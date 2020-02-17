Sandstorm Gold Expecting Another Solid Year

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) released its Q4 2019 and FY 2019 financial results. The results were good and the market reaction sent Sandstorm's share price slightly higher. The technical picture indicates that the upwards movement should continue in the near future.

In Q4 2019, Sandstorm Gold sold 16,113 toz of gold equivalent, which is 6.8% less than in Q3, but 13.6% more than in Q4 2018. Sandstorm Gold's overall volume of sales increased to 63,289 toz of gold equivalent in 2019. Compared to 57,646 toz of gold equivalent in 2018, it increased by approximately 10%. The growth is attributable especially to the 20% Cerro Moro silver stream and to the 3-5% Aurizona NSR royalty.

Source: Sandstorm Gold and Seeking Alpha

Along with the gold equivalent sales, also the total revenues declined slightly. From $25.8 million in Q3 to $24 million in Q4. However, the sales were 27% higher than in Q4 2018. On the other hand, the operating cash flow climbed up to the $15.7 million level, or by 9.8% quarter-over-quarter. Sandstorm Gold's net income declined from $6.2 million in Q3 to $5.3 million in Q4. The net income was negatively affected by a $2.4 million Diavik mine-related impairment charge. Sandstorm decided to record the impairment charge due to the continuing decline in diamond prices. The Q4 EPS equaled $0.03. The total 2019 operating cash flow equaled $56 million and the total net income equaled $16.4 million. In both cases, a notable improvement was recorded in comparison to 2018.

Source: Sandstorm Gold and Seeking Alpha

Sandstorm's cash position has worsened slightly in Q4, to $17.8 million. However, the total debt decreased by $3 million, to $45 million, and also the net debt decreased slightly, to $27.2 million. Sandstorm Gold is able to keep its indebtedness under control, although it keeps on acquiring new royalties and keeps on reducing its share count. In 2019, 8.7 million shares worth $46.5 million were repurchased and canceled.

Source: Sandstorm Gold and Seeking Alpha

According to the guidance, in 2020, Sandstorm Gold's attributable gold equivalent production should be 60,000-70,000 toz. By 2024, it should grow further, to approximately 125,000 toz, as new mines from Sandstorm Gold's royalty portfolio will get into production. In 2020, the growth should be driven mainly by Relief Canyon and Fruta del Norte.

Americas Gold's (USAS) Relief Canyon construction is almost completed and the mine should reach commercial production in Q2. Sandstorm is entitled to receive 32,022 ounces of gold over a 5.5-year period, after which, it will purchase 4% of the gold or silver produced at the Relief Canyon for ongoing payments equal to 30%–65% of the spot price. Moreover, Sandstorm owns a 1.4-2.8% NSR royalty on the area around the mine.

During Q2, also Lundin Mining's (OTCPK:FTMNF) newly built Fruta del Norte mine should reach commercial production. Sandstorm Gold owns a 0.9% NSR royalty that should be able to generate approximately 2,700 toz gold per year on average.

Sandstorm Gold has also announced that its shares will be uplisted from NYSE American to NYSE. Their trading on NYSE should commence on February 21. The uplisting should help to improve the visibility of Sandstorm Gold and to attract some new institutional investors.

As can be seen in the chart above, Sandstorm Gold was trading in a range between $6.6 and $7 over the last six weeks. Although the release of the Q4 financial results and the positive 2020 guidance helped to push the share price above the higher limit of the interval, and also above the 10-day and the 50-day moving average, the chart still looks like a head & shoulders pattern could be forming. This is why the next couple of days will be important, as they will show whether the share price will continue higher, to the resistance in the $7.5-7.55 area, or whether it will go back down. However, to complete the head & shoulders pattern, the strong trend line that currently stands around $6.55, and subsequently also the strong support at $6.5, must be broken. This is improbable unless the gold price starts tanking.

What I like about Sandstorm Gold's Q4:

The operating cash flow reached a new high.

Relief Canyon and Fruta del Norte are approaching commercial production rapidly.

Sandstorm's growth prospects were reiterated.

What I don't like about Sandstorm Gold's Q4:

The diamond market weakness continues, negatively affecting Sandstorm's interests in the Diavik diamond mine and in Stornoway Diamond Corporation (OTCPK:SWYDF).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.