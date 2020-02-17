JOYY: A Business Immune From The Virus

In fear of stating the obvious, no one knows what ultimately will be the outcome of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China. What is certain, however, is that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will not be a beneficiary of the Chinese population staying indoors for the foreseeable future - despite headlines that Netflix could see a boost in subscribers. Despite the rally in the stock, and much to the bemusement of financial commentators, Netflix doesn’t operate in China so the likelihood of the company experiencing a short-term tailwind would appear remote.

After we had a good laugh at the above, we got to thinking: what companies would potentially benefit from hundreds of millions of people being shacked up in their apartments? That’s when we found JOYY (YY).

The business

Although a short-term-oriented thesis led us to begin researching the company, what we found led us to like the company on a long-term basis. JOYY is listed on the Nasdaq and is headquartered in China. The company reports in RMB and the most recent financial reports assume an RMB/USD conversion rate of RMB6.8755 to US$1.00. JOYY operates several live-streaming platforms which, in aggregate, have over 430 million Monthly Active Users (MAU). The company operates several social media platforms spanning from Global Live Streaming (YY), to Short-Form Video content (LIKEE), and an Instant-Messaging Platform (IMO).

The business, as seen below, operates on a global scale. The company dominates as they are number 1 in the Global Live Streaming and Instant-Messaging markets, while maintaining a number 2 position in Short-Form Video content. Despite the company being a global operation, over 80% of profits come from mainland China.

(Source: Company)

To get an idea of the potential opportunity this company has, consider that despite over 80% of revenue coming from Chinese users, Overseas (Rest of World) users now make up almost 80% of users.

The company’s three operating segments are: YY Live, Bigo Live, & Huya (NYSE:HUYA). YY Live is a live video streaming service. Although the two aren’t perfectly comparable, it’s helpful to think of YY Live as the Chinese version of YouTube. The economics of the platform are such that viewers pay video creators and YY takes a cut. YY is growing revenue decently (+10% YoY) but is best thought of as the company’s cash generating segment.

Joyy spun off Huya and kept a 36% stake in the business. Huya is the company’s gaming service and is growing rapidly (~77% YoY) and is decently profitable (5% operating margins).

Bigo is a recently acquired company that operates LIKEE and IMO. This business was acquired as it has a worldwide reach and expands JOYY's operations into communications markets (video chatting, messaging, etc.). However, as shown below, this segment is currently loss-making on an operating basis as the platform requires investment in R&D. In fact, this segment requires so much R&D spend that net margins for the consolidated entity have fallen from the mid-30%s to ~20% where they are today.

(Source: Company)

A business that can weather the storm

We believe operating margins will converge to historical average as Bigo matures and scales and management integrates the businesses. While this thesis does require management to perform, we would note that they have already brought two platforms to scale before with YY and Huya. Additionally, we believe the company is a great place for investors to position themselves as headline risks abound:

The company isn’t sensitive to the business cycle.

JOYY doesn’t import or export, thus is immune from any trade war.

The business model shouldn’t be affected by any economic slowdown if the virus outbreak in China proves to be prolonged.

Net cash makes up 30% of market cap.

The company has two entrenched market leaders growing sustainably and producing ample cash.

In addition to the above, we believe JOYY is also quite cheap. As a result of the recent acquisition and the consequent increase in operating expenses, we believe it best to value the business on a multiple of revenue. Assuming a 20% increase in revenue for 2020, and after backing out the minority interest Huya, we estimate JOYY should do ~US$3 billion in revenue. Capital-light technology companies with massive network effects growing 20-30% YoY usually are traded for 3-5x sales, at minimum. Taking consolidated sales, a 3x multiple, and backing out net cash gives us a share price of US$142, for an upside of ~120%.

We believe the above is a conservative valuation for several reasons. However, in our view, conglomerates usually trade at a discount - even when they’re US companies! We are under no illusions that the market overhang on this (essentially) conglomerate Chinese company will simply go away overnight. Despite that, we believe the business will perform strongly moving forward. When we add in the fact that management is putting the cash on the balance sheet to good use by buying back shares at these levels and a reason for optimism seems further valid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.