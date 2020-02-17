Korea IT H/W: Relative Advantage To Korean Smartphone Players

Coronavirus negative for Apple and Huawei due to dependence on China

The increasing number of deaths and confirmed cases attributed to the coronavirus will likely depress Chinese IT product demand in 1Q20, which heightens uncertainty in the supply chain. Several plants in China have resumed operation since Feb 10 but it will still take some time before the plants get back to normal as fewer people have returned from the Lunar New Year holiday, new systems are required for the plants to restart (temperature check kits, masks, etc.), and only workers who have been in the area for at least two weeks (as of Feb 10) will be put to work. With the additional problem with logistics, we expect China's smartphone demand in 1Q20 to fall far below our estimate of 90mn units.

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) stopped producing smartphones in China by shutting down its Huizhou plant in 2019. Although Samsung Display still runs LCD and VD plants in Suzhou and Tianjin, their impact on the company’s consolidated earnings is minimal. While China is the world's top consumer market, it is also the biggest production base for Apple (AAPL) and Huawei, Samsung’s key rivals. Apple mostly produces iPhones, iPads and MacBooks at the Chinese plants of Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF), Pegatron (OTC:PGTRF) and Wistron (OTC:WICOF).

Foxconn Zhengzhou (90%) and Taiyuan (10%) are responsible for 70% of total iPhone production while Pegatron’s Shanghai plant is responsible for 28% of production and Wistron’s Kunshan plant 2%. As for Huawei, more than 70% of production is done in Shenzhen, 15% in Foxconn Langfang, and a smaller portion in the Flextronics (FLEX) plant in Singapore. In terms of production and logistics, uncertainties are high for Apple and Chinese companies, but some shock in the short term is inevitable for Korean players as they supply semiconductors and OLEDs.

Galaxy S20, Z Flip to enjoy relative advantage; maintain Overweight

Samsung unveiled its new smartphones, the Galaxy S20 and the Z Flip, on Feb 11. We find it positive that Samsung's premium smartphones are mostly produced in Vietnam and that it can procure the necessary parts from outside China. Besides, Samsung's smartphone market share in China is negligible, which means the uncertainty over the smartphone business is the smallest vs. peers. Meanwhile, in the case of the iPhone SE2 which has been produced at the Pegatron plant since late January, most of the parts are supplied by Japanese and Taiwanese names. The spot price of PCDDR4 dipped slightly due to the coronavirus scare, but is still more than 20% higher than the contract price, indicating it is not a great cause for concern. In particular, if set makers move to build inventory as a precautionary measure, it would be hard for memory spot prices to fall.

We maintain a positive view on the Korean memory semiconductor sector which is poised to benefit from increased demand for both infrastructure (e.g., data centers) and consumer products (e.g., 5G smartphones). For Samsung, we see the temporary pullback caused by the coronavirus fears as an opportunity to buy low, despite the hazy 1Q20 earnings outlook. It should not be forgotten that the Galaxy Note7 explosion debacle in 2H16 was in retrospect an opportunity to ride the first round of the memory chip upcycle at a very good price.

