Atomera: High Risk, High Reward

But for investors who can handle the risks and uncertainties, the shares seem like an attractive bet, especially at dips.

With enough cash to last them through the end of the year, another share offering seems likely, as enough production license income might not come in time.

Management reports progress in Q4 in terms of technology improvement and customer engagement, but they didn't have the capacity to go after new customers.

We were bullish in November on the shares of Atomera (ATOM) increasing traction, and this has paid off with the shares spiking to $6+ a week ago before falling back significantly on the Q4 earnings report.

Investors should realize that the shares are very volatile and risky, and the company's market capitalization stands in no relation to its actual revenues (which are a tiny fraction of the market cap), not to mention the steep losses.

But if you can stomach these risks, picking up a few shares on a downturn could very well pay off as the company continues to make progress towards customers actually using its technology in production.

Keep in mind that at present, customers are still in the pre-production evaluation stage and at least some part of customers moving to production is already factored into the share price.

We have discussed the technology and business model in earlier articles (here and here), and especially a (much) more extensive take on its MST or Mears Silicon Technology is provided by SA contributor Vision and Value.

Progress

Progress can be measured in two ways:

New customer wins

Increasing customer engagement

On the first, from the earnings deck:

You see that the number of customer engagements has stagnated, but this is only because management is terribly busy as they're running into people, and to some extent also equipment bottlenecks. From the Q4CC:

right now we have a pent up demand by a number of customers who are interested in starting to work with us, and we have not been following up on those. It actually takes quite a bit of work before we start counting someone as being in our pipeline, because we have a bunch of meetings with them and we get to the point where we're actually planning wafer runs together.

But engagement has increased. To refresh our memories, customers can go through six stages (earnings deck):

From a revenue point of view, the stages 4-6 are much more interesting, as Atomera will earn license fees from customers. But they're not there yet with any of their customers.

If you look at the first graph it looks like not much progress has been made with one additional customer in phase 3, and that's about it. Actually, there were 2 customers moving to phase 3 but one phase 3 customer ran into unrelated impediments and dropped out.

But this doesn't describe the whole picture. Management argues that there has been a dramatic increase in wafer count, by which they mean the MTS wafers prepare for customer test runs, 3x the number of a normal period and a record for the company (Q4CC):

In addition to demonstrating customer integration and pre-manufacturing activity, it is also measures of customer commitment since wafer deliveries by us lead to a significant customer investment to complete the processing and testing of those MST wafers, which have entered the front of their line... As we enter into this New Year, we have more customer integration runs underway than ever before and we hope these will lead to compelling results which will subsequently drive license decisions.

So while there were no new engagements nor any customers moving to that elusive phase 4 state where license fees start kicking in (the company does have a couple of license deals), there was certainly 'deeper' customer engagements and management expects new customers to join.

Another reflection of the increased engagement is that there is a more comprehensive engagement format for the largest customers which are (Q4CC, our emphasis):

working to enable our technology for deployment across multiple nodes on both leading and trailing edge technologies, and on a variety of platforms, ultimately leading to deeper customer penetration, faster adoption and quicker ramping of manufacturing activities across product lines. In other words, large semiconductor companies are advancing in their relationships to make a significant investment in Atomera technology that spans a broad swath of their production capabilities.

To date, we count two license deals:

But these are still in pre-production so license income is still very small ($259K in Q4) and $37K in deferred license revenue on the books at the end of Q4. From the Q4CC:

I'd like to report that our three licensees continue to make solid progress with MST as they work their way to the milestones necessary before going into production.

Technology

Their technology itself is actually a bit of a moving target with the company making further progress.

MST SP: Adding to the initial 50% advantage of MST SP technology over a baseline device, reducing RSP another 25%, which management now believes to be an industry best. From the earnings deck:

With respect to the FR SOI technology, management cannot share progress as it involves confidential customer data, but this customer's RF SOI manufacturing capacity represents over half the installed base in the industry.

MST can reduce mismatch (adjacent transistors producing different outputs) by more than 50%, enabling chip manufacturers designing much smaller and faster transistors.

Investors might keep in mind that we cannot independently verify these claims, but at the minimum, the level of engagement of top industry players shows the technology is interesting enough to warrant serious consideration.

Finances

The revenues ($138K in Q4) hardly matter at this point. From the earnings deck:

What does matter is the cash use:

Data by YCharts

This doesn't yet include Q4. The cash use in 2019 was $10.4M, lower than expected as:

The company was going to install its own EPI tool in Q4 but this has now shifted to Q2 2020.

Reductions in R&D expenses in H2 2019.

The company had $14.9M left in cash at the end of Q4 and it expects a cash run similar to non-GAAP operating expenses, which are guided at $13M-$13.5M, so quite a bit higher than the $10.4M run rate in 2019, partly because of the $0.9M additional cost for the EPI tool and partly additional headcount.

Conclusion

The technology remains both very interesting and improving, but there is a lot we don't know, or know only through management like the reported improvements in technology or the notable increase in customer engagement.

The company has only just enough cash to get through the end of 2020. It's also difficult to assess what the true potential is here in terms of license revenues, as none of its clients have reached the production stage where these become significant.

Another share offering seems quite likely but from what we gather, the pot of coins at the end of the rainbow remains firmly in place as production license revenue will be a game-changer.

There is still little sight on when (or even if) that bonanza will arrive, but investors who can handle this type of risk and uncertainty could very well be generously awarded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.