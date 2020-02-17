Anthem: A Look Into Elusive Consistency

This is a strong company that investors can consider adding to their portfolio.

Growing earnings and profits, new acquisitions, strong brand recognition, and robust digital platforms that deliver targeted solutions are factors that will help the company go from strength to strength.

Anthem has underperformed its peers from the returns perspective, and the stock looks undervalued.

Fortified by advantages such as strong brand recognition, above-average growth in customer base year over year, robust cash flows and profitability, Anthem (ANTM) looks like a coffee can portfolio stock. Here are the reasons why I’m bullish on Anthem.

Health Insurance Trends 2020-21

ANTM is a proactive company that is either ahead of or in step with market trends. Here’s Capgemini’s forecast on how the health insurance market will evolve in 2020-21 - with notes on how ANTM has sniffed the changes and is responding:

(1) The healthcare insurance market is changing rapidly. The population is aging, life expectancy is increasing, and medical conditions are getting more complex. Costs are rising faster than inflation, and customers are demanding transparency and personalized solutions from insurers. These issues have combined to pressurize healthcare infrastructure and costs. Government spending on healthcare is increasing, and the total US government spending on healthcare in 2021 is estimated at $8.33 trillion. Most of it will be on seniors.

(Image Source: USGovernmentSpending.com)

ANTM has responded to these changes by using AI and machine learning in its “Total Health, Total You,” an integrated clinical model that helps more than 2 million consumers. The company also has started providing tailored solutions, and its reliance on AI also helps employers save on costs.

(2) New players are trying to disrupt the market with innovative products, but ANTM’s brand image and focus on digital platforms are acting as major barriers. It is not easy for competitors to eat into its space.

Restructuring of Digital Platforms

IngenioRx is ANTM’s pharmacy benefit manager platform that looks at pharmacy as a part of whole health. It cuts through the clutter and helps consumers understand cost drivers and helps them plan their pharmacy spends. Data gets delivered based on each client’s profile, and the platform also helps employers save on costs. On January 1, 2020, the company completed the IngenioRx migration by transitioning 15+ million customers.

The company’s Sydney app makes it easy for consumers to find doctors nearby, get helpful information about claims, maintain and track health goals, and more. The app is accessible only for members that use another app (Engage Wellbeing app).

ANTM’s management has realized that owning multiple digital platforms can overwhelm costumers, and it is on its way to reduce these from 6 to 2 by the end of 2022.

The company’s telehealth solution, LiveHealth Online, grew 40% in 2019.

The reduction and simplification of digital platforms and the transitioning of its customers on a couple of platforms will help the company sharpen its focus, deliver targeted solutions, and make it easier to do business.

New Acquisitions

ANTM is confident of closing its acquisition of Beacon Health Options in Q1 2020. Beacon is known as the largest behavioral health organization in the U.S. that serves more than 36 million individuals. Its acquisition will help ANTM diversify and deliver personalized care solutions to people with complex and chronic conditions.

On January 23, 2020, ANTM completed the acquisition of Medicaid plans in Missouri and Nebraska, which will help the company provide services to 300,000 new customers.

Financial Highlights

ANTM generates very healthy operational cash flows quarter over quarter. The company also repurchases stock during times of weakness. For example, it picked up 1.2 million shares at around $261 in Q4 2019.

The company’s forward Price-to-Sales and Price-to-Book ratios are 0.64 and 2.12, and these are excellent numbers that suggest it is undervalued.

There’s also some bad news that can be considered good news - the company’s peers, Humana (HUM), Cigna Corporation (CI), UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Centene Corporation (CNC), have delivered blockbuster returns over the last 10 years, while ANTM has lagged.

(Image Source: Seeking Alpha)

This also can be interpreted as good news because ANTM may outperform the others in the long run because of its low base.

Summing Up

ANTM has been included on Fortune’s list of Most Admired Companies - you’ll find it at #68 on this list. The company enjoys strong brand recognition and has mostly delivered on its guidance. As of December 2019, it was the fourth-largest Medicare Advantage plan in the U.S.

ANTM’s management team believes that the biggest opportunity for the company in 2020-21 is to increase penetration of its self-funded book, which stood at 20% as of December 2019. It is working towards achieving this goal, which will increase profitability, competitiveness, customer satisfaction, and brand value.

It has always changed its business logistics based on market trends and is growing at a nice clip. The downside seems limited because the company repurchases stock in times of weakness. Any way you look at it, ANTM is a quality stock - and you should consider including it in your portfolio.

