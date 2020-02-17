Agile's Approval, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Agile Therapeutics Receives FDA Approval for its First Product

Agile Therapeutics' (AGRX) stock jumped as the company reported receiving the FDA's nod for its Twirla contraceptive patch. With this approval, Agile may now look forward to launching its first product in the market. Twirla is a patch which may be worn on the buttock, upper torso and abdomen. It needs to be used once a week only and releases 30 mcg daily dose of ethinyl estradiol and a 120 mcg daily dose of levonorgestrel. The former is a type of estrogen and the latter is a progestin.

Al Altomari, chairman and chief executive officer, Agile Therapeutics said, “The FDA’s approval of Twirla will enable us to deliver on our short-term goal of establishing Agile in the contraceptive prescription market and working towards our longer-term mission to broaden our women’s health portfolio, including in areas of unmet need.” The company plans to carry out accelerated marketing activities for the launch of the product.

The approval has come with the condition that the company conduct a long-term prospective and observational post-marketing study on the product. The study will aim to compare the risks pertaining to arterial thromboembolism and thromboembolism in new users of Twirla in comparison to new users of other combined hormonal contraceptives. The company is expected to submit the final study report to the FDA in November 2032 while interim safety data needs to be submitted by November 2026. The company has also agreed to conduct another post-marketing commitment study for evaluating the residual drug content and strength of the patch with regard to adhesion and ethinyl estradiol and levonorgestrel content after a certain period of wear.

Additionally, Agile will be completing the validation of its commercial manufacturing process. As the company plans to ship out its first consignments during the fourth quarter of the year, it starts collaborating with managed care and patients payers during the first quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of the year, the company aims to work with its sales team for the launch of the drug in the market.

Twirla had a bumpy ride to reach its final destination. The initial application for the patch was made in 2013 and again in 2017. Both times, the company received CRLs from the agency. There were questions and concerns regarding the manufacturing process and the adhesion properties of the patch. Its 2019, application for the approval had addressed both the concerns. Late last year, an FDA advisory committee had recommended the approval for the patch with 14 to 1 voting and one absentation.

The FDA has slapped label warning for the patch with regard to elevated cardiovascular risk in women who smoke and those who use hormonal contraceptives. It may also increase the risk of venous thromboembolism in women with body mass index greater than 30. The US hormonal contraceptive market is expected to be worth over $7 billion and the latest drug approval places Agile in prime position to carve a niche in it. Currently, Mylan’s Xulane is the only approved contraceptive patch available in the market. Agile claims that its product is more convenient to use and shows better adhesion to the skin.

Agile stock has shown strong performance in the market. The latest news has provided further fillip to its price, showing a nearly 300 percent increase in the past 12 months. As the company moves forward with its marketing plan, the upcoming catalysts such as the product launch in the market are likely to keep the stock on its upward trajectory.

Activist Investor Nelson Peltz Reduces Exposure to Procter & Gamble Stock

Procter & Gamble (PG) receives a setback as Nelson Peltz-led Trian Fund reduced its holding of the stock during the last quarter. The pharma giant which constituted 47.6 percent of Trian Funds portfolio, now accounts for only 42.3 percent stake. In dollar terms, Trian Fund reduced the holding from $36.6 million to $32.1 million during the previous quarter. Peltz acts as a director with Procter & Gamble and also is an activist investor and the CEO of Trian Fund. Despite the sell-off, the fund insisted that it is aiming to create long term shareholder value for Procter & Gamble.

Trian Fund Management continues to be one of the biggest investors in the consumer goods manufacturer with its stake valued close to $4 billion, amounting to nearly 1.3 percent holding of Procter & Gamble’s outstanding shares. A Trian spokesperson said, “Trian is very pleased with its investment in the Procter & Gamble Company and believes that the company’s management and its board, on which Trian partner Nelson Peltz serves, are keenly focused on the creation of long-term shareholder value.”

Peltz has long association with Procter & Gamble and had earlier claimed the company stock to be undervalued. The activist investor was behind one of the biggest proxy battles ever fought for a board seat on a public company. While in 2017, he missed the seat by a narrow margin, he was later invited by Procter & Gamble CEO and Chairman David Taylor to join the board.

Procter & Gamble stock has performed strongly over the past one year. In the last 12 months, the stock has registered over 25 percent growth, outpacing the broader indices. The stock is expected to keep up its momentum as the company posted strong results for its second quarter. The company reported 4.6 percent growth in its revenue to $18.24 billion.

General Motors Responds To Coronavirus Threat To Production

This is not exactly a biopharma stock by any stretch of imagination, but since the news relates to a major event in the healthcare world, we will cover it. General Motors (GM) announced that it will not be slowing down the production at its US truck plants due to coronavirus. The announcement pertains to the plants in Indiana, Texas and Michigan. The announcement has been made in response to certain comments passed by a United Auto Workers union member at Flint, Michigan. The worker had claimed that GMs factories in Fort Wayne, Ind., Arlington, Tex., and Flint could run out of certain parts and may lead to halt in production. These plants assemble some of the company’s most lucrative products such as GMC Sierra trucks, full-size SUVs including the Cadillac Escalade and Chevrolet Silverado.

David Barnas, a GM spokesperson said, “We continue to monitor our supply chain and are in close communications with our tier-one suppliers to mitigate any risk to production in North America. The situation is still quite fluid, but GM, other automakers and suppliers have begun the process of restarting vehicle and parts production in China.” Currently, several automakers including Hyundai Motor Co. (OTCPK:HYMLF), Renault SA (OTC:RNSDF), Nissan Motor Co. (OTCPK:NSANY) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) have reported that owing to lack of components coming from China, their production processes in other countries may be affected.

Coronavirus has affected activities in various areas of international economy. Currently, a number of pharmaceutical firms have announced their plans for developing the treatment for the epidemic. Even the big names in the sector such as GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) are in the foray whereas smaller firms and upstarts including Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) are also working towards finding the treatment.

Coronavirus disease has been named as Covid-19 and is now considered an international calamity. It has already claimed more than 1,000 lives worldwide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I sold out of AGRX, in at $2.7 out at $4.2, 2 weeks.