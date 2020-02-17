Karyopharm Therapeutics: Pullback Is Overdone

An update to our investment thesis on Karyopharm Therapeutics follows in the paragraphs below.

The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics has seen an approximate 20% pullback in recent weeks but reported solid Q4 results Thursday.

Busted IPO Forum model portfolio holding Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) reported Q4 results late this week. This report shows the company continues to make impressive progress with its initial rollout with recently approved XPOVIO. The results might have gotten a bit overlooked by the market as we saw a torrent of fourth-quarter reports this week. However, this progress should not go unnoticed so we will take a deeper look at Karyopharm's fourth quarter and what is ahead for this intriguing 'Tier 3' biopharma concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Karyopharm Therapeutics is focused on creating novel, first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company received approval for Selinexor in July of this year for the treatment of Quadruple Refractory Multiple Myeloma. Selinexor's brand name is XPOVIO. This compound is the first and only nuclear export inhibitor approved in the US and is indicated in combination with dexamethasone for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma.

The company is based just outside of Boston and currently has a market cap of approximately $975 million and trades just above $15.00 a share.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

The company posted a loss of 76 cents a share in the fourth quarter, slightly below the consensus. More importantly, revenues came in at $18.1 million which was almost $2 million above expectations. $17.7 million of revenue came directly from XPOVIO which has generated $30.5 million in sales since its commercial launch last July.

Source: Company Presentation

As can be seen above, Karyopharm is making steady and solid progress ramping up XPOVIO sales, given the commercial launch of the product came in the second week of July. Revenues increased 38% from those in the third quarter and prescription demand grew by 65%. It should be noted that approximately $3 million in XPOVIO sales in the third quarter went towards building initial channel inventory at the company's distribution partners.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

H.C. Wainwright reissued its Buy rating and $40 price target on KPTI on Friday. The current median analyst price target on Karyopharm is currently just north of $27.50 a share. I would expect more analysts to 'chime in' on fourth-quarter results in the coming week.

Source: Company Presentation

The company ended FY2019 with just over $265 million in cash and marketable securities which management has stated will fund all operations through mid-2021. It also has a royalty agreement with Healthcare Royalty Partners that the company can tap for up to $150 million.

Verdict:

Source: Company Presentation

XPOVIO's rollout is going quite smoothly and the company has other potential catalysts on the horizon. The two more important near-term milestones are a Phase 3 readout 'BOSTON' for Multiple Myeloma and FDA approval for XPOVIO to treat Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma or DLBCL after at least two prior multi-agent therapies and who are ineligible for stem cell transplantation, including CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor modified T cell) therapy. The company submitted its NDA submitting accelerated approval for this indication on December 23. It will do the same seeking approval in Europe shortly. BOSTON results should be out sometime in April of this year.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, Karyopharm has also milestones that should mostly hit in midyear (above). Approval for DLBCL in the U.S. and Europe, a commercial launch in the U.S. for second line multiple myeloma and in Europe for heavily pre-treated/refractory multiple myeloma should obviously boost XPOVIO's sale trajectory. The company also has two earlier stage drug candidates (eltanexor and KPT-9274) that are assets but not part of this analysis.

Despite solid progress, these shares have had a bit of a sell-off recently. Given the shares had rocketed from $9 a share at the start of October to touch $20 prior to this pullback, it is not surprising to see some profit-taking in this name. For long-term investors, the risk/reward profile on KPTI still seems attractive. If the shares get below $15.00 a share, I plan to add to my core holdings using some buy-write orders.

And that is our quick update on Karyopharm Therapeutics after the company delivered another solid quarter of results.

