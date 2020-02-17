Barrick Gold: A Turnaround Quarter

Gold production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was solid with 1,439K Oz up 14% sequentially.

Barrick reported its fourth-quarter 2019 results on February 12, 2020. Barrick recorded total sales of $2,883 million, up 51.4% year over year, as we can see in the chart below.

Source: Barrick Gold

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based new Barrick Gold (GOLD) is one of the largest gold producers worldwide and is part of my long-term gold portfolio for years. Barrick Gold is also producing copper from two joint ventures and one 100%-owned mine.

It is a difficult task to describe Barrick Gold succinctly on Seeking Alpha because the company owns a broad asset portfolio, and it would take forever to go through all of those assets.

I will try my best here to give a summarized picture that supports my long-term investment recommendation without getting lost in too many unnecessary details.

The company is considered as a good proxy for gold. However, a gold miner is also reacting as equity and from time to time, and it is not entirely correlated to the gold price.

GOLD has slightly underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) this year, so far.

Data by YCharts

Barrick Gold is one of the three gold miners that I consider my core long-term "gold miners." The two other gold producers are Newmont (NEM) and Agnico Eagle (AEM), which suffered a massive correction on Friday.

The investment thesis that I recommend primarily for those three miners is to keep a long-term position that can be increased with a slow accumulation on weakness while using about a maximum of 30% of the total capital invested in the trading short term to use the volatility of the gold industry.

The difference between core gold miners such as Barrick and the other less significant gold miners is that I allocate a smaller part for the short term and avoid to sell out unless the stock has reached my long-term target.

Barrick Gold has changed drastically since last year

The company is a new Barrick Gold, which includes the acquisition of Randgold Resources and the joint venture with Newmont in Nevada. Two fundamental structural changes that have produced a completely new gold miner.

As a reminder, on September 24, 2018, Barrick Gold [ex-ABX] and Randgold Resources [ex-GOLD] announced that they have agreed to an all-share merger that will form the most prominent gold company in the world.

A little later, Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp created a 38.5% [for Newmont]/61.5%[for Barrick] joint venture called Nevada Gold Mines NGM, with Barrick as an operator for the eight assets located in Nevada with apparent synergies.

Source: GOLD Presentation

The new Barrick Gold total gold production in 4Q'19 was 1,439 K Au Oz.

Randgold operated exclusively in Africa and had four mines producing [e.g., Loulo-Gounkoto (80%) Kibali (45%) Tongon (89.7%) and Morila (40%)].

Production for the joint venture with NEM was 520K Au Oz in 4Q'19 (including Turquoise mine) compared to 486K Oz sequentially. This amount represents Cortez, Goldstrike (including South Arturo), 75% of Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix, and Long Canyon, both at 61.5%.

Below is indicated the fourth quarter gold output detailed per mine.

Mark Bristow said in the conference call:

it's gratifying to report not only that we have delivered a strong performance, but also that we have made significant progress towards our goal of becoming the world's most valued gold company.

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet And Production In 4Q'2019: The Raw Numbers

Barrick Gold 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.228 1.790 1.712 1.837 1.904 2.093 2.063 2.678 2.883 Net Income in $ Billion -0.314 0.158 -0.940 -0.412 -1.197 0.111 0.194 2.277 1.387 EBITDA $ Billion 0.13 0.84 0.48 0.19 0.15 0.85 0.84 3.89 3.222 EPS diluted in $/share -0.27 0.14 -0.08 -0.35 -1.02 0.06 0.11 1.30 0.78 Cash from operations in $ Million 590 507 141 706 411 520 434 1,004 875 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 350 326 313 387 374 374 379 502 446 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 240 181 -172 319 37 146 55 502 429 Total Cash $ Billion 2.23 2.38 2.09 1.70 1.57 2.15 2.15 2.41 3.31 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 6.42 6.40 6.39 5.75 5.72 5.80 5.80 5.56 5.5 Dividend per share in $ 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.05 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.746 1.752 1.756 1.763 Gold Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Gold Production K Oz 1,339 1,049 1,067 1,149 1,262 1,367 1,353 1,306 1,439 Copper Production Mlbs 99 85 83 106 109 106 97 112 117 AISC $/Oz by-product 756 804 856 785 788 825 869 984 923 AISC co-product $/Oz 772 827 881 801 806 838 881 1104 943 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,278 1,329 1,306 1,216 1,223 1,307 1,317 1,476 1,483

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Gold Production Details Gold production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was solid, with 1,439K Oz up 14% sequentially. Copper production increased by 7.3% compared to last year to 117 M Lbs. The average realized copper price was $2.76 per pound.

Gold price realized increased this quarter to a multi-year record of $1,483 per ounce. AISC (by-product basis) is still one of the lowest in the industry with $923 per ounce in 4Q'19, which gave a $560 per ounce profit margin based on $1,483/Oz for gold.

Barrick Gold indicated a higher AISC (by-product) in line with its peers. In the table above, you can see that GOLD is faring better than its two peers on a two-year basis. Newmont is lagging due to the acquisition of Goldcorp with less performing mines.

Below are the production details per mine and copper production from the three mines owned (100% or in part) by ex-Barrick Gold.

Copper production was 112M lbs (from three mines indicated below) in 3Q'19 or up 16.7% sequentially: Annual production is now seen at the top end of the guidance, which is 5.1 M oz-5.6 M oz at AISC of $870-920 per ounce. Copper production is expected in the range of 375-430 million pounds at AISC of $2.40-2.90 per pound. Capital expenditure is projected between $1,400 million and $1,700 million.

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenue details. GOLD earned $2.883 billion in 4Q'19

Barrick reported its fourth-quarter 2019 results on February 12, 2020. Barrick recorded total sales of $2,883 million, up 51.4% year over year, as we can see in the chart below. The company's net earnings were $1,387 million or $0.78 per share in fourth-quarter 2019 compared to a net loss of $1,197 million or $1.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. The market was impressed with the results.

The company's board also declared a 40% dividend increase for fourth-quarter 2019 to $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of February 28, 2020.

2 - Free cash flow was $429 million in 4Q'19

Note: The generic free cash flow is the Cash from operations minus CapEx.

Free cash flow is a critical component when it comes to long-term investment and must be sufficient to cover the dividend, share buyback program and debt reduction.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $429 million. Free cash flow (yearly) is $1,132 million. New Dividend payout is now about $494 million ($0.28 per share).

Despite this increase, I still see the dividend not very inspiring with a yield of 1%, and I expect that the company will continue to increase the dividend later this year hopefully to a more appropriate 2% or 3% yield. Most of the oil supermajors are actually paying a dividend yield between 5% and 7%.

3 - Net Debt is $2.19 Billion in 4Q'19

Total Debt was $5.5 Billion at the end of the fourth quarter. With a net debt to EBITDA of 0.25x, which is excellent.

4 - 2020 Guidance

Barrick Gold expects gold production in the range of 4.8-5.2 million ounces at AISC of $920-970 per ounce. The cost of sales is expected in the range of $980-1,030 per ounce.

Also, the company expects copper production in the range of 440-500 million pounds at AISC of $2.20-2.50 per pound with the cost of sales between $2.10 and $2.40 per pound.

Finally, Capital expenditure is predicted between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Barrick Gold posted an excellent quarter last week, and I was pleased with the results. A few months back, I was not convinced by the Randgold acquisition and the substantial addition of African assets to the company. However, I believe now that Barrick Gold made the right decision at a crucial timing and built a new company with an enormous growth prospect going forward.

However, the risk attached to the African assets cannot be underestimated and should always be an essential component when it comes to deciding on the right long-term strategy.

Dennys Bristow, the CEO, is a veteran and knows particularly well how to deal with such assets. The recent progress that the company made in reshaping the Tanzanian operations it consolidated through the take-over of Acacia Mining in September last year is a good example.

Technical Analysis (short term)

GOLD may have experienced a resistance breakout last Friday at around $19.00, which is now the new support.

I see the next resistance at around $21.20, assuming an ascending channel pattern parallel to the old line support of the other pattern starting at the high-point at the end of September.

I think the best short-term solution is to take about 25% off the table at or above $21. Then, wait for a meaningful retracement around $19,10 or lower, as I have shown in the chart above.

However, if gold price turns bullish and crosses $1,600 per oz, then GOLD could eventually climb higher and eventually reach $24. I do not see this eventuality as very likely. Conversely, if gold starts to retrace, the stock will quickly correct to $18 or even lower depending on the weakness.

Watch gold like a hawk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.