Canopy Growth: Still The Big Boy On Campus

No matter which industry you operate in, there will always be winners and losers. This is true of the cannabis space as well. For several months, it was thought that the winners in that space were the Canadian bigwigs. That was the case, until the floor fell out. Low pricing, spurred on by oversupply, negatively affected many of the firms there, but even amidst that turmoil, not all firms have been hit the same way. One company in particular, Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), appears to have held up well during this period. While even it experienced some issues, pricing held up reasonably well and sales volumes looked encouraging. In all, the business at least managed to illustrate why it is, and will likely remain, the leader in its space.

Some decent results

In another article I published covering Aurora Cannabis (ACB), I detailed the firm’s horrible quarter. Even though the situation for Canopy was not ideal, it was worlds apart in terms of performance by comparison. One great example of Canopy’s performance is on the sales front. Net revenue for the business for the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year came in at $123.8 million. This represents a 49% increase over the $83 million seen in the same quarter last year, and it’s 62% above the $76.6 million the company generated in the second quarter of its current fiscal year.

*Taken from Canopy Growth Corp.

Looking at this, you might expect for its recreational cannabis sales to have grown materially, but you would be wrong. During the quarter, Canadian recreational cannabis came in at $68.7 million. This is 9.9% higher than a quarter earlier, and it’s actually 4.1% below the $71.6 million the company generated in the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Instead, there were a number of factors that contributed to growing revenue. According to management, for instance, its Storz & Bickel acquisition is proving to be a success. That entity’s vaporizer revenue surged 46% over the prior quarter due to both organic growth and seasonal fluctuations. This Works saw revenue jump 42% thanks to organic expansion. Canopy also saw more than 140 stores become active in the latest quarter, while comparable store sales at its outlets grew 11%.

*Taken from Canopy Growth Corp.

Another contributor to rising sales was rising product volume. During the quarter, the company sold 13,237 kg worth of product. This was up 21.3% from the 10,913 kg sold in the second quarter, and it’s 31% higher than the 10,102 kg sold a year ago. This is perhaps the most notable disparity between it and Aurora. Aurora’s net revenue tanked during the latest quarter as kg sold plummeted 23.8% sequentially. One interesting tidbit, though, is that just like Aurora, Canopy saw its kg produced drop. It fell from 40,570 kg in the second quarter to 29,920 kgs in the second, but it was still materially higher than the 7,556 kg seen in the third quarter last year. With its large prior investment from Constellation Brands (STZ), Canopy has the ability to essentially force growth, even in a market that’s oversupplied, because it can acquire other businesses and/or open its own stores at will. Management proved out that strategy this time around.

This is not to say that everything is excellent for Canopy. Like Aurora, Canopy suffered from declining realized pricing on its cannabis, but even this was not across the board. Quarter over quarter, pricing fell from $7.50 per gram to $7.23 per gram. A year ago, it stood at $7.33 per gram, so it’s barely unchanged from then. What’s interesting here is that international medical cannabis did quite well. Pricing there jumped to $49.34 per gram in the latest quarter from $43.70 per gram a quarter earlier. Canadian medical cannabis did decline both sequentially and year over year, but recreational cannabis had some interesting results. Compared to a quarter earlier, recreational cannabis actually rose in pricing from $5.69 per gram to $5.79. Though, it was down from $6.96 per gram a year earlier.

As a result of this decrease in pricing, as well as due to some other factors, the company had a mixed bottom line. During the quarter, its EBITDA was -$91.7 million. Admittedly, this was far better than the -$155.7 million seen a quarter earlier, but it’s worse than the -$74.8 million reported a year ago. While EBITDA improved quarter over quarter, net profit worsened. During the quarter, net income was -$124.17 million. By comparison, a quarter before that, it was positive by $74.86 million. This change, though, is deceptive.

A better way to examine Canopy’s bottom line performance is to look at its cash flow. During the quarter, operating cash flow totaled -$188.92 million. This brought the firm’s aggregate operating cash flow for the first three quarters of the year to -$548.26 million. If there’s any problem with Canopy as a company, it comes down to this issue. Yes, the business is trying to grow rapidly, but operating cash flow does not count capex into its figure. This means that this alone doesn’t account for the company’s bleeding cash. Fortunately, as of this writing, Canopy does still have cash and cash equivalents on hand of $2.27 billion, but with results continuing like this, it’s only a matter of time before cash runs low. Yes, Constellation does have the right to invest more into the business, and it may at that time, but it’s better to be conservative on this.

Takeaway

By comparison’s sake, Canopy performed exceptionally well in its latest quarter. No, the company did not have a dream quarter like some investors may have wanted, but its results were solid enough to warrant upside. The biggest issues moving forward are dual in nature. On one hand, you have a supply glut issue in Canada, and on the other, you have cash flow. One way to increase cash flow is to see higher prices roll in, but that’s unlikely and management can only adjust the product mix so much. This leaves the company waiting for the market to correct itself and also focusing on driving its costs down. With economies of scale, this can happen, but it will take time and there is no guarantee of success on that front.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.