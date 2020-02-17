Party City: A Specialty Retailer, An Overlevered Balance Sheet, And A Cheap Stock

The equity market is pricing the stock in such a way that implies the business will be gone in short order.

Party City (PRTY) has seen its share price drop by 50% in the past 6 months, 75% in the past 12 months, and is close to 90% off the highs. The stock price has fallen such that the market must be implying impending bankruptcy for the company. While near-term results have been disappointing, we don't share the market's dire outlook. Party City is a specialty retail company with a lot of debt (almost 5x EBITDA). And like most leveraged retailers, the market has not been kind to the company's share price. We believe the narrative that e-commerce will put to bed all brick and mortar stores has been taken too far in the equity market. The narrative that all sales will be done online is an over-simplistic view and lacks nuance. If the company is able to shake off near-term headwinds, we believe the stock could go up 5-fold and still be relatively cheap.

The Business - Overview And Background

Party City is a dominant player in the party goods industry (costumes, make-up, decorations, candy, etc.). The company has over 900 party superstore locations (which includes 150 franchisees) in North America. During Halloween the company also operates ~250-300 temporary stores under the Halloween City banner. The company's business doesn't need much elaboration other than to note that the company is a specialty retailer; while other retailers may offer similar products, Party City specializes in this specific segment. Further, the industry is extensively fragmented as every major retailer competes in some way in the space.

Party City today is the combination of Amscan - which acquired Party City in 2005 - and Party City. Amscan (~25% of sales) is a designer/manufacturer/distributor of party products while Party City (~75% of sales) is a retailer of party products. As seen below, roughly 80% of the company's products offered are sourced internally which gives the company an advantage over peers. Being vertically integrated means the company can more seamlessly shift strategy and respond to consumer demands.

The Market Can't Read Transcripts

While the business has clearly run into short-term operational headwinds, that's exactly what they are - short term. We believe the market is misconstruing transient headwinds for a long-term secular decline in the business when in actuality revenue and margins have held up relatively nicely in the past 3 years. Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) revenue and EBIT figures are $2.4 billion and $195 million, respectively. While 2016 figures were $2.28 billion and $274 million, respectively. While these numbers certainly aren't stellar, we believe the market has become far too pessimistic on the company's outlook. Let's discuss why that might be for a minute.

Firstly, practically all retailers have seen their share prices hit dramatically in the past couple of years. This is for good reason. Many likely won't make it through this next decade as online and e-commerce are preferable for consumers on many metrics. However, while that's true at one level there's not enough nuance in that view. Meaning, just because online shopping on average is preferable for consumers does not mean all brick and mortar is going away.

Conceptually, it is very easy to see why when you give it a moment's thought. Consumers who don't have the luxury of waiting 2 days for their package to arrive have no choice but to stop by a physical store. This is especially so for a retailer specializing in party products. While more general and smaller stores are very likely to get squeezed out of the market in the coming years, specialty stores like Party City are likely to hold their own. We believe this thesis is borne out by the company's financials:

We don't see a company in distress here. We believe the company has a viable business model over the long term. So what about recent results? During the past two quarters, the company found themselves in the unenviable position of having supply chain issues while the broader industry had a relatively weak Halloween sales season. As a result, looking past fluctuations in foreign exchange markets, consolidated revenue was down 1.5% in the most recent quarter. Accordingly, management updated guidance for FY'19 revenue to be down 2%-3% and EBITDA to be down ~15% from prior guidance to $305 million. Given the leverage the company has, the market panicking over a reduction in guidance doesn't surprise us too much. In fact, it's probably reasonable - certainly in the short term. So what did management have to say about recent results?

In looking at the 2019 headwinds that have impacted our results, the most significant ones are temporary, including the impact of helium shortages, both at Retail and Wholesale and the flow-through of excess freight and distribution expenses. Combined, these 2 factors are a EBITDA headwind of approximately $45 million to 2019, which on a pro forma basis would raise our adjusted EBITDA guide for 2019 to be $345 million to $355 million representing a proxy for normalized adjusted EBITDA

And on the prior call:

Lastly, the margin decline reflects a two-pronged impact from the temporary Halloween shortage, which results in both higher helium costs and a decrease in higher-margin balloon sales at both wholesale and retail.

Separately:

Sales of metallic balloons at wholesale, which had enjoyed single-digit growth prior to the helium shortage, were down approximately 17% as a result of the shortage

While we can't necessarily fault investors for panic-selling a leveraged retailer for bringing down guidance, we nonetheless believe the selling has created an extremely attractive entry point into the stock.

Valuation

2018 EPS was $1.61, with the updated guidance 2019 EPS should be between 85c and 91c. Party City's stock price is $2.69, which makes for a P/E of 3x on reduced guidance. Meaning, absent further pressure from the company's supply chain or macro headwinds, earnings should easily grow in 2020. Looking at the past 5 years of results, and adjusting for fluctuations in working capital, we estimate the company's annual FCF to be $115 million. That compares to a market cap of $254 million, for an FCFE yield of 45%. This is a stock trading as if the business is about to liquidate.

Readers would be wise to point out that we have stated that the company is highly levered, which is definitely the case. Net debt is $1.5 billion. 2019 EBITDA should be ~$305 million, for an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.75x - which is still quite cheap for this business. Any metric we choose leads to conclude the stock is incredibly cheap. It was only a year ago PRTY traded within the $10-$12/share range. As the company shakes off these transient factors and the business stabilizes, we expect the stock to easily get back to those levels.

