may create UBTI issues.

No IDRs and General Partner fees are quite reasonable.

With a market cap of just $562 million and annual revenues of just under $70 million, it is understandable that Dorchester Minerals is overlooked and underrated. There are no analysts covering Dorchester Minerals, its investor information is “nuts and bolts” quarterly press releases and SEC filing, and the firm offers a detailed annual 10-K and investor presentation, usually in May. Not much there for stock researchers to grab on to.

However, on a total return basis, an investment in DMLP has been anything but “underrated.” As an income investment, it is best to review Dorchester Minerals' performance on its total return. The table below offers total return calculations for XOM, CVX, Total (TOT), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.A), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNG) (gas forward contract ETF), United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) (oil forward contract ETF) and the S&P Energy ETF (XLE) on a 1-yr, 3-yr, 5-yr and 10-yr basis. The table lists the total investment return and the average annual return for the period, and the value of a $10,000 initial investment with distributions reinvested, as offered on dividendchannel.com. The two highest return investments for each time frame are highlighted in bold.

In the four time periods reviewed, Dorchester Minerals has performed well, and has outperformed the broad-based large-cap XLE in each time frame.

A major reason I continue to invest in Dorchester Minerals is management's ability to expand oil reserves on land already owned, also known as the organic replacement of annual production. While DMLP has made four land/reserve purchases over the years, paid for in a reasonable number of units, the vast majority of its reserve growth has been discovered on land it already owns.

Below are two slides from last year’s annual investor presentation dated May 2019. The first outlines reserve replacement since its founding in 2003. Including four minor purchases, DMLP’s cumulative reserve revisions have exceeded 100% of production. Since 2003, DMLP began with 94.0 Bcfe in initial reserves, cumulatively produced 96.9 Bcfe, and started 2019 with 98.5 Bcfe in reserves.

The next slide is an example of the annual reserve replacement of production, with 2018 showing a 115% replacement rate, with the majority in its oil reserves.

As with most MLPs, the issue of the general partner’s take of the booty is always worthy of discussion. DMLP pays a flat 4.0% of distributable cash to the General Partner. The General Partners and managers also own 11% of outstanding units, many of which were purchased on the open market. Publicly held unitholders are paid the balance, or 85%. Within the world of MLPs, I think this is a reasonable relationship. Vickers reported insiders bought over 18,000 shares in 2018 at prices in the $17 range and in 2019 insiders bought 17,000 shares at prices mostly over $18. While in some circles this may seem like small potatoes, for DMLP it represents 1% of the 34 million shares outstanding and is great show of faith by the managers, with insiders increasing their holdings by 10% over the past two years.

Low oil and lower natural gas pricing have led to a shakeout in the exploration and production and oil field services industries. According to energy bankruptcy attorneys Haynes and Boone LP, since 2015, 192 E&P and 185 oil field services firms have filed for bankruptcy. Combined, these firms left behind a total of $171 billion in unpaid debt. How much is $171 billion? If I spent $10,000 an hour every hour of every day, it would take 1,950 years to spend $171 billion. Debt has been the nagging nemesis in the oil fields.

Dorchester Minerals takes care of that risk quite succinctly. It has no debt – period. Since its formation in 2003 from the combination of two previous royalty firms, DMLP has purchased four third-party acreages, in 2004, 2009, 2017, and 2019, and the firm issued new units as payment each time. Over the previous 17 years, the growth in units outstanding was a mere 14%, rising from 29 million shares outstanding to a current 33 million, or less than 1% dilution annually.

Unit prices recently rallied from $17 to $18 in Aug to Dec 2019 to $21 last month. Then came the announcement of lower 4th quarter distribution from $0.49 last year to $0.36 this year. Share prices declined amid disappointed investors selling. However, the price decline has led Value Line to upgrade Dorchester Minerals to a #1 Timeliness rating. Value Line's short review on Jan 17 rated DMLP as a #3, so the unit price decline in the last few weeks prompted Value Line to upgrade. CFRA rates DMLP as a ‘Buy.” However, neither review offers much colorful commentary and seems to be more focused on DMLP’s financial numbers.

Technically, Dorchester Minerals has just entered a new, negative trend. By breaking below the $16 level set in April and July 2019, DMLP has established a “spread triple bottom breakdown” trading trend. For the trend to reverse, unit prices need to move above the $17 to $17.50 range. Below is a point and figure price only chart dating back to 2013.

I remain bullish on Dorchester Minerals. If I didn’t own any, buying here for a small starter position would be encouraged, and then adding with any further weakness. If I owned a bit and was looking to add more, the current price seems to be very attractive, knowing implication of the poor technical chart. Since I own a considerable position, I need to be enticed to add more, which may or may not happen. I entered a “good 'til canceled” 3-month limit order to nibble again at $14.50.

Dorchester Minerals has several standout investment attributes discussed above, which mesh together into an intriguing and profitable selection, much like the 1964 tune “2120 South Michigan Ave” by the Rolling Stones. First released in the US on the 12 X 5 album, the song was to be the basis of an album by the same name but was never released. Song-writing credit is given to Nanker Phelge, the synonym for all the Rolling Stones members plus Ian Stewart.

The song was instrumental (pun intended) in the evolution of rock and roll in the mid-1960s.

Recorded at the Chess Records and Checker Records studio of the same address in Chicago, 2120 South Michigan Ave was part of a 5-song recording session with the likes of If You Need Me and the Chuck Berry classic, Around and Around, and is the first of only a handful of purely instrumental songs by the Stones. The recording has a few standouts among musical talents: the Brian Jones harmonica (first thought to be Mick Jagger), the Muddy Waters guitar riff at the end (minute marker 2:14 on the video) and the bass playing of Bill Wyman, brought a new dimension to rock instrumentals in the mid-1960s. While the original was about 2 minutes long and faded off due to time constraints on the LP, there are two versions available, a 3:07 length and a 3:38 length, with the longer play preferred.

I have seen the Rolling Stones over 8 times since 1970, most recently attending three shows of their 2019 No Filter Tour. During the concert, the original four walk the runway jutting out into the crowd and at the end is an instrument setup reminiscent of their 1960s set, where the Stones then play several of their oldies from the time period. As they strut down the runway and back again to the main stage, 2120 Michigan Ave. plays in the background for about a minute each way and was so subtle most concertgoers probably miss the reference.

Here is a video of the long version of 2120 South Michigan Ave. Enjoy, and don't forget to turn the sound up. I prefer mine with headphones.

Recorded in Chess Studio, Chicago, on June 11, 1964 featuring: Bill Wyman – bass guitar; Charlie Watts – drums; Keith Richards – guitar; Brian Jones – harmonica; Mick Jagger – percussion; Ian Stewart – organ; and guitar solo by Muddy Waters.

Author’s note: Please refer to my profile page for disclosures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.