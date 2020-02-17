Ocean Yield: FY19 Without Surprises, More Buys

The new yield starting in 1Q20 will, with 99% certainity, given no new FPSO employment, come in at 0.15 USD/share and quarter, giving the company a 11%+ yield.

The company continues to add ships to its lineup, each with long-term charters with reputable companies, which improves cash flow and EBITDA.

Ocean Yield reported FY19. The results were overall unspectacular and as we expected. One factor to take into consideration is the increasing and growing debt.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as OYIEF. The Ocean Yield listing in Oslo, OSL:OCY, offers stronger liquidity).

It's been some time since I published on Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF). There really hasn't been much to report - beyond a small deterioration in the stock price due to uncertainty, new debt, and some dilution.

Last article, I guided for the dividend cut that's now coming. While it hasn't been officially confirmed at this time, it's all but guaranteed in the company's own material. The share price following FY19, however, didn't react all that violently and actually recovered a small bit, aided by an overall Oslo index rush.

Let's go over full-year results and see what we can expect from Ocean Yield going into 2020.

FY19 - A recap

When Ocean Yield was created many years ago, the FPSO which is now causing the dividend volatility was one of the company's sole assets and provider of dividend funds. Since that time, the company has successfully expanded its roster of ships time and time again. While the new assets haven't brought in dividends at the height of the FPSO, they have nonetheless slowly allowed the building of a payout that's not dependent on the performance of one asset.

One of the reasons I invested in Ocean Yield in the first place and did NOT invest in the company earlier was that it was slowly moving away from the dependence on too few ships.

I think that following the dividend cut, one could fairly say that Ocean Yield can more or less handle the payouts based on only their chartered assets, which is what we want.

For FY19, the following highlights were recorded.

EBITDA of $222.5M ($303M Adj. for leases)

Net profit for 4Q19 was positive despite a $7.7M increase in provisions for the FPSO, but negative in the ~$40M range for FY19 due to, again, one-offs and impairment charges.

Adjusted net profit of $46M for the full year.

Since last quarter, the company acquired one ethylene gas carrier with a 13-year charter, two dry bulk vessels with 13-year charters, and four L2R Product tankers (designed to carry CCP - clean petroleum) with long-term charters. Again, Ocean Yield is expanding its fleet further.

To fund these, the company placed 15.9M new shares, raising around $75M, a five-year 750MNOK bond at a 3-month NIBOR + 4.25% coupon, and raised $331M in long-term financing from various banks related to vessel costs and refinancing.

Where does this leave us for the full year?

Pretty good, as I see it. The company still has its famous $3B+ EBITDA charter backlog - and this is now increased to $3.6B, thanks to new contracts and ships. However, as a result of the new debt, the company's equity ratio took a hit and now stands at just south of 28%, which is down from 31% during 2018.

A total of 7 new vessels were delivered during 4Q19 - and the CCP vessels were actually already fitted with scrubbers. While the 3 other vessels came with 13-year bareboat charters, the 4 CCP tankers came with 9-year contracts - overall, a long-term guarantee for Ocean Yield.

Let's talk FPSO update.

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

The vessel, currently, giving us investors grief is still on hold. It might be used in Ghana through Aker, it might not. Opportunities are being evaluated, and in 1Q20, the company will reclassify the ship as an "asset held for sale" in statements.

There is, unfortunately, not much else to report here. No income is flowing down from this vessel.

The other vessels on hold include the Connector. It, however, has now completed a short-term contract in October but has now been awarded a new contract with Ocean Installer for a period of about 175 days - about half of 2020 - of subsea installations in the south China sea.

FY19 Portfolio & Credit

Let's take a second to look at the overall portfolio, less charterless vessels, at this time.

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

Ocean Yield is a company with a massive portfolio of approaching 70 chartered ships with an age of only 3.8 years. There is immense value here long-term, even with the lower equity ratio and rising debt. The company's customers are in the majority, safe clients in terms of credit, and the cash flows coming Ocean Yield's way are more or less guaranteed for the period of the charters.

Interestingly enough, these sorts of items also appear from time to time.

In October, a notice from certain subsidiaries of Okeanis Eco Tankers, who are chartering four VLCCs on longterm bareboat charter, was received, where they exercise options to purchase the vessels back from Ocean Yield at 103% of the outstanding under the lease, plus costs and losses. Ocean Yield disputed their right to exercise such option and the matter was referred to arbitration. If the arbitration panel rules in favour of Okeanis Eco Tankers, Ocean Yield expects to book a small net profit and a net positive cash effect of about USD 60 million.

(Source: Ocean Yield 4Q19 Report)

Investors do well to remember that the charter companies are offered options to purchase. Sometimes they do, sometimes they do not. Another option from Navig8 Chemical tankers was exercised, a five-year purchase option for two vessels. These vessels will be sold at $53M (Ocean Yield does not dispute this exercise) and the transaction will be processed in June and July 2020 respectively.

Part of the appeal for Ocean Yield is very simple. Capital and bond markets have taken a step back when it comes to financing vessels for shipping companies. Because of Ocean Yield's corporate structure and background, as well as majority ownership from Aker, Ocean Yield has a near open-door policy on the credit market.

(Source: Ocean Yield)

Because of the closed doors for many shipping companies, Ocean Yield's leasing products are very attractive for many shipping companies. Ocean Yield has shown time and time again that when they go out and place debt and equity, this is always oversigned/filled/bought.

FY19-FY20 Earnings and coverage

There is no doubt that following the FPSO charter expiry, the company went into a bit of a tailspin in terms of comparative EBITDA (adj.) which heavily affected its ability to conservatively fund its shareholder returns.

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

The recovery is still far from done, but if the company keeps up its current pace, trends tell us that 4Q20 should bring the adjusted EBITDA back up to 2018 levels, which is where the previous (or rather current) dividend was actually manageable.

The company, currently, has 175.2M shares outstanding, which indicates a dividend payout at the current level of $33.4M quarter, or ~$133M/year. At an operating profit of $151M in 2018, this, obviously, was not an issue, with a P/O of 88%. However, FY19's EBIT of $67.5M means that we're looking at a P/O-ratio on operating earnings of 197% for the full year. Even using the new dividend of 0.15, this would mean a quarterly cost of $26.28M, or $105M per year, still giving us a potential payout ratio of 155% of operating profit - so what gives?

While EBIT shows a massive variance compared to 2018, this is due to some extremely large impairment charges for the FPSO recorded during 3Q19 ($68.4M) which likely won't be repeated for the year. Less even just that singular charge, the annual EBIT would've been over $130M, more than enough to cover the new dividend at a historically comfortable ~80% payout ratio, assuming like-for-like and nothing changes.

Let's also not forget that the company is, currently, adding new assets/vessels at a relatively constant basis, increasing company EBITDA and, consequently, EBIT. I believe the new dividend not only to be well-covered but, in the longer term, to be able to be raised back to previous levels.

All of this also assumes that the FPSO does not get new employment. Should the FPSO be chartered, all of this changes and the company could, depending on the contract length and compensation, not only restore the dividend but possibly also raise it.

Concluding FY19

So, where are we following this year? A few points.

The company started out seemingly confident that the FPSO would be re-chartered. This turned out not to be the case, and the company is still struggling to bring this around. As a result of this, even without impairments and one-offs, the previous dividend viability skirts dangerously close to 100% payout, and the company cut it.

The company proved several times that thanks to its corporate structure and capitalization, it does not have trouble raising debt or new equity. This was used to, among other things, purchase new vessels for the portfolio.

Given the company's excellent portfolio which does not include further "risk" items such as the FPSO, the Connector, and the FAR vessels, portfolio stability and income reliability should only improve as we go forward here.

There are a few reasons why I consider Ocean Yield to, despite its risk-indicating yield, be an excellent potential investment.

The majority stakeholder of Ocean Yield, owning over 50% of the company, is a billionaire-run investment company - Aker (OTCPK:AKAAF). Ocean Yield is just one of the investments here, but this gives the company access to capital, a committed owner and overall (as I see it) raises the safety for the company as opposed to many other, smaller shipping companies.

The math going forward makes sense. While 2019 saw heavy one-time items and adjustments, as we go forward and the dividend cut goes into effect, the dividend looks to be potentially covered based on previous quarters of EBITDA, unaffected as heavily by one-time items.

Let's look at valuation.

Valuation

It should be no secret that the company's valuation tends to follow the share price - which has deteriorated as a result of the troubles for the latter part of 2019. At this time, the company trades at tangible book value of below 1X, which is interesting for a company whose assets are appealing enough to drive customers to try and exercise purchase options only a few years into the charter.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The company hasn't traded below 1X to tangibles at any point since the IPO. This rhymes strangely with the fact that the company, looking at the portfolio, is/has:

More diversified in every way

More contracts

Gotten most of the one-offs/impairments out of the way.

This alone could form the basis of an undervaluation thesis, which when looking at earnings metrics is problematic due to these aforementioned one-offs and impairments. Neither EBIT or EBITDA indicates undervaluation - in fact, both show overvaluation in terms of historical metrics. This, again though, is due to the character of the annual results.

The fact is this. OCY, usually, trades at a 1.37 (let's be conservative and say 1.3X) price to tangible book value per share. If the company didn't have trouble with the FPSO, we'd likely see prices approaching 60-70 NOK/share again, which indicates an upside of ~33% on this basis. It's hardly perfect.

However, analyst estimates from S&P Global DO expect a recovery here. 2020E EBITDA and EBIT come in at $232M and $170M. Not only does that cover the previous, high dividend of $0.1910/share, it definitely covers the new one with a wide margin. This is expected to improve another 3% in 2021E.

So, there's some ground to stand on when claiming that things might turn around for this company going into 2020, and this forms my continued bullish thesis.

Thesis

Ocean Yield now manages 68 active vessels with long-term charters with 20 counterparties, coming to a long-term EBITDA backlog of $3.6B and an average remaining tenor of 10.5 years. This forms the basis of an incredibly stable stream of income both for the company and for its investors.

The FPSO has been the real issue for over a year now, but the company is both working actively to fix this - including a potential sale of the ship. The CEO said:

We are actively working on different leads for the sale or other alternatives for that unit. We had hoped that we by now should have the solution, but it is taking more time, but we are actively working on the several leads. The option agreement with Aker Energy ended at end of 2019. It was not extended, but discussions are continuing with respect to potential use of the unit in Ghana.

(Source: Ocean Yield Earnings Call Transcript, Lars Solbakken)

I personally don't expect either a sale or a new contract for the ship - I prefer being conservative with regards to such things - but the point is that even without this ship, the company has righted both its portfolio and the potential stability of its new dividend.

On a side note, what was interesting was that the FPSO was seemingly close to being chartered in September, but the amount of oil found (it was too much) dictated a larger vessel was needed. What the CEO said was that Ocean Yield has another oil company inspecting the vessel during the coming week.

The fact that there have been no contract defaults - ever - as well as excellent returns on the majority of its portfolio (with offshore hitting the company hard due to its vessel portfolio back in the day) combined with the new acquisitions and its current portfolio means that I see the company as very strong going forward. I see the company's focus on shipping, liquid tonnage tankers, and bulkers with 10+ year contracts as an excellent strategy going into 2020 and forward. The new dividend seems covered, I find the ownership structure excellent, and I like the company's business model.

This is a "BUY", and that's why I recently bought more.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Due to continued undervaluation despite portfolio increases and a new, safer dividend, I consider Ocean Yield a "BUY" with a long-term 30%+ potential upside.

