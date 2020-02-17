Intuitive Surgical: High Growth Potential In Surgery, And Beyond

Thus, I like the stock, despite its very high valuation metrics as a long-term hold. Risks, however, are significant.

I think the best is yet to come, and that, at a $5 B projected revenue run rate for 2020, the growth potential of ISRG is just beginning to really ramp.

Introduction - a long-term bullish thesis

This article discusses the business of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), its potential new growth areas, and its valuation. ISRG is a smallish company, yet a member of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), with 2019 revenues of $4.5 B.

It is above my capabilities even to estimate a present value for ISRG, and as always, my goal is not to persuade anyone to make any investment decision.

Rather, my goal here as a noninvasive cardiologist (retired) is to introduce what may be a new company and set of technologies to you, along with some rank speculations on where ISRG and its future competitors make take their core technologies.

ISRG's basic strengths

ISRG is based in the heart of Silicon Valley, in Sunnyvale, north of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in Cupertino and west of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in Mountain View. I view it as primarily a technology and electro-mechanical engineering company with expertise in vision systems, directed at the field of surgery. Increasingly, I believe that ISRG intends to be an AI-infused and, very possibly, an AI-driven company with expertise in robotics for surgical and other uses. I speculate that ISRG may over time be a high-tech medical company, not confined to the special case of surgery. Longer term, I see opportunities beyond medicine for ISRG; see the latter sections below.

ISRG's other strengths include its global hospital and surgeon contacts, distribution system, and broad knowledge of real-world opportunities for its current and next-gen technologies.

ISRG has the goal of making surgery safer. Let's look a little deeper by way of further introduction to the company.

What ISRG does

ISRG sells and leases robotic systems averaging about $1.5 MM for use in operating rooms. The system involves a multi-armed robot which uses instruments and accessories made by ISRG. The company describes its technology in its Q3 10-Q (p. 25)

Da Vinci Surgical Systems enable surgeons to extend the benefits of minimally invasive surgery ("MIS") to many patients who would otherwise undergo a more invasive surgery by using computational, robotic, and imaging technologies to overcome many of the limitations of traditional open surgery or conventional MIS. Surgeons using a da Vinci Surgical System operate while seated comfortably at a console viewing a 3D, high-definition image of the surgical field. This immersive console connects surgeons to the surgical field and their instruments. While seated at the console, the surgeon manipulates instrument controls in a natural manner, similar to open surgical technique. Our technology is designed to provide surgeons with a range of articulation of the surgical instruments used in the surgical field analogous to the motions of a human wrist, while filtering out the tremor inherent in a surgeon's hand.

ISRG says that da Vinci provides more predictable results. In other words, surgeons differ in surgical expertise. I would add that even the best surgeons have bad days due to illness or overwork. A surgeon who is adept at age 45 may by age 60 have arthritis of the fingers and carpal tunnel syndrome and not be so adept, but continue working. The topic is a delicate one for ISRG to discuss, because its business involves training surgeons to use its systems; nonetheless, it gets the word out.

ISRG is asserting the need for better surgeries; its CEO reported at January's JPMorgan conference:

... surgical outcomes are such that complication rates are around 1 in 5 or 1 in 3.

ISRG also argues at this time is that all-in costs are lower, and quality of care higher, using ISRG's systems even though direct costs of an operation are initially higher (the surgeon gets paid along with the costs of the robot and supplies).

Some comments on ISRG's point of view

I believe that a machine can make smaller and more precise cuts and close wounds better both inside and on the surface of the body; a human hand and fingers are large, whereas most parts of the body are small. Thus, I like ISRG's space and its core arguments. I like ISRG as a stock mostly because of where I think ISRG can take its technologies over the years, though, not just as a surgical robotics stock.

In ISRG's Q4 conference call, the CEO advised that despite competitive and perhaps other challenges:

I believe the next few years for the company will be dynamic.

Very likely that's true from a technical perspective. I'm reserving judgment on sales and earnings, however, but ISRG tends to beat Street expectations.

How ISRG makes its money and what it is expected to earn

ISRG either sells or (increasingly) leases its "da Vinci" surgical robotic systems and its ION system. It also has a razor/razor blade growing earnings stream from use of instruments and accessories ("I&A" when reading transcripts). As the installed base has risen, a progressively higher portion of revenues have come from these "renewables," currently around 71% of total revenues.

ISRG has very limited competition.

A key takeaway from the lack of competition to date is that what ISRG has accomplished is very difficult to copy, probably both on a general know-how basis and because of ISRG's patent portfolio. An example of how long it is taking the competition to really compete can be seen by reading, inter alia, articles from late 2015 as well as very recently last month. At the same time, the Street naturally worries about coming competition. This concern is probably the reason ISRG has spent almost the past two years churning in the $500-600 range, though with its accustomed upward bias; sales and EPS growth have been strong.

Some of the Q4 results were released after hours on Jan. 9 in advance of the JPMorgan conference, sending the stock to $600; the Street then sold the news after earnings and the conference call, cutting operating margins for 2020 and 2021 based on comments from ISRG on the call.

As of Feb. 16, consensus estimates (per ETrade) are for non-GAAP EPS of $13.46 and $15.48 for 2020 and 2021 on revenues of $5.0 B and $5.7 B. At $603.36 as of Feb. 14, ISRG is trading around 45X current-year non-GAAP EPS, quite a premium to the SPY.

The rest of the article explains why I am bullish on a long-term basis, though neutral shorter term.

I will begin with a few thoughts on competition, then discuss some ways I think of ISRG's potential over the upcoming decades (not just years).

Competition probably is coming and, probably, will slow ISRG's growth rate for a while

The Street expects ISRG to share the surgical robotics market with other large players such as J&J (NYSE:JNJ), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), and Stryker (NYSE:SYK). Numerous smaller companies want to enter the market, as well.

In general, the large companies are buying their way into the market rather than bringing novel, internally-developed technologies. While they have the potential to cut prices to enter the market, my sense is they want to make money, enhance their digital game overall, and play the long game.

I think the Street may have fully discounted the incoming competition.

After all, these very large, savvy medical device companies paying big bucks to join ISRG in robotic and data-driven surgery may be a positive portent for ISRG. It may imply that smart money has decided that the field is going to get much larger.

I think that surgical robotics is almost greenfield, something like semiconductors in 1970 or 1980. Only a minuscule percentage of global surgeries are performed robotically, though precise numbers are lacking. While the percentage is higher in the US, I believe it is below 5%. Over time, I see this number going much higher and broadening in several ways.

This consideration supports ISRG as an alpha-rich stock over time.

Next, I will briefly analyze some potential ways that ISRG and its competitors may take this sort of technology. No guarantees, of course, exist regarding what will actually happen and what the timing and market potential are.

The automated O.R.

A variant would be not to have the surgeon isolated from the patient, but basically doing the job with one or more machines, which we may call robots. Some of the support staff may then be able to be eliminated, which could both bring down costs and prevent errors. One simple example was provided by the CEO at January's JPMorgan conference. He mentioned that, with regard to ISRG's SynchroSeal, an operation can be more efficient and safer using ISRG's solution:

Somebody might do 20 or 30 of these little sealing steps in a case. So you go, it's only a few seconds. It's a few seconds applied tens of times in a single case.

Once operating rooms and surgeons get increasingly used to machines doing certain things better than surgeons, the robots could work with the doctor, either as sterile surgical assistants or as general assistants handling various instruments, gauze pads, etc. via voice-activation technology.

A lot of the rationale for this concept is that, as a semiconductor-based machine, the cost of robots should trend down in real terms.

Moving on, who needs surgeons sitting at a desk in the OR?

Doctor-less surgery (or, less of doctors) in the future?

One end-game for a growing number of procedures could be to remove the doctor from the O.R. and have the robot do it all, monitored remotely (rather than controlled remotely by a human).

This would take ISRG from showing that using a robot and ISRG's I&As, with a surgeon present directing the procedure, is superior to no robot at all. Superiority would normally include both cost and quality considerations.

Thus, in the conference call, ISRG talked about certain (but only some) cholecystectomies that a robot controlled by the seated surgeon can do better than the surgeon working directly on and inside of the patient.

However, dump the surgeon - and when the technology is young have one monitoring a multiplicity of procedures - and the economics get progressively better for ISRG, potentially for all routine such surgeries - and far beyond gall bladder removals.

The same might be true for needing versus not needing an anesthesiologist. After all, it's pretty much algorithmic work.

This consideration is part of the prism through which I think of the somewhat mysterious IRIS. The Q3 10-Q describes it as follows (p. 32, emphasis added):

IRIS. In February 2019, we obtained U.S. FDA clearance for our IRIS augmented reality product. IRIS is a service that delivers a 3D image of the patient anatomy (initially targeting kidneys) to aid surgeons in both the pre- and intra-operative settings. We are now in the early stages of an IRIS pilot study in the field at a small group of U.S. hospitals to gain initial product experience and insights.

ISRG is implicitly suggesting that a machine can see, or interpret, things better than a surgeon (who can wear magnifying lenses).

Is this part of a slippery slope in which, if a machine "knows" what needs to be excised, the surgeon is simply an impediment to deciding what the machine should actually do? Why not have the machine delineate the cancer, or lesion, using augmented reality, and promptly do the cutting, suturing and sealing? Isn't the surgeon just a bottleneck at that point?

I wonder if surgeons may be in the slow process of being shunted out of the O.R. entirely, perhaps sitting at a control room monitoring multiple surgeries at the same time, ready to jump in if necessary.

Eventually, down the road, I could envision a machine fixing an inguinal hernia so quickly and perfectly that minimal anesthesia would be needed. If that could be done, onward to more invasive procedures. Warp speed surgery ahead?

Nothing will happen soon in this topic, but I'm on a multi-year alert here.

Moving on, ISRG's skills may extend beyond the O.R.

Potential in other healthcare procedures?

The usual trend in high tech is for use cases to multiply as costs drop and quality improves.

Applying that principle to ISRG, think of dentistry. A machine ought to be able to fill a cavity perfectly at very high speed. What about a cleaning? That would appear easy to automate. Machine vision and properly-shaped cleaning devices ought to move more quickly and precisely inside the mouth than human hands guided by human eyes.

Other medical procedures might be susceptible to robotic/mechanical diagnosis (AI-infused) and treatment. Some that occur to me include:

dermatologic diagnosis and treatment

upper and lower endoscopy, with or without biopsy

cardiac and other vascular catheterization

coronary and other angioplasty

ophthalmologic diagnosis and treatment

cosmetic medical procedures

ISRG, as it gets deeper into visualization of the body and looks for new worlds to conquer, may look into these sorts of business lines.

I will take this topic one step further before leaving medicine entirely.

Opportunity in diagnosis

Think again of how ISRG describes IRIS, in a part of the quote I did not highlight: aiding surgeons pre-operatively.

I think IRIS will assist the surgeon in mapping out the details of the operation.

But there is another thought that occurs to me. IRIS, or IRIS 2.0 (etc.) may also be a diagnostic tool. Is the diagnosis correct? Is surgery even indicated?

Surgery is a small market relative to diagnosis.

If you were running a Silicon Valley high-tech firm, as ISRG is, wouldn't you explore the biggest adjacent markets to your established one? An obvious one is to assist surgeons, radiologists, and other doctors with diagnosis.

I'm on alert over time for ISRG to show its hand one way or the other on this theme.

Finally, forget medicine. Companies evolve and move beyond to adjacent fields, often leading major expansions, such as GE (NYSE:GE) many decades ago. More recently, think how Apple moved from a Mac company to an iPod/iTunes company to today's lead products.

Perhaps, down the road, ISRG will do something similar.

Will Intuitive expand beyond medicine?

ISRG specializes in presenting a person (a surgeon in today's use case of its technologies) with a 3D image of something (part of a body), monitoring a person's hand movements, and transmitting those movements to direct a machine to take precise actions.

Given low latencies even with 4G telecommunications, in the world of 5G, then 6G, etc., remote control of machines performing a variety of endeavors will be able to be performed. This could be from thousands of miles distant under circumstances such as a mining operation in a desert, where slightly longer latencies would not be a problem. Eventually, the control could be by machines, i.e. machines telling machines/robots what to do. And ISRG's skills could be part of the ecosystem to make this type of transformation of the global economy a reality.

Herewith is an exemplary list of various parts of the economy of the 21st century where ISRG's basic tech strengths may lead it to participate in some way:

Construction and mining; control of semi-autonomous vehicles

Because fully autonomous vehicles are tough to design in complex environments and often operate in hazardous/inhospitable areas, one solution would be to have the operator remotely control the vehicle while watching a 3D real-time view of the construction site.

Think of underground mines:

Sending gold miners deep underground into very hot environments in South Africa, or copper miners deep underground into very cold environments in Mongolia, increases costs and risks substantially. Until and unless mining robots can make all their decisions on their own, perhaps an optimal solution would be for the "miner" to be sitting in comfort assessing the environment of the robot - likely AI-aided - and using ISRG's technologies to control the actual mining process.

Window washing, especially for multi-story buildings

A multi-armed robot ought to be able to wash a window much faster than a person. Presumably, a fully autonomous window-washing machine could be developed after experience with remote control of them by people. Either way, ISRG may be able to participate.

The robotic revolution

From surgical robots, then to O.R. assistants with a certain mobility, onward to general industrial or household robots? As experts in 3D-machine vision and complex electro-mechanical systems, ISRG may jump into this field, either directly or through a partnership.

Risks

Please see ISRG's disclosures in its 10-K or other documents regarding risk factors involved in owning its shares. Risks include patent suits and product liability suits.

Risks I would highlight among the many include P/E shrinkage, general uptake trends of robotic surgery ex-US, and price-cutting by competitors.

Concluding thoughts - how to model ISRG's present value?

This is a tough one. My intuition suggests that this is a $5 B sales company this year headed for $50 B sales down the road, with unending growth prospects at least until 2050 and probably beyond. But trying to put growth rates at various time points into a mathematical formula that provides a present value estimate is not something I can do. Another problem with valuing ISRG relates to the discount rate. Different investors will disagree on just how risky this company is. So, I will just comment on why I recently went long ISRG. I basically see ISRG as having no peers, which means it is as unique as any company I know. Thus, I look with a certain amount of skepticism at (and partially recovered). In any case, if margins need to shrink for a while, so be it. What matters is what I discussed above:

Just building out its market share within its current markets, namely surgical robotics, offers ISRG many years to grow rapidly, building a high-profit sustainable business if successful. But - with the greatest respect for my former colleagues in the procedural fields - ultimately, we can't beat the 'bots. I expect that the trend is the techies' friend here, that medical procedures and diagnosis represent just one more field to be dominated by the digital world, and in ISRG's case, it has the specialized advantage of physical robotics expertise in mission-critical procedures.

Significant trading and business risks exist for ISRG. I am not minimizing them and do not wish any reader to do so.

My guess is that many years of substantial compounded growth in its current fields lie ahead. Then, I expect a growing array of opportunities in adjacent fields will tend to make ISRG a superior stock over time. As ISRG is far from tiny now, I would expect a smaller differential between it and the SPY going forward than in the past decade, but my further guess is that ISRG will generate enough alpha for patient investors to be worth the likely volatility.

No matter whether one becomes an investor in ISRG (or shorts the stock), I believe this is a fascinating company to keep track of.

