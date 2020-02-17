Liquidity Services: A Cheap Stock, But The Business Has Yet To Turn

As the rest of the business continues to fire on all cylinders, consolidated results should improve and the market should take note.

Overview

Liquidity Services (LQDT) operates in the Reverse Supply Chain market. The business operates an online platform for surplus assets, which can be thought of as directly opposite to the traditional supply chain. In LQDT's world businesses are now trying to get rid of unwanted products as opposed to making a product. The general layout is as follows:

(Source: Presentation)

Traditionally this is an extremely fragmented and inefficient industry. The industry is efficient for several reasons: generally it has had no pricing transparency as buyers don't have visibility to the going-rate, buyers of the scrap (re-sellers, discount retailers, etc.) do not have a smooth flow of goods, and traditional retailers have not a stream-lined process of getting rid of unwanted products.

The company has been in the process of transforming their business model from a capital-intensive endeavor (the company would take inventory of items sold on the platform & then sell it) to a hands-off approach of simply offering a platform for buyers and sellers to meet. While the stock is far from a sure thing given the current burnt rate of operations, we believe the strong balance sheet and the success achieved thus far make the company an attractive speculation.

The business

Liquidity Services operates several websites (each with a different end-market) that provide an e-commerce solution to the reverse supply chain market. LQDT operates a network of auction-style e-commerce marketplaces that provides a place where businesses who need to scrap unneeded product find interested buyers. The company provides value in a myriad of ways, but the platform is best thought of as a global taxonomy of scrap (surplus) assets for sale. Across the business segments, LQDT offers over 500 different products from a litany of various businesses that buyers and sellers can find. (Source: Presentation)

Liquidity Services has 13,000 sellers on the platform and during 2019 the number of registered buyers grew from 3,357,000 to 3,580,000 (6.6% YoY). The business model has three main sources of revenue: Consignment fee (29% of revenue) where LQDT simply takes a slice of a transaction for providing the platform; Purchase Transaction (65%) where the company buys inventory from a seller and subsequently sells the product once a buyer is found; Services where the company provides sales process support, dispute resolution as needed, etc.

While the business model as a whole hasn’t changed (provide a platform for buyers and sellers of scrap), the company has meaningfully changed their strategy.

Management has transitioned their focus to create a business that is less capital intensive as they have moved away from a hands-on approach to one of a more platform operator. Liquidity Services' focus used to be on buying scrapped assets from their vendors, taking possession of them in a distribution center, and subsequently selling them to a buyer. Management changed strategy in 2018 to focus on simply providing a marketplace for buyers and sellers, and letting the sellers implement a self-directed process. Although the majority of sales still take place under the Purchase Transaction model, management launched several initiatives in 2019 that are aimed at increasing the amount of Consignment Fee orders transpire on the platform.

In 2019, the company launched a new marketplace that aggregates commercial assets making the selling process easier for the customers. One highlight from this is that Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) from self-service sellers is now over 50% of total GMV as of Q4 2019. This has been a tedious process, but the new platform is currently in beta testing and should be rolled out fully throughout 2020. Moving forward, this should cause the business to move away from the capital-intensive business model of old into an asset-light model where repeat customers are the main source of revenue.

Several years ago, the company lost an extremely lucrative contract with the DoD, which is still winding down as of the most recent quarter. While that business is causing consolidated results to be abysmal, we believe the market hasn’t recognized the vast improvements of the remaining verticals. (Source: Presentation)

As shown above, after we back out the drag on results from the winding down DoD contract, the rest of the business has been firing on all cylinders. Additionally, in 2018, the company acquired Machinio Corp. We believe this was an acquisition of a highly attractive business model that should grow to contribute a meaningful amount of sales.

Machinio is an e-commerce platform designed to buy and sell machinery and equipment. The platform is very similar to that of LQDT’s other segments but further diversifies the customer base and the scope of offerings. Machinio employs a 1-year term, paid upfront subscription model platform that has 85%+ recurring customers and currently stands at ~3,000 subscribers. Additionally, this is a business that grew revenue ~100% last year to $1.8 million.

Concluding Thoughts

Liquidity Service’s cash makes up 25% of market cap and has no debt. Although we hesitate to give the company too much credit for cash on the balance given the current run-rate of negative cash flow, the balance sheet importantly gives management time to turn the business around. Further, with an EV/Sales ratio at .5, it seems that any uptick in operating income the company posts would require the stock to rerate significantly. This is a business that historically traded at > 3x revenue. We’re not suggesting the business in its current form is deserving of a multiple anywhere near that range. However, with the strong balance sheet in place, it appears to us that paying .5x revenue is an attractive call option on the company’s future. As all of the verticals are performing and the DoD contract eventually goes to zero, it’s conceivable consolidated results are set to improve in the coming years.

Additionally, given the extremely fragmented nature of the industry in addition to its sheer size (company estimates around $150 billion - a figure which, even taken with a cubic meter of salt given the niche aspect of the company's model, means the company could grow conceivably forever) suggests to us that revenue and GMV should continue in the 20%-profile range the company has been experiencing since 2017.

Modeling out 20% revenue growth and a 5% EBITDA margin (admittedly a shot in the dark, but a conservative figure that the company historically achieved) gets us to $27 million in EBITDA in 5 years. Given the asset-light nature of the business, we don't believe a 12x multiple is overly assuming. That gets us to a $330 mm market cap, adding in net cash and ST investments gets us a $400 mm EV. Against a share count of 33 mm, that would be a $12 stock in 5 years, almost a 20% CAGR.

LQDT is very much a wait and show me stock as management has to turn around operations. The balance sheet enables management to invest in the business for the long term, and we believe that is what they have been doing. Time will tell, but we believe H2 2020 should give investors visibility into how management's initiatives have been performing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LQDT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.