The Bottom Fishing Club: AdvanSix

AdvanSix (ASIX) was spun off from Honeywell (HON) in 2016. It has four operating segments, making and selling wholesale goods for manufacturers all over the world. Sales for 2019 into September, the last reporting period, were segmented into Nylon (28%), Chemical Intermediates (27%), Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizers (23%) and Caprolactam (22%). The company has been affected by a slowdown in global manufacturing and fertilizer markets of late. During the first nine months of 2019, revenues declined 13% vs. 2018.

The good news is management has been able to keep net income roughly the same, and earnings per share have actually risen slightly, after 2 million common shares were retired under a buyback plan. AdvanSix’s biggest customer is Shaw Industries, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A). Shaw is one of the world's largest consumers of caprolactam and Nylon 6 resin, manufacturing carpet and flooring products, representing about 23% of total AdvanSix sales.

Three positive aspects about the business stand out to me in particular. (1) After Shaw’s oversized influence on results, product sales are spread out among hundreds of end users internationally, including a diverse line of profitable items sold. (2) Nearly all research, production and sales occur inside America, fully integrated. Such a setup takes away supply chain risks, accounting headaches, changing tax codes overseas, trade war uncertainties for American sales (82% of the total), and simplifies the fundamental analysis of company worth by Wall Street. (3) For investors, AdvanSix's corporate governance score indicates the company is very shareholder-friendly and focused on full disclosure of its operating business to public scrutiny. The Institutional Shareholder Services [ISS] Governance QualityScore as of February 3, 2020, was “1” overall. The pillar scores are Audit: 2; Board: 1; Shareholder Rights: 3; Compensation: 1. A decile score of 1 indicates lower governance risk, while a 10 indicates higher governance risk. Few companies under $1 billion in market cap retain the lowest ISS governance risk score of 1 in early 2020.

Source: Company Website

Low Valuation

After a 50% drop in the stock price the last two years, AdvanSix today trades at, or near, its lowest fundamental valuation on trailing results since becoming a publicly-traded company in 2016. Below I have drawn price to sales, cash flow and book value comparisons for the last four years of data. If you create a 4-year average of business valuations, and assume revenues, cash flow and book value are stable and properly stated into 2021, AdvanSix is selling at a 40% discount to fair value in the middle of February.

If we get any type of upswing in revenues and profitability for AdvanSix during 2020-21, today’s $19 stock price is incredibly undervalued. Compared to near-record overvaluations for the S&P 500 index, Nasdaq high flyers, and overall U.S. stock market price vs. any fundamental metric the last 100 years of trading, AdvanSix’s low valuation looks like a clear bargain for your money.

With net long-term liabilities (total liabilities minus current assets like cash and receivables) of $500 million and annual cash flow generation of $150 million in the last four quarters, the company does not appear to have any difficulties paying its bills. Using this data, the company could theoretically pay off all its debts and liabilities using three-and-a-half of years of cash flow, if it stopped reinvesting in business operations. AdvanSix’s overall balance sheet leverage of 3.5x is more conservative than the equivalent S&P 500 average over 6x presently, and lower than the 4-8x range for industrial peers like 3M (MMM), Honeywell (HON), United Technologies (UTX), Dupont (DD) and Dow Inc. (DOW).

What’s not to like about buying a stable industrial business, after a 50% price drop, currently unloved by short-term traders, priced around 10x trailing earnings (against an S&P 500 multiple of 24x) and valued just above its $400 million total in “tangible” book value?

The primary question for new investment in AdvanSix revolves around future business prospects. In this vein, below I review shareholder returns and overall business profitability as revenues declined in 2019. Are returns deteriorating like they should if the business is in long-term decline or experiencing a major cyclical downswing? The empirical evidence does not yet show a marked decline in profitability from lower sales. Return on equity is actually on the rise, a side effect of a large share buyback. Gross profit margins have in fact increased. Plus, the return on assets and net profit margin remain in a normal range.

Momentum Reversal

Barring a stock market crash or recession caused by the spread of coronavirus later in 2020, the AdvanSix equity trading pattern looks to be reversing smartly higher. The oversold condition represented by the high 14-day Average Directional Index [ADX] indicator below, circled in green, appears to have peaked in January. The pattern setup may be similar to the late 2018 extreme in selling pressure, followed by a strong bounce higher in early 2019. The stable to rising daily Negative Volume Index [NVI] the last three months is also constructive. It tells us investors have been buying the stock on lower volume days, not anxiously selling. During February the NVI indicator has been trying to outline multi-month highs, similar to the January 2019 instance highlighted with red boxes below.

Final Thoughts

Wall Street analyst consensus is currently looking for much stronger 2020 earnings of $2.30 per share, on slightly higher revenues vs. 2019. Basically, analysts expect an improvement in operating results from AdvanSix. The question remains, when will the stock price reverse higher and discount this brighter future?

I would not be surprised if Warren Buffett looked into acquiring AdvanSix during 2020. It is the type of leading American business operation that he tends to gravitate toward. He could better control the cost and production of Shaw’s carpet fibers in-house. Plus, AdvanSix’s competitive position in other chemical products would complement many other industrial businesses owned by Berkshire Hathaway. The potential for other large chemical and industrial companies knocking on the door cannot be ruled out either, if the stock quote remains low.

I think AdvanSix’s stock could fit nicely into a diversified, hedged portfolio as “long” industrial exposure. The odds of this stock outperforming the S&P 500 in 2020-21, no matter which direction the market moves, appear to be improving. If the stock quote falls further, back to new lows on a significant U.S. stock market decline, this security has an even better chance of generating strong price gains when the market recovers. Thanks for reading. Please do more due diligence and research if interested in trading AdvanSix in your portfolio.

You can become a member of the Bottom Fishing Club and get timely articles on well-positioned, oversold turnaround picks by clicking on the Follow button (Get Email Alerts) at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ASIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.