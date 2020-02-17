Gilead: Potential Hedge If Covid-19 Is Taken More Seriously

Because of these factors Gilead is looking like a rare still attractively priced hedge or opportunity against the Covid-19 backdrop.

At the same time, the potential of Gilead's compound remdesivir is underestimated.

Once Michael Steinhardt was called the King by Forbes and, more importantly, he achieved an impressive track record of 24% compound average annual returns for a 28-year period.

His investing philosophy entirely revolved around the variant perception concept. He explained it to Charlie Rose in an interview like this:

MICHAEL STEINHARDT: Variant perception is the effort to become sufficiently knowledgeable about whatever the subject is, and at times be at variance from consensus. Because one of the sure ways, one of the few sure ways to make money in the market is to have a view that is off consensus and have that view turn out to be right. CHARLIE ROSE: Now is that contrarian? MICHAEL STEINHARDT: Well, contrarian– CHARLIE ROSE: As everybody else is going here, you come here. MICHAEL STEINHARDT: Right. But that’s not enough. CHARLIE ROSE: Right. MICHAEL STEINHARDT: You have to be right. CHARLIE ROSE: Right. MICHAEL STEINHARDT: A contrarian is a plus but it’s not enough. To be contrarian is easy, but be contrarian and to be right in your judgment, to be right when the consensus is wrong is where you get the golden ring. And it doesn’t happen that much, but when it does happen you make extraordinary amounts of money. And in order to do that you have to be intellectually advantaged. You have to go through that same routine in terms of intensity and focus and commitment and the sorts of things that make anybody in any area, I think, superior.

Full interview here.

I view Gilead (GILD) as a rare opportunity against the backdrop of Covid-19. The variant view here is that the potential impact of Covid-2019 is underestimated by market participants. This mistake, in case of Gilead, is further compounded because the potential impact of Gilead compound Remdesivir on its future profitability is underestimated as well. This likely starts with a limited understanding of how promising the signs are that this is going to be an effective treatment. For now, it's not an approved treatment, but I've written here why I think that's about to change.

The market has noticed but doesn't ascribe a lot of value to the optionality within Gilead as evidenced by the share price development versus the broader pharma index since the start of the year.

Data by YCharts

The company is up 3.52% year-to-date and about 1% vs. the index. That's basically nothing. Some of its competitors could suffer quite a bit actually. Meanwhile, companies that are clearly linked to benefit from or suffer from Covid-2019 have moved much more.

Variant view on Covid-2019

The consensus seems to be that this virus will shut down China for the first quarter and afterward it is business as usual.

Meanwhile, central banks globally are accommodating with a lot of liquidity and I guess that's pushing up the market even in the face of what could clearly turn into a major challenge.

Don't get me wrong, my view is not that Covid-2019 is going to be a disaster.

What I'm thinking is that this is an event that clearly falls into what Nassim Taleb labels "the fourth quadrant" or Blacks Swan domain, see this Edge article for an in-depth explanation:

Graphic: Edge article referenced above

At this point, it is unknowable how significant this event will turn out. I've tried to get an idea of the mortality rate and the speed at which it spreads but you can drive a truck through mortality rate estimates as well as the R0 estimates.

Even if we had high-quality data, it would still be hard to pinpoint something like R0 (the rate at which it spreads) because that's very circumstantial and some viruses have superspreaders (which can have growth rates shift between a set pace to explosive and back). The earlier in the epidemic the more a superspreader feature would turn the data erratic.

To me it seems by the day more likely Covid-2019 will go epidemic in other countries (almost certainly Singapore) and it would surprise me if it isn't ultimately designated a pandemic. Whether it is designated pandemic doesn't even matter all that much. For markets, it could be a wake-up call that this is potentially a high impact event after all.

Meanwhile, central banks are accommodative. The World Health Organisation has been slow to designate this as a global health crisis and thinks there is still a chance it can be contained. China seems to underplay some of its problems (actions speak louder than words). Ray Dalio and Elon Musk (both have interests in China) downplayed the issue. Together with the outbreak data, these factors lead markets and investors to complacency.

Your daily dose of useless data

As you know, I think the statistics out of China are very, very incomplete:

Data: John Hopkins

Data outside of China is better. It seems likely to me it has gone epidemic in Singapore. Maybe in Japan as well. Those countries are ranking very highly on identified cases. But both countries are very wealthy outliers within the region and have a reputation for being highly organized and highly efficient.

Data: John Hopkins

Why I think we're not done with Covid-2019 end of march

There is the first (detected) African infection in Egypt. Singapore PM, an organized city-state that dedicated a lot of resources to stopping it, does not sound optimistic about the immediate prospects. I'll quote from The Coronavirus: Covid-19 impact already worse than Sars: Singapore (emphasis by me):

"'Our economy will take a hit,’ warns Lee Hsien Loong as he says it’s too early to predict a recession, but one is possible. The travel industry has been hit particularly hard, with the city state projecting a loss of 18,000 to 20,000 visitors daily. ...impact is already much greater than that of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in 2003, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said. ...The coronavirus would have a significant impact on the next couple of quarters, he said, because regional economies were more interlinked than in 2003 and China’s role in the region was much greater...."

Singapore has 58 cases and it's calling significant impact for multiple quarters. That is starting to make more sense to me.

"...leisure and business travellers have been giving Asia a wide berth since the virus was discovered... Some countries, such as Israel, South Korea, Kuwait and Qatar have advised their citizens against travelling to Singapore."

Additional air-routes are taken out. If it turns pandemic and countries try to isolate, the number of routes that disappear goes up very quickly. That's not going to turn out well if you are an airline with a lot of debt.

The variant view here is that this outbreak could still potentially be a huge deal.

Remdesivir

I've discussed Remdesvir at length in my prior Gilead article and several notes for The Special Situation Report. It turns out Remdesivir works against the MERS coronavirus in monkeys see: Remdesivir prevents MERS coronavirus disease in monkeys.

The price action of the stock together with Gilead's communications on the earnings call about the trial (stressing this is not an approved therapy anywhere) lead me to believe markets are underestimating: 1) The probability that this is effective and safe; and 2) The magnitude of a potential payoff. I'm not hoping for a big payoff here, but I can't get around the fact that it's a possibility. As Gilead's stock doesn't bake in much of any expectations (contrary to other potential benefactors), it is one of the better hedges (or opportunities) in case this turns sour.

A few hints of effectiveness from Gilead insiders via the WSJ that I'll discuss below (emphasis mine):

“The attention level went up dramatically when we found out it was a coronavirus, and that was the turning point,” Dr. Parsey says. “That’s when we got mobilized and formed a team across the company to see what we could do here.” Gilead was soon exchanging information about the virus with officials from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They discussed how to determine if remdesivir might be effective at treating the outbreak. By Jan. 20, Gilead was in talks with Beijing pulmonologist Cao Bin, a prominent researcher deployed to Wuhan to help lead the medical care of patients. With input from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the WHO, Gilead worked with Dr. Cao’s team to design the studies, says Gilead’s Diana Brainard, senior vice president for HIV and emerging viral infections. The trials are being conducted at several hospitals in Wuhan, according to Chinese news reports. Last week, Gilead shipped the last batch of remdesivir needed to supply the two studies, the first in patients with mild-to-moderate disease and the second in patients with severe disease. The studies are expected to be completed in early April.

The U.S. patient that was cured, got cured in 24 hours. The last patients could be on it by now. Within the epicenter at least, this looks like a nasty illness. In Singapore, 25% of the infected ended up at intensive care.

Start of February there were 14k registered and 1k cured. Now we are at 7k cured. So after two weeks only about half of the registered cases have been cured. My research indicates that there are likely hundreds of patients that received Kaletra from AbbVie (ABBV), or other potential beneficial treatments. Kaletra seems to be effective too so this may actually be obscuring how deadly this disease is when unchecked.

I think it will be abundantly clear soon enough (if it isn't already whether Remdesivir makes a difference). In Wuhan, China is really struggling to provide the required care or the virus mutated into something milder. Doesn't look like that in Singapore, though. I would be very surprised if China waits until early April to start Remdesivir treatments at scale (provided initial results echo those of the single U.S. patient who improved markedly afterward).

Gilead has a “coronavirus response team” with about 100 employees and executives from all major departments.

This suggests the company expects more outbreaks globally.

In addition to supplying remdesivir to the China trials, Gilead has provided doses for individuals in countries including the U.S. and France. Typically companies supply experimental drugs only in clinical testing, though they can make exceptions in life-threatening situations if the FDA gives approval.

This is potentially influencing the mortality rate outside of China, giving the impression the virus is less lethal than it really is. I'm not sure Gilead (even with help) can manufacture sufficient Remdesivir in a timely fashion if Covid-19 goes pandemic in countries that are not able to move heaven and earth to try and contain it.

CDC officials told the medical team treating the infected man in Washington about remdesivir after his condition worsened. The company got a compassionate-use request for the drug on Jan. 25. Within 24 hours, the FDA approved the request, and Gilead shipped the drug to Washington.

This suggests there is a widespread belief/knowledge among experts that remdesivir has a lot of potential.

Gilead has been building manufacturing capacity. Over the last four weeks it has already coordinated with contract manufacturers to start producing remdesivir in North America and it stopped production of one of its approved products to churn out more of the stuff. This is very unusual.

Chinese company BrightGene has started to manufacture the compound as well. Its statement:

In response to the national call to fight the novel coronavirus epidemic, Jiangsu province-based BrightGene has already produced batches of the API in the medication, which shows great promise in treating the bug, and is manufacturing preparations of the compound, per the statement.

BrightGene's share price went up ~70% to a ~$4 billion market cap. Gilead went up 3.89% too, though, which got it to a market cap of $89 billion.

No profits

There are a couple of risks that could limit upside for Gilead:

Morgan Stanley estimates Gilead may be able to charge only "as little" as $260 in China. In the U.S., that would be much more.

in China. In the U.S., that would be much more. China could try to bypass the company and authorizes the manufacturing of generic versions (which China seems to have done already).

China could grant a patent to a state-run Chinese research institute for a patent covering use of Remdesivir against the coronavirus. A Chinese institute applied for exactly that patent, years after Gilead has applied for a broader use against coronaviruses.

China could also try to apply a WTO “compulsory license” allowing countries to manufacture generics to protect public health. That still calls for royalties going to Gilead.

The value to Gilead is not most sensitive to the price charged. It is most sensitive to one thing; how viral does this go?

Pandemics have historically killed up to 500 million people and infected a multiple of that. Whether Gilead is getting $100 or $500 per treatment is not what drives the economics. The market doesn't price much of anything in.

Whatever the revenue, it is likely to come at 80%-90% gross margin (~100% if Gilead gets royalties from other producers). Gilead's trailing twelve-month EBITDA is about $7 billion.

At $260 per treatment, it takes ~30 million treatments to double Gilead's EBITDA for the year.

China alone has 65 cities with a population of over one million people, 360 cities with between 100,000 and 1 million people living there, and 388 cities of up to 100,000 people.

Beijing and Shanghai have over 300 confirmed cases with a combined population of 30 million.

Singapore has 67 cases and is a wealthy well-organized city-state on an island. They don't seem all that confident they can contain it.

Graphic: John Hopkins

I'll preface the next paragraphs by restating the virality in itself is already a fourth quadrant problem. I'm going to highlight some findings of academics and modelers anyway.

So far, I've been guessing the R0 is somewhere around the 2-3 level. But there's a study pointing to an R0 of 5-6.

Meanwhile, modelers think the real number of infected people could be between 60k and 320k in China. Definitely not lower but potentially there are more. That could double in a week or so or alternatively explode upwards if the Chinese just figure it can't be contained and go back to work (unlikely). I hope this doesn't go pandemic. I think there is a chance it gets contained. I just think there is also a good chance this is not going to be contained to China.

Asymmetrical proposition

If we view containment as a binary event (which it is not of course), the outcome is either acceptable or very positive (in terms of Gilead's share price). It is not a position that needs to be held for a long time and may be able to serve as a hedge once an unfortunate scenario develops. Gilead is unlikely to decline much if Remdesivir turns out to be ineffective or if the virus gets contained. If sentiment towards this epidemic starts to change, I think Gilead could move up significantly.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and infrequently impactful events like Covid-19 or the Brunadinho disaster create anomalies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.