Chimera: I Can't Believe I Am Saying It But I Had To Sell (Half)

Sold half in part because of the sky high valuation and because the capital gains led to the position becoming a larger portion of my portfolio.

Shares have appreciated since this call while I continued to hold, but at this point, despite stellar performance and a solid macroeconomic backdrop, I had to lock-in some gains.

Prepared by Chris, CEO Quad 7 Capital and Lead at BAD BEAT Investing

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is a key holding in our long-term dividend reinvestment income portfolios, but it is also a name that can be traded on the swings. Right now, as much as we love the company and the stock, it is currently expensive, even for this quality name. I sold half of it. Should the jubilation in the name continue, this will prove perhaps ill-timed, but it was an easy decision. That said, we remain long the stock and believe that on the next big pullback, it's likely time to buy it all back. For now, we are neutral, and enjoying the yield and performance in the name. In this column, we discuss why we like Chimera and cover several of the key metrics you should be aware of, part of which compelled my decision to take some off.

Still like the diversification and performance remains strong

The company put out a great quarter, but there were some key strengths and weaknesses to be aware of. You see quarter to quarter performance really depends on the company's holdings and moves made within the portfolio. Given rate cuts this year, rest assured management is rebalancing the portfolio and it has pumped more into investment. This has paid off but even with this rebalancing, it still remains relatively well diversified.

The Q4 report was above expectations earnings wise. You see, with the motion in rates and the changing yield curve issues, the general mREIT sector has been adapting. In general, the situation becomes smoother if rates hold firm here. Most stocks in the sector have been volatile but are mostly higher following rate cuts here into 2020. My team sees CIM as staying diversified and it is wise. Chimera's diversified portfolio has led the company to having an industry-leading net interest rate spread and generally stable book value the last few years, along with easily covering its dividend. Just typing that I want to say I have seller's remorse, but even with strong performance, valuation is extremely high right now.

Income discussion

Some things are obvious, but bear stating. When investing in this name, you need to care about income, and specifically how that income related to dividend coverage. With mREITs, you of course have several measures of income. In Q4, net income was once again positive. Net income came in at $88 million and this is down from $147 million last year. That may appear weak as it translates to $0.47 in EPS, down from $0.79 per share in earnings, but it doesn't inform us of dividend coverage.

For coverage, we generally are more interested in net interest income and core income. Net interest income was up from last year, coming in at $164 million versus $154 million and was above our expectations of $160 million. This was a bit of a surprise but was a direct result of the portfolio holdings relative to motions in rates, etc. Still, the income figure here doesn't really tell us much about the ability to cover the dividend. Core earnings provide a much better indication of coverage.

The company's core earnings for the quarter were down as well, but the dividend was covered and that is critical. As a whole, despite being a strong player in this space, it is vulnerable to fast changes in rates as well, both higher and lower. Core income came in at $120 million, or $0.64 per share. This was above our expectations for $0.56-$0.58. In addition, this was up from the core earnings of $0.58 from last year.

Dividend coverage

We were pleased with the income results overall as these earnings still covered the quarterly dividend. Even if they had not, we have a lot of "spillback coverage" from quarters where the earnings exceeded the dividend. This spillback leads us to believe a dividend hike or special dividend is possible. That said, with the recent price hike in shares, the annualized dividend yield on the stock is now under 9% based on the present share price of $22.50. While other names are falling short or barely scraping by, so we still consider Chimera a best-of-breed name when it comes to coverage. The dividend is safe. Still, you need the name to come down as it is at a huge premium and this why, in part, I took some off.

Book value declined

CIM's stock is way overvalued. We do think some premium is expected and acceptable because you are paying for the consistency in performance, the dividend coverage, and management, in a highly risky sector. Again, some premium is appropriate. We have long held that premium names deserve premium pricing. Still, you must time your entry points, and if you know how to pad your returns with well-timed sales and reentries, then this is one of those times. I am looking to buy more of the stock when the premium-to-book value narrows.

Like other mREITs, book value has declined in recent years. The book value saw some volatility coming into 2019, but gained some on the year. However, it fell here in Q4. The book value has held up moderately well. This quarter, it fell 1.5% to $16.15 from $16.38.

The thing we need you to understand here is that the stock is at a major premium-to-book. This is why I am recommending you wait, and why I decided to take some off. Shares are trading way above book value at this point right now. The stock currently trades at $22.50, which is a $6.35 or a 37% premium-to-book.

Net interest rate spread

Another reason I love this company is that Chimera has long been a leader in the sector for its net interest rate spread. This is a gauge to look at the difference between what it pays to acquire assets and what it makes on those holdings.

Like many others in the sector, Chimera's net interest rate spread has declined over time, but remains much higher than average. Here in Q4, the spread did increase from 2.2% in the sequential quarter to 2.4%. However, it is down from highs in 2018 still. That said, the present spread is still among industry leaders for this critical metric.

I sold half of the position

Despite a decent economic backdrop and my fondness of the company, I sold half in part because of the sky high valuation and in part because the capital gains led to the position becoming a larger portion of my portfolio. I like to keep my positions of reasonable percentages of my portfolio, and given my general belief that the broader market is well overdue for a real meaningful decline, I have wanted to raise cash to about 30% of holdings. Thus, a rich valuation, despite a well-covered dividend, led to the easy decision to take half off and lock in some serious gains.

Take home

Chimera more than covered its dividend. The spread widened. Book value fell, generating a massive $6.35 premium-to-book. This is just way too expensive for me. It is a strong mREIT, and one I love and still own. But after the huge run up in shares in the last six months, the decision to sell half was pretty easy to make, despite the fact I cannot believe I did it.

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha so if you like the material and want to see more, click the orange "Follow" button.



Join A Community Of Traders Seeking Rapid-Returns With A President's Day Discount of 16% Off The Rate Others Pay, In Honor of Our Favorite President If you enjoyed our approach you may wish to consider joining the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at this limited time discount! Our performance has outpaced the market three-fold the last two years Full access to a professional team, available all day during market hours. Rapid-return trade ideas each week Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews.



Disclosure: I am/we are long CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.