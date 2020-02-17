PepsiCo: Continued Execution By This Bond Proxy

At a time when many consumer packaged food companies are struggling, PepsiCo (PEP) is doing very well. Just like another major ''peer'' being Procter & Gamble (PG), PepsiCo has seen organic sales headwinds relatively early (in recent years) and has aggressively and rightfully improved its positioning, allowing it to do very well in this challenging external environment.

As is well known, PepsiCo is all about (soft) drinks and snacks, and while the positioning seems very challenged with brands such as Pepsi, 7 Up, Doritos and Lay's making the company vulnerable for healthier alternatives, it has swiftly moved away from these indulgent to more nutritious alternatives. Within snacks, this is arguably achieved with Quaker Oats, and in drinks with Tropicana and SodaStream, among many others.

This improved positioning should result in achieving the long-term goal which calls for organic sales between 4% and 6% per annum.

What About 2019?

PepsiCo ended 2019 strongly. Fourth-quarter revenue growth of 5.7% marked a small acceleration from the 3.9% growth reported for the year as currency headwinds dissipated a bit. Pretty much all of the growth was achieved on an organic basis and the 4.3% organic growth number for the final quarter was 20 basis points lower than the full-year number. That said, the number looks more impressive at first sight than it really is, with most of the growth stemming from price hikes, with volumes up around a percent.

Somewhat disappointing is that both the fourth-quarter and full-year adjusted earnings number fell slightly, with full-year core earnings down 13 cents to $5.53 per share.

The reason for that is simply margin pressure. Operating margins of 15.3% are quite nice, yet they tend to be quite high for most FMCG companies, as PepsiCo is not even top of the range in terms of margins. Reported operating margins are actually down 30 basis points despite a 60 basis point improvement in gross margins. The reason for the margin pressure is that SG&A expenses rose more than 6%.

Better Times Anticipated

For the current year, it looks like that PepsiCo is steady as she goes with organic sales seen up 4%. More importantly, sales growth should result in earnings growth in the coming year, with core earnings seen up 7% in constant-currency terms, although the recent dollar strength makes that growth is seen at 6%. This implies that core earnings should improve from $5.53 per share to $5.88 per share as revenue growth and slight margin gains are complemented by some modest buybacks as well.

More importantly, the balance sheet remains very strong as well, although PepsiCo operates with a net debt load of $26.3 billion. While this is certainly large in absolute terms, note that the company generates $10.3 billion in EBIT for a $12.7 billion EBITDA number, resulting in a leverage ratio of 2.1 times. Given the expected growth, this is no cause for concern and leaves room for additional bolt-on M&As, such as the +$3 billion deal for SodaStream.

A Great Achievement, Great Store Of Wealth

With the board approving a 7% hike in the annual dividend to $4.09 per share, that annual dividend now actually corresponds to the share price in the mid-80s, indicating the true power of compounding. Shares have seen a steady run-up, but contrary to many other FMCG stocks over the past decade, shares of PepsiCo have essentially tripled, as they enjoyed a very strong 2019 as well, with shares up 35% year-over-year over the past 12 months.

This run-up has resulted in valuation multiples becoming quite elevated. At $147, shares trade at exactly a 25 times forward earnings multiple based on the projected earnings in 2020. This creates a 4% earnings yield as investors look for bond-equivalent investment in this low interest rate environment. Not only is the earnings yield about 2.5% above interest rates, but it provides inflation protection as well.

Simply attributing the run-up in the shares to the low interest rate environment is not fair as PepsiCo has done quite well, including targeted investments to boost organic growth and making solid acquisitions such as that of SodaStream.

A 2.7% dividend yield looks quite compelling, yet it represents quite a high payout ratio as well around 70%. This provides relatively little money to spent on M&A and buybacks without jacking up leverage ratios, although PepsiCo has rightfully pursued a strategy of bolt-on acquisitions over transformative deals.

While I have been a holder of the shares in the past, I sold my last shares around $130, with the earnings yield rapidly approaching the 4% mark at the time. While I do not necessarily have a directional view on (higher) interest rates, the margin of safety is rapidly coming down although earnings yield still comfortably surpasses interest rates. That said, the search for bond-equivalent investment with more or less inflation protection and slightly higher yields might push shares up even more.

Recognising that PepsiCo is actually doing well on an operational basis in a harsh environment, this could easily leave more room for the shares to run, yet multiple contraction could easily become reality as well, making me err on the cautious side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.