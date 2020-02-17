LCI Industries Still Needs Acquisitions To Goose Growth

If the economy falters, then the company's revenue and earnings could face headwinds. Its credit metrics could also deteriorate.

LCI Industries Employees. Source: Reuters

LCI Industries (LCII) reported quarterly revenue of $564.02 million and EPS of $1.14. The company beat on revenue and earnings. The stock is up about 1% post earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Solid Revenue Growth

LCII's revenue has been flat to declining for a while. The company supplies components to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") for the recreational vehicle ("RV") industry industrial products. U.S. economic expansion is getting long in the tooth. If the economy has peaked, then prospects for LCII's underlying businesses have also likely peaked. Its Q4 2019 revenue of $564 million was up 5% Y/Y, which seemed to belie the notion that its underlying businesses are slowing.

Three of the company's four main operating segments experienced revenue growth. Combined revenue from Travel, Trailers, Fifth-wheels and Motorhomes fell 1% Y/Y to $337 million. Revenue from Adjacent Industries and Aftermarket rose 8% and 35%, respectively. RV shipments fell 3% for the month of December and were off 16% for full-year 2019. Falling RV shipments do not bode well for the company's RV-related operations.

For full year 2019, LCII made acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired, totaling $448 million, up from $185 million in the year-earlier period. Acquisitions added to the company's top line growth. In December, the company closed the acquisition of CURT Group, a leader in the automotive and trailering aftermarket business. The addition of CURT doubled the size of the Aftermarket sector and created potential cross-selling opportunities. Integrating CURT and realizing cost synergies from the deal will be a key focus over the next few quarters. Adjacent Industries benefited from the acquisition of the PWR-ARM brand and electric-powered Bimini business assets of Schwintek and SureShade.

Acquired revenues were about $35 million during the quarter, primarily benefiting Aftermarket and Adjacent Industries. Acquisitions helped LCII keep revenue from becoming stagnant and likely helped the share price. The question remains, "What happens to revenue growth if the company stops making acquisitions?"

Improving Margins

I assumed the slowdown in RV-related revenue and the need to integrate acquisitions would potentially crimp margins. That was not the case. In Q4, LCII reported gross margin of 21.7%, up 230 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross profit was $122 million, up 19% Y/Y. Management has realized operational efficiencies and material cost improvements. The company has also been hiking prices to offset rising costs from the trade war with China.

SG&A expense of $85 million was up 15% Y/Y due to higher marketing expenses and higher costs from acquisitions. The fallout was that EBITDA of $57 million rose 21% Y/Y, much higher than revenue growth. EBITDA margin was 10.1%, up 130 basis points versus the year-earlier period. If LCII can contain SG&A expenses, then it could potentially expand EBITDA margins further. Containing costs and growing earnings could give the illusion that LCII is a growth stock despite headwinds faced by RV-related segments.

Solid Liquidity

LCII generated free cash flow ("FCF") for full year 2019 of $212 million, up from $37 million in the year-earlier period. It held cash and working capital of $35 million and $400 million, respectively. Debt of $631 million was 2.5x run-rate (last nine months annualized) EBITDA. Debt is rising, but appears manageable at these levels. Its capital structure gives the company the flexibility to make acquisitions via cash flows or by borrowing more debt, if need be.

Liquidity gives LCII a sizeable cushion to survive a downturn in the RV industry. Winning in the RV industry could come down to a battle of the balance sheets. LCII's solid balance sheet gives it a competitive advantage in case the RV industry continues to falter.

Conclusion

LCII's acquisitions of cyclical businesses at peak economy could make sense in the short term. If the economy declines over the long term, then revenue and earnings from such deals could face headwinds. At some point, the company's credit metrics could become stretched. LCII is up over 30% Y/Y and has benefited from the melt-up in financial markets. It trades at 13x run-rate EBITDA. I rate the stock a Sell due to the need for acquisitions to goose growth.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.