Tilly's: Earnings Estimates Continue To Slide

While the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq Composite (QQQ) have started off the year strong, with 4% and 7% year-to-date returns, respectively, some retailers can't seem to reverse their downward trends. Tilly's (TLYS) is one of these retailers, with the stock posting a disastrous (-) 39% year-to-date return, outperforming the S&P 500 by more than 4000 basis points just 40 trading days into the new year. Given that the company reported disappointing holiday sales, has seen earnings estimates slashed, and has seen comp store sales flip back to negative, this should not be surprising. Based on the fact that Tilly's continues to underperform the market massively, has done a complete 180 on its prior guidance, and is now seeing comp store sales growth stumble, I see the stock as an Avoid, even after the recent drop. For those looking for exposure to the Retail Sector (XRT), there are alternatives out there consistently growing annual earnings per share, but Tilly's is not one of them.

Tilly's reported its Q3 2019 results in early December, and they posted a relatively strong quarter with the company's 14th consecutive quarter of flat to positive comp store net sales, noting that they were optimistic that momentum would continue through the holiday season. Comparable store net sales increased 3.1% year-over-year, which translated to a 7.4% stack when accounting for the 4.3% growth the prior year. This led Tilly's to guide for a 2%-5% comparable store net sales increase for Q4 as a whole. In addition, the company guided for $0.29-$0.32 in diluted earnings per share, which would have translated to an annual EPS of $0.85-$0.88 for FY-2019. Unfortunately, in the words of Mike Tyson, 'everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.' When it comes to Tilly's holiday sales projections, they couldn't have more more wrong, with tepid traffic and sales delivering a massive blow to the company's projections.

Just last month, Tilly's came out with a revised guidance outlook, and the Q4 2019 performance has been a massive deviation from the prior trend, and an end to the 14-quarter streak of positive comparable net store sales. The company noted that comparable net store sales fell 2.0% in the holiday period, and this will likely be enough to push comparable net store sales for the quarter to (-) 3%, despite a robust Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.

This would be a 650 basis-point miss on the prior guidance mid-point of 3.5% given just over two months ago. Not surprisingly, the company has had to revise its earnings guidance as well, with diluted earnings per share for the quarter expected to come in at $0.19 at the mid-point. This has put a massive dent in the earnings trend, which was previously projecting 37% year-over-year growth in annual EPS, and is now projecting barely 15% growth. Optimistic investors might argue that the worst is over, and this is one a one-quarter anomaly, but both earnings and revenue estimates suggest a different story. Let's take a closer look at the growth metrics below:

As we can see from the below chart of annual earnings per share [EPS], Tilly's has seen a significant recovery from the $0.33 in annual EPS reported in FY-2016, as the company has enjoyed double-digit annual EPS growth every year since. As noted, FY-2019 was on track for 37% annual EPS growth based on the low end of guidance of $0.88, but these estimates have since slid by nearly 20%, and new earnings estimates are for $0.75. While 15% annual EPS growth is still respectable, it's a clear deceleration from the 45% annual EPS growth rate in FY-2018. In addition, it is not encouraging that we already see annual EPS growth stalling out considerably after coming off of a 60% decline in EPS from FY-2013 to FY-2016. If a company saw deceleration in earnings but had grown annual EPS by 100% the past five years, I would argue this isn't a huge issue. However, when it comes to Tilly's, these annual EPS increases are just trying to gain back lost ground. Therefore, any meaningful deceleration for Tilly's here is much more concerning.

If we look ahead to FY-2020, we're likely to see even more deceleration in the annual EPS growth rate, with current estimates pegged at $0.80, down from $0.95 just over two months ago. This is a significant drop-off in estimates and has put a dent in the valuation for the stock. Assuming Tilly's earned $0.95 in EPS for FY-2020, the stock would be trading at less than 8x forward earnings. However, based on the current estimates of $0.80, the stock is trading at closer to 9.25x earnings. While this is still a very reasonable valuation, I believe the FY-2020 forecast is likely to be revised lower after the company releases its Q4 2019 and FY-2019 report in March. Unfortunately, based on these earnings estimates, the earnings trend has gone from impressive to satisfactory, with a massive deceleration in earnings growth in FY-2019 and FY-2020.

Moving over to the company's revenue growth rates, we also are seeing some deceleration, with Q4 2019 revenue estimates currently pegged at $172.5 million. This translates to only 1% growth year-over-year, down 400 basis points sequentially from the 5% growth rate in Q3 2019. While the Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 growth rates are projected to head back closer to the 1-year average at 4% projected growth, I do not believe this is impressive in the slightest. The reason for this is that the company grew its total store count by 14 stores in FY-2019, or by just over 5% from the 228 stores to end FY-2018. Based on a 5% higher store count in the period, the minimum revenue growth we would expect for Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 is 5% to coincide with this higher store count.

We can get a better look at this in the chart below, and we can see that while the company's store count has risen from 222 in Q1 2018 to 240 in Q4 2019, quarterly revenues have made very little progress, with low to mid single-digit growth. This suggests that it's only a matter of time before Tilly's comparable-net store sales turn negative, and we saw the first hint of this in the Q4 2019 holiday season. While we have yet to get the company's FY-2020 outlook, I would not be surprised if it called for flat to comparable net store sales growth.

The highest quality annual EPS growth comes from growing sales, and it is clear that this is not the case for Tilly's. While the company has managed to increase net sales slightly over the past two years, this pace has barely kept up with net new stores. Therefore, this suggests that unless we see significant positive improvements in net sales in FY-2020, comparable net store sales are likely to dip into negative territory in the coming quarters, ending a long streak of flat to positive comparable net store sales. This is the most important indicator that investors should be watching, and it should not be surprising that the market has punished the stock with this figure reversing sharply lower in the holiday season.

When it comes to the technical picture for Tilly's, there are no real encouraging signs either, and I've typically found that the technicals lead the fundamentals and the news. As we can see in the chart below, the stock remains stuck beneath its 20-month moving average (green line), and has been rejected at this level twice in the past year. The 20-month moving average is one of the more reliable barometers of long-term trend direction, and the fact that it is sloping down is a negative sign. This suggests that even though the S&P 500 is in its strongest bull market since the 1995-2000 period, Tilly's can't even manage to put up a positive year-to-date return, and is instead in a bear market.

The chart above of Tilly's compared with the S&P 500 (green line) illustrates this, as we can see that the two are going in opposite directions. While the S&P 500 is up over 30% from its December 2018 lows, Tilly's is actually lower than these levels and is breaking to new 52-week lows. There are always exceptions to a rule, but I've found that stocks breaking to new 52-week lows often make for the worst investments, especially when it comes to sector laggards. Given that there are a handful of retail stocks like Boot Barn (BOOT), Lululemon (LULU), and Crocs (CROX) with positive same-store sales growth, it is clear that Tilly's is a laggard and a poor prospect in the apparel industry.

While it looked like we might be seeing a potential turnaround for Tilly's, the recent underwhelming holiday sales news is a game-changer, and estimates have been slashed across the board for the stock. One can certainly make the argument that Tilly's is relatively cheap trading at roughly 10x forward earnings, but I believe that it's cheap for a reason in this case, and could trade at 7x forward earnings if things get worse for comp-store sales. There are several ways to make money in a bull market, but investing in the companies that are massively underperforming the market and are laggards in their industry is not one. Therefore, I see no reason to go bottom-fishing here despite the recent drop, and I see Tilly's an Avoid. It is possible the stock could rally as all stocks in bear markets do, but I would view any 25% plus rallies as selling opportunities.

