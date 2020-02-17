Nokia Stock Is Worth 45% More Based On Its Expected FCF And Year-End Dividend

Management believes it will likely have a chance of paying a dividend for 2020. I estimate NOK's stock is worth $6.28, or 45% higher than today's price.

NOK's 5G win rate is increasing despite fierce competition from Ericsson and Huawei. However, the China virus will impact its operations this year.

NOK made 1.37 billion in FCF in Q4, so the company is well on its way to reach the dividend hurdle.

The company has said that once net cash reaches 2 billion EUR, it will "assess" paying a dividend. Net cash was 1.73 billion EUR at the end of 2019.

Nokia's stock is rising due to its Q4 FCF gains and since dividends could hit by year-end.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) just reported solid results for its fourth quarter on Feb. 6. The Finnish telecom equipment and software maker produced 1.357 billion EUR in free cash flow. This drove its net cash balance up to 1.73 billion on Dec. 31, 2019. NOK's stock is up over 6% since earnings.

It is now much more likely that Nokia will be able to restore its regular dividend payments. As I pointed out in my article on Dec. 30, "free cash flow is the key to the future of Nokia."

Free Cash Flow Growth Will Lead to Dividend Payments

Last quarter, management warned that unless it cut out the dividend, it would not be able to raise its cash balance. It said then that once the cash balance hit 2 billion EUR, it would restore the dividend.

With this latest earnings release, management was even more clear now that free cash flow is growing again. Here is what it said:

"As we noted in our third quarter announcement, our Board said it expects to resume dividend distributions after Nokia's net cash position increases to approximately EUR 2 billion. Given typical cash seasonality, we would not expect to reach that level in the first three quarters of this year. Should we exceed the EUR 2 billion level after that point, the Board will assess the possibility of proposing a dividend distribution for financial year 2020."

Nokia's Deteriorating Net Cash Balance

Last quarter Nokia felt it had to cut its dividend because the net cash balance had fallen pretty significantly. You can see this in the chart I prepared below:

This shows that up until the fourth quarter of 2019, the net cash balance had been falling. Keep in mind that the dividend was cut at the end of Q3 and so it was not paid for two full quarters. This effectively allowed the net cash balance to rise pretty significantly during Q4, as you can see.

In the past four quarters, Nokia has begun reporting its free cash flow. You can see the history in the chart below:

The chart shows the dramatic increase in free cash flow that occurred in the past two quarters, especially Q4 2019. Since the company has not had to pay any dividends in the past two quarters, most of the free cash flow went to increase the net cash balance.

For example, net cash at the end of Q3 was just EUR 344 million. But the net cash balance at the end of Q4 was EUR 1,730 million. That is an increase of EUR 1,386 million. And we can see that free cash flow was EUR 1,357 million. So the free cash flow accounted for most of the increase in the Q4 net cash balance.

Now, management is now predicting that by the end of 2020, if free cash flow continues to raise the cash balance above 2 billion EUR, it would "assess" paying a dividend. Since net cash is already at 1.73 billion EUR, it seems highly likely that the 2 billion EUR level will be reached this year.

So if the company can continue to make strides like in Q4, it should reach its net cash goal sooner than later.

Nokia's 5G Win Rate Is Increasing

Nokia reported that it won 18 more 5G deals in Q4 2019. For example, at the end of Q3, it had signed 48 networks to use its 5G systems, with 15 that were already live. As of Q4, that figure had risen to 66 deals, with 19 live networks.

As I wrote in my last article, Nokia is battling hard against Swedish company Ericsson (ERIC) and Huawei from China. Price cutting, incentives, along with technology/software competition have been fierce.

Nokia now says, "At the end of the fourth quarter 2019, our 5G win rate was over 100% outside of China and in the mid 90% range including China, reflecting strong performance."

Moreover, its super-efficient 5G Powered By ReefShark, a system-on-a-chip 5G design, was 10% of its 5G shipments in Q4. It expects to have that ratio reach 35% by the end of 2020 and 70% by 2021 year-end. This chip will deliver margin improvements for Nokia as well as performance advantages.

Nevertheless, according to the Wall Street Journal, Nokia is going to be hit hard by the coronavirus impact on its supply chain in China. Nokia did not quantify that yet in its conference call. It has thousands of research and development employees in China.

Nokia Is Still Cheap

Right now, NOK's stock trades for just 16.4 times its 2020 earnings expectations by Seeking Alpha analysts. Nokia has a nearly US$25 billion market value, so its FCF yield is high.

For example, last year's FCF of 1.357 billion EUR equates to an FCF yield of 5.90% (This is calculated as follows: $1.0878 FX rate times $1.357 billion, all divided by $25 billion = 0 .059). That is an attractive valuation, especially if free cash flow continues to grow this year, as Nokia expects it will.

Moreover, possibly with some tongue in cheek, the U.S. attorney, William Barr, suggested this week that the U.S. government should consider taking a controlling stake in Nokia. The U.S. is intent on preventing China's Huawei group from gaining inroads in the 5G telecom market.

That helped push up NOK stock. It probably didn't hurt that Barr himself was the former general counsel for Verizon Communications (VZ). So far no one is quite sure if he was serious. It is not uncommon for governments to take controlling stakes in telecom operators, but focusing on telecom gear makers is less common.

What Is NOK Stock Worth?

Let's assume that the increases in the Q4 FCF can continue. Based on this, I expect that there will be a 75% increase in FCF by the end of 2020. That would mean that full-year 2020 FCF would be estimated at $2.664 billion.

That would give NOK stock a very high FCF yield at today's market value of $24.2 billion. I estimate that the FCF is now 11%.

This is extremely high especially compared with its competitor Ericsson, which has a 4.15% FCF yield.

The difference in the FCF yield is over 6%. I decided to use only half of that difference to be conservative. Based on this, I estimate that NOK stock is worth $6.28, or 45% higher than today's price:

What Should Investors Do With NOK Stock?

So far it seems pretty clear that Nokia's board is not going to make a decision about paying a dividend until the end of 2020. But if Nokia produces solid earnings, free cash flow, and net cash balance rise, watch out.

The stock will likely rise in anticipation of the resumption in dividend payments if that occurs. So at some point, investors will have to decide if Nokia is cheap enough as it stands if they want to benefit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.