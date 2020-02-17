Asanko Gold: Digging Into The FY-2019 Results

It's been a mixed start to the Q4 earnings season for the gold miners (GDX), with only one-third of companies beating earnings estimates, less than half beating revenue estimates, and an average revenue miss of 0.56% for the nine names that have reported. Asanko Gold (AKG) was one of the most recent names to report its earnings, and while it wasn't one of the names that missed estimates, it didn't stand out among its peers either.

The company's annual production managed to beat guidance by 7%, but all-in sustaining costs came in 5% above the $1,050/oz guidance mid-point. The company has guided for similar results based on its FY-2020 outlook, though costs are expected to drop a little year-over-year. Based on the fact that Asanko Gold is a mediocre producer in a Tier-3 jurisdiction, I see no reason to rush in and buy the stock. When it comes to African gold names, I prefer those that are cost leaders like Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF).

Asanko Gold reported its FY-2019 results last week, with a solid finish to the year as the company's 50% owned Asanko Gold Mine, achieving record quarterly production. Quarterly gold production for Q4 came in at 66,112 ounces, up 6% sequentially from Q3's 62,440 ounces. This strong Q4 performance helped the company beat its FY-2019 production guidance of 235,000 ounces, with total annual gold production of 251,044 ounces on a 100% basis.

From an operational standpoint, the average gold grade mined continues to trend higher from FY-2018 levels, with FY-2018's average coming in at 1.43 and FY-2019's average coming in 10 basis points higher at 1.53 grams per tonne gold. While this may not seem like much, a ten basis-point jump in grades for a relatively bad open-pit mine is meaningful. Meanwhile, recovery rates also improved in the back half of the year, after briefly slipping to 93% in H1-2019.

Unfortunately, from a cost standpoint, the company missed by a wide mark on guidance, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at $1,112/oz, well above the guidance range of $1,040/oz to $1,060/oz provided in February 2019. While a 5% miss isn't the end of the world, it's much less palatable when the guidance mid-point of $1,050/oz is already projecting costs more than 7% above the industry average. Based on the $1,112/oz costs for FY-2019, Asanko Gold came in 13% higher than the industry average, and more than 20% above the better-performing African names like Endeavour Mining. Let's take a look and see how this translated to Asanko Gold's bottom-line:

As we can see in the chart above of annual earnings per share [EPS], Asanko Gold is finally putting up consistently positive earnings, with an annual EPS of $0.01 last year. While a penny in annual EPS isn't anything to write home about, it's a significant improvement from when it looked like the company might potentially never recover just a few years ago. If we look ahead to FY-2020, annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $0.10, projecting 900% growth year-over-year. This is by far the highest earnings growth rate in the industry currently, though it should be discounted slightly given how easy the prior year comps are at only a penny in earnings. Based on the FY-2020 guidance provided of 235,000 ounces at $1,050/oz all-in sustaining costs, I think that these estimates are easily achievable, and wouldn't be surprised to see $0.10-$0.12 in EPS for FY-2020.

While Asanko Gold may look dirt cheap given that it's trading at a forward earnings multiple of less than 10, it's important to note that many of the NYSE-listed African gold producers are trading at similar ratios. As the chart below shows of peers Gold Fields (GFI), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), and Harmony Gold (HMY), the average forward P/E ratio among the three is 9.93, with the median being 9.61. Therefore, while Asanko Gold may look cheap at $0.91 as it's trading at only 9.1x forward earnings, the stock is actually trading right in line with its peers.

From a technical standpoint, Asanko Gold looks to be trying to build a new multi-month base but is one of the few gold producers still below its 2018 highs. The key for the bulls will be playing defense at the $0.80 level going forward if the stock sees any weakness. This is because the 20-month moving average sits here, and thus far, we have a slight change of character with Asanko Gold trying to hold above this key area. A monthly close below $0.80, however, would negate this subtle positive change of character. Personally, I prefer stocks hitting new all-time highs, so I am less interested in Asanko Gold, given that it's struggling to even make new 2-year highs despite a higher gold (GLD) price.

In summary, while Asanko Gold had a solid year on the production side, this was mostly offset by a less impressive year from a cost standpoint. Based on this, the company remains a high-cost producer in a Tier-3 jurisdiction; making it a tough sell compared to peers in similar jurisdictions that are producing at well below the industry average of $970/oz. Therefore, I continue to view other names in Africa like Endeavour Mining as more attractive, as they offer diversification across several mines, higher margins, and production growth. Based on this, while Asanko Gold could go higher if it can bring costs down substantially this year, I see the stock as a market performer at best and have no intention of buying the stock at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

