5 Great American REITs For Presidents' Day

While REITs do not pay corporate income taxes, their investors do, in the form of dividends.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (or REITs) were formed around sixty years ago after President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation that created a new approach to income-based investing alternatives.

First legally created in the U.S. through the Real Estate Investment Trust Act of 1960, REITs do not pay any corporate income tax. Instead, these entities must pay out at least 90% of their otherwise taxable income to investors in the form of dividends.

With the signing of the REIT Act (contained in the Cigar Excise Tax Extension of 1960), Eisenhower helped to pave the way for REITs to own large-scale, diversified portfolios of income-producing real estate through the purchase and sale of liquid securities. Eisenhower fully intended to encourage the investment in real estate – and inspire investors to participate by cleverly enhancing a new kind of investment.

In effect, Eisenhower’s REIT Act exempted a small group of unique companies – REITs – from paying corporate taxes. If it weren’t for Eisenhower, I don’t know what I would be doing today, but more importantly, I don’t know how investors could have survived without the highly predictable dividend income that REITs generate.

But remember, while REITs do not pay corporate income taxes, their investors do, in the form of dividends. According to Nareit, “the U.S. REIT industry has grown to a $1 trillion equity market capitalization representing nearly $3 trillion in gross real estate assets, with more than $2 trillion of that total from public listed and non-listed REITs and the remainder from privately held REITs.. That growth led, in part, to the creation of the new Real Estate headline sector in the Global Industry Classification Standard in 2016.”

Seeing the profit potential of the U.S.-based REIT approach, almost 40 other countries have adopted this investment vehicle, offering investors access to portfolios of income-producing property across the globe. (See list of all countries with REIT laws).

As illustrated below, REITs have outperformed most asset sectors during multiple market cycles, including over the last 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 40 years.

What’s even more amazing is the fact that REITs have become mainstream vehicles for income-oriented investors. And as a result of their highly predictable income orientation, many retirees and pre-retirees have gravitated to the space.

REITs tend to historically be among those companies paying the highest dividends and their value proposition is rooted in the fact that the dividends come primarily from the relatively stable and predictable stream of contractual rents paid by the tenants who occupy the REIT's properties.

Since becoming a dedicated REIT analyst, I have built a REIT portfolio that consists of a majority of SWAN-described REITs. Although I have occasionally speculated in higher risk REITs, I have made it a policy to maintain adequate diversification with no more than 1% exposure in a speculative company. As illustrated below, the Durable Income Portfolio has returned an average of 21.74% since it commenced (August 2013):

By carefully selecting the best REITs, based on our qualitative screening processes, and the cheapest REITs that are trading at wide margins of safety, we have consistently outperformed benchmarks because of the fact that we can allocate capital to a diverse spectrum of REITs, with unique characteristics. Here is a snapshot of the sector diversification for the Durable Income Portfolio:

REITs have come a long way since President Eisenhower signed legislation, and the universe of property sectors has extended beyond the traditional retail, office and industrial categories. These days, investors can own shares in REITs that invest in prisons, cell towers, data centers, self storage, manufactured housing, campus housing, pipelines, timber, hotels, and more.

I hope all readers enjoy this article that will pay tribute to all U.S Presidents (including Eisenhower). I’m headed to Ithaca, NY, to lecture at Cornell University this week and I am honored for the opportunity to assist all readers and second-level thinkers. Happy Presidents' Day!

5 Great American REITs For Presidents' Day

Crown Castle (CCI) is a cell tower REIT that owns an “infrastructure portfolio consists of more than 40,000 cell towers, approximately 70,000 on-air or under-contract small cell nodes, and more than 75,000 route miles of fiber.” With such a vast U.S. (only) footprint, CCI has a presence in most every major market that provides the nation’s wireless carriers with the prime real estate they need to run their networks.

As Hoya Capital Real Estate explains, “cell tower REITs were the focus after the U.S. District Court approved the $26B merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, opining that the deal is unlikely to weaken competition in the U.S. wireless market.” Last week CCI and its peers, American Tower (AMT) and SBA Communications (SBAC) were each higher by more than 7% on the news that the Sprint (NYSE:S) /T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger was approved.

We have been bullish with regard to CCI for quite some time, back in October 2015 we established a Buy, and we have remained upbeat on the shares since that time (CCI has returned an average of 21.3% annually since that time). Last year CCI returned 35.1% and over 17% so far in 2020.

Although the company is expected to grow (FFO per share) by 6% to 7% in 2020, we are maintaining a Hold, simply due to valuation. Shares are trading at $165.97, around 30% above our Fair Value target and over 26% higher than the company’s normal P/FFO range. The dividend yield is 2.9% and well-covered (77%) by funds from operations (or FFO). We recommend overweighting cell tower shares, as we now own around 5% of CCI in our Durable Income Portfolio.

Source: FAST Graphs

Realty Income (O) is a net lease REIT that owns a portfolio of 5,900 “free-standing” properties that “generate rental revenue from long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.” We consider O one of the safest REITs to own based upon the company’s strong balance sheet and highly diversified rental stream.

Over the years, as long as O has been publicly traded (since October 1994), the company has increased its dividend each and every year. As of November 2019, O has increased its dividend 103 times and has paid out over $6.5 billion (since going public). More recently, the company was added to the prestigious S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index (to qualify the company must be a member of the S&P 500 and have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years). O is one of 64 constituents and is one of the only three REITs included in the index.

We have been invested in O for quite some time and we have maintained healthy exposure in our Durable Income Portfolio. In 2019, shares returned 21.1% and so far in 2020 O has returned 9.3%, propelling the company’s overall cost of capital advantage. In 2020, analysts forecast FFO per share growth of 7%.

We consider O one of the few “must have” REITs that we recommend, but we are always cognizant of valuation, this we are recommending waiting on a price pullback. Shares now trade 19% above our Fair Value target and 21% higher than O’s normal P/FFO range. The dividend yield is 3.5%, signaling to use that shares are “priced for perfection” (to us that means a Hold).

Source: FAST Graphs

Easterly Government (DEA) went public in February 2015 and we quickly initiated a Buy recommendation in July 2015, and since that time shares have an average of 14.5% annually. This specialty REIT focuses on the acquisition, development and management of class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. government agencies through the General Services Administration.

As of the latest quarter DEA owned 71 properties that consist of 6.6 million square feet. The portfolio is 99.4% leased with an average remaining lease term of 7.9 years. We have been impressed with DEA’s ability to grow, utilizing its strong sourcing capabilities.

DEA was one of our top picks in 2019, shares returned over 58%, and we were able to generate strong returns for our small cap REIT portfolio. And because of the price appreciation, we opted to downgrade to a Hold, recognizing that the company was fairly valued. DEA now trades at a 16% premium to our Fair Value and 21% higher than the average P/FFO multiple.

This means that we recommend investors wait on a pullback before buying new shares. The quality of the company’s revenue stream is strong (~98% backed by the “full faith and credit of the U.S. Government” and the dividend is safe (payout ratio 85% based on FFO).

Source: FAST Graphs

CyrusOne (CONE) is a data center REIT that owns mission-critical facilities in the U.S. and Europe. The company’s goal is “to be the preferred global data center provider to the global Fortune 1000.” Current CONE customers include 200 of the Fortune 1000 companies and nearly half of the Fortune 20 or private or foreign enterprises of equivalent size.

Last week we included CONE as our weekly “treasure hunt” pick and just hours after the article was published a rumor surfaced (once again) that CONE was reportedly retained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) after receiving M&A interest in a deal that could involve Blackstone (NYSE:BX), KKR (NYSE:KKR) or Stonepeak. On the M&A news, CONE shares immediately ramped up by around 7%.

Although CONE’s dividend yield is just around 3.0%, we have always been attracted to the company based on its strong growth potential. Over the years, CONE has been able to generate impressive growth, largely driven by its enhanced development capabilities. The company has around $1 billion in construction in progress with considerable land positions to support future growth.

We understand how BX could be interested in CONE, based solely on the significant development pipeline that could easily triple the size of the business. Even shares have ramped up on M&A speculation, we maintain a Buy, as shares now trade at 1% above our Fair Value Target and 7% higher than the normalized P/FFO multiple. Analysts forecast FFO per share of 11% in 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

Simon Property Group (SPG) is our final “Presidents' Day” pick and we had to conclude the “listicle” with a Strong Buy. More recently, SPG said it was buying Taubman Centers (TCO) in $3.6 billion transaction in which SPG is paying cash for all of TCO's common stock at $52.50 per share (TCO ownership will keep 20% in the limited partnership).

Of course, SPG could not pounce on a REIT like TCO unless it had a fortress balance sheet, that consists of $7.1 billion of liquidity. The transaction is expected to be at least 3% accretive to SPG's funds from operations (FFO) per share on an annualized basis, and we believe there is significant value waiting to be unlocked via future development opportunities.

Recognizing that the primary reason SPG is a Strong Buy is because of sentiment related to retail store closures. However, SPG is one of the few mall REITs that doesn’t have to worry about a dividend cut, and is able to continue to grow its dividend, regardless of the media headlines.

We admire SPG’s scale and cost of capital advantages, that have been key “moat wideners” for the company and that should allow the company to continue to consolidate high-end malls in the years to come. Once Macerich (MAC) cuts its dividend, we believe SPG will be in a perfect position to flex its muscle again to acquire MAC.

SPG shares now trade at a 30% discount to our Fair Value target and a 54% discount to the normal P/FFO range. The dividend yield is 6.0% and analysts forecast FFO per share to grow by 3% in 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

